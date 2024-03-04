I’ve Assembled 4 Perfect Spring Outfits Around Arket’s Trending Leather Trousers

By Florrie Alexander
Whilst my days are spent scouring new-in sections, following the latest runway trends and staying on top of social media for fresh new outfit inspiration, when it comes to actually adding things to my own wardrobe, I have a high level of expectation. Though there’s a place for a beautiful occasion dress that I might pull out twice a year, any other addition to my busy closet has certain criteria they need to meet. Naturally, I have to like it and not feel swayed by a discounted price or a general sense of popularity. Next, they have to be able to work hard in my wardrobe. Until the day comes that a walk-in-wardrobe is in the budget, each piece has to be worthy of the space it takes up in my wardrobe, requiring it to prove its worth in versatility of styling and ease of which it fits with the rest of the pieces I own. One such piece that fits the bill, and currently sits at the top of my wish list is a pair of sleek flared leather trousers by Arket. 

Made from supple leather and a soft cotton and elastane lining, this is the kind of piece that will keep up with your wardrobe for years to come and won’t require replacing thanks to the high-quality fabrication. A detail I adore is that they don't feature a zip or buttons to closer, but a subtle side zip for a more streamlined look. Plus, the flared silhouette is endlessly chic, offering itself as a go-to piece any time you’re looking to add a fashion edge to your ensembles. As someone who can usually be found in trousers, I’ve spent the past few months looking for a fresh pair that can revitalise my wardrobe, and serve my outfit formulas just as well as my classic wide-leg trousers and blue jeans do. After stumbling across these elegant leather trousers, at last, the search can be called off. 

The brilliance of leather trousers is that they suit all occasions. For coffee dates, layer on a denim jacket and colourful trainers for a cool yet considered look. When heading to the office, I tend to look for a smarter jacket, classic shirt and comfortable yet contemporary flats. A trench coat and classic knit is a constant go-to combination for me, that only benefits from the sleek feel of leather trousers when heading out for a shopping trip or wander around town. Finally, come evening these trousers are ready to elevate a nice top and refined mules for an after-hours ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see the four ways I'm styling Arket's flared leather trousers now.

How I'm Styling Arket's Leather Flared Trousers Right Now

1. Evening Out

Arket leather trousers

Arket Flared Leather Trousers
Arket
Flared Leather Trousers

The pair in question.

Arket blazer
Arket
Oversized Wool Blend Twill Blazer

A classic black blazer features in every editor's wardrobe.

Textured Top
Arket
Textured Top

The mix of this textured top and the leather trousers is so good.

Nappa Leather Croissant Bag
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Croissant Bag

I've been so impressed with Massimo Dutti's handbag selection recently.

Animal Print High-Heeled Mules
Zara
Animal Print High-Heeled Mules

I would never guess these were from the high street.

Molten Large Hoops in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Molten Large Hoops in Gold

Swap simple hoops for this playful twisted pair.

2. Smart Work Look

Arket leather trousers

Arket Flared Leather Trousers
Arket
Flared Leather Trousers

The flared hem means this pair looks great with any shoe pairing.

H&M, Textured-Weave Jacket
H&M
Textured-Weave Jacket

Add instant polish to any look with a textured jacket.

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

A classic oversized shirt comes in handy all year round.

The Tokyo | Black Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Tokyo

DeMellier's bags are the epitome of quiet luxury.

Gold Vermeil Nura Reef Thin Bangle
Monica Vinader
Gold Vermeil Nura Reef Thin Bangle

Classic bangles are having a revival for 2024.

mango, Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet - Women
Mango
Ballerinas With Mesh Bracelet

Add a contemporary edge with these mesh ballet flats.

3. Coffee Date

Arket

Arket Flared Leather Trousers
Arket
Flared Leather Trousers

Well done, Arket.

Moto Collarless Denim Jacket
Aligne
Moto Collarless Denim Jacket

This has been on my wish list ever since it first released.

Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Axiom Chain Necklace | 18ct Gold Plated

No outfit is complete without a touch of jewellery.

The Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
The Clean Cut T-Shirt

We really rate COS's basics.

Melie Bianco Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag
Melie Bianco
Larissa Woven Faux-Leather Shoulder Bag

This comes in so many great colours.

Office Adidas Spezial Trainers
Adidas
Handball Spezial Trainers

Inject some joy into your wardrobe with colourful trainers.

4. Shopping trip

Arket leather trousers

Arket Flared Leather Trousers
Arket
Flared Leather Trousers

See, they're incredibly versatile.

mango, Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat - Women
Mango
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat

A great trench coat can be relied upon for years.

Arket Alpaca Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca Blend Jumper

Soft, sleek and endlessly chic.

Leather Tote Bag
Autograph
Leather Tote Bag

A roomy tote will hold all the essentials, and much more.

Chunky Chelsea Leather Boots
& Other Stories
Chunky Chelsea Leather Boots

Almost everyday I reach for my classic chelsea boots.

