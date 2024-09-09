Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days Is Coming Back—Everything to Know About the Fashion and Beauty Deals

Get ready, everyone. Fresh off the heels of Amazon Prime Day, the mega-retailer announced that Prime Big Deal Days (aka, October Prime Day 2024) will be back. Amazon hasn't released the exact dates of Prime Big Deal Days 2024 yet, but below is the FAQ section of everything we know. And if you're in the mood to do a litle early shopping, we rounded up early fashion and beauty items to check out now.

What is the difference between Amazon Prime Day and Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days typically happens in the fall (rather than Prime Day over the summer) and is a kickoff to the holiday shopping season with deals that rival upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

When is Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Prime Big Deal Days typically happens in October. Last year, the event took place over two days on October 10 and 11, 2023. We'll update this page as soon as we know the exact dates and if the event will last for two days again.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

Like Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Prime members can shop and save on Prime Big Deal Days. Don't have a Prime membership yet? You can sign up for a free 30-day trial ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.

What fashion and beauty deals will be included in Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

There's a strong chance that major discounts on some of your favorite brands will be included in "October Prime Day 2024." Last year, we saw discounts on labels like Levi's, The Drop, New Balance, and more. Here are early fashion and beauty deals to shop:

- Levi's Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $54 (originally $80)

- Trendy Queen Oversized Hoodie, $35 (originally $53)

- New Balance DynaSoft Nergize Sport V2 Cross Trainers, $65 (originally $70)

- Ouai Fine Shampoo and Conditioner Set, $61 (originally $64)

- L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, $10 (originally $17)

Shop more fashion favorites ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024:

LILLUSORY Oversized Batwing Sweater $60 $40 SHOP NOW You may want to live in this sweater all season long.

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $80 $70 SHOP NOW Perfect jeans.

Hanes Essentials T-Shirt $11 $9 SHOP NOW Hanes tees are the best.

New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneakers $70 $65 SHOP NOW Comfy and cool.

GAP Ribbed Tank Top Cami $17 $7 SHOP NOW Great tank.

Shop more beauty favorites ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024:

COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara $13 $9 SHOP NOW Such a great mascara.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $25 $23 SHOP NOW A cult favorite.

LANEIGE Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer $40 $23 SHOP NOW Our beauty editors can't get enough of this cream.

innisfree Dewy Tint Lip Balm $18 $17 SHOP NOW Hydrating and also has a pretty pink tint.