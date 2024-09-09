Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming Back—Everything to Know About the Fashion and Beauty Deals

By
published
in Deals

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024: Fashion and Beauty deals

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Get ready, everyone. Fresh off the heels of Amazon Prime Day, the mega-retailer announced that Prime Big Deal Days (aka, October Prime Day 2024) will be back. Amazon hasn't released the exact dates of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 yet, but below is the FAQ section of everything we know. And if you're in the mood to do a litle early shopping, we rounded up early fashion and beauty items to check out now.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days typically happens in the fall (rather than Prime Day over the summer) and is a kickoff to the holiday shopping season with deals that rival upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Prime Big Deal Days typically happens in October. Last year, the event took place over two days on October 10 and 11, 2023. We'll update this page as soon as we know the exact dates and if the event will last for two days again.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Like Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can shop and save on Prime Big Deal Days. Don't have a Prime membership yet? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

What fashion and beauty deals will be included in Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

There's a strong chance that major discounts on some of your favorite brands will be included in "October Prime Day 2024." Last year, we saw discounts on labels like Levi's, The Drop, New Balance, and more. Here are early fashion and beauty deals to shop:

- Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $54 (originally $80)

- Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie, $35 (originally $53)

- New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Cross Trainers, $65 (originally $70)

- Ouai Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $61 (originally $64)

- L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, $10 (originally $17)

Shop more fashion favorites ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024:

LILLUSORY, Oversized Batwing Sweater
LILLUSORY
Oversized Batwing Sweater

You may want to live in this sweater all season long.

Levi's, Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Perfect jeans.

Hanes, Essentials T-Shirt
Hanes
Essentials T-Shirt

Hanes tees are the best.

New Balance, 237 V1 Classic Sneakers
New Balance
237 V1 Classic Sneakers

Comfy and cool.

AUTOMET, Automet Jackets for Women Going Out Outfits Faux Bomber Leather Oversized Leather Jackets Blazers Trendy Motorcycle Winter Clothes Plus Size Coats 2024 Fall Fashion Y2k Black M
AUTOMET
Faux-Leather Jacket.

Chic.

GAP, Gap Womens Ribbed Tank Top Cami, True Black V2, X-Large Us
GAP
Ribbed Tank Top Cami

Great tank.

Shop more beauty favorites ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024:

COVERGIRL, Covergirl Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara, Vegan Formula, Volumizing, Smudge-Proof, Cruelty Free, Black Brown, 1 Count
COVERGIRL
Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

Such a great mascara.

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz - Taupe
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz

A cult favorite.

LANEIGE, Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer: Barrier-Boosting Hydration, Squalane, Ceramide, Dermatologist-Tested
LANEIGE
Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer

Our beauty editors can't get enough of this cream.

innisfree, Innisfree Dewy Tint Lip Balm With Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides, Tinted Korean Lip Balm, Baby Pink
innisfree
Dewy Tint Lip Balm

Hydrating and also has a pretty pink tint.

Nécessaire, Nécessaire the Body Wash Eucalyptus - Natural Body Wash for Women & Men, Replenishing Shower Gel With Niacinamide, Vitamin C/e + Omega 6/9. Oil-In-Gel Cleanse, 8.4 Fl Oz.
Nécessaire
The Body Wash Eucalyptus

This body wash smells amazing.

Explore More:
Amazon Prime Day Amazon
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸