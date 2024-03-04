I’ve Assembled 4 Perfect Spring Outfits Around Arket’s Trending Leather Trousers

Whilst my days are spent scouring new-in sections, following the latest runway trends and staying on top of social media for fresh new outfit inspiration, when it comes to actually adding things to my own wardrobe, I have a high level of expectation. Though there’s a place for a beautiful occasion dress that I might pull out twice a year, any other addition to my busy closet has certain criteria they need to meet. Naturally, I have to like it and not feel swayed by a discounted price or a general sense of popularity. Next, they have to be able to work hard in my wardrobe. Until the day comes that a walk-in-wardrobe is in the budget, each piece has to be worthy of the space it takes up in my wardrobe, requiring it to prove its worth in versatility of styling and ease of which it fits with the rest of the pieces I own. One such piece that fits the bill, and currently sits at the top of my wish list is a pair of sleek flared leather trousers by Arket.

Made from supple leather and a soft cotton and elastane lining, this is the kind of piece that will keep up with your wardrobe for years to come and won’t require replacing thanks to the high-quality fabrication. A detail I adore is that they don't feature a zip or buttons to closer, but a subtle side zip for a more streamlined look. Plus, the flared silhouette is endlessly chic, offering itself as a go-to piece any time you’re looking to add a fashion edge to your ensembles. As someone who can usually be found in trousers, I’ve spent the past few months looking for a fresh pair that can revitalise my wardrobe, and serve my outfit formulas just as well as my classic wide-leg trousers and blue jeans do. After stumbling across these elegant leather trousers, at last, the search can be called off.

The brilliance of leather trousers is that they suit all occasions. For coffee dates, layer on a denim jacket and colourful trainers for a cool yet considered look. When heading to the office, I tend to look for a smarter jacket, classic shirt and comfortable yet contemporary flats. A trench coat and classic knit is a constant go-to combination for me, that only benefits from the sleek feel of leather trousers when heading out for a shopping trip or wander around town. Finally, come evening these trousers are ready to elevate a nice top and refined mules for an after-hours ensemble.

Keep scrolling to see the four ways I'm styling Arket's flared leather trousers now.

How I'm Styling Arket's Leather Flared Trousers Right Now

1. Evening Out

2. Smart Work Look

4. Shopping trip

