Zara Just Dropped the Most Expensive-Looking Minimalist Edit—15 Items That Will Sell Out By Spring

By
published
As someone who is more than happy to be at the tail end of winter—is it just me who got excited at the first sight of a daffodil?—I can't wait for spring to arrive. So much so, I've already started packing up some of my chunky jumpers ready for the seasonal wardrobe switch. Too soon? Some may think so, but after months of being swaddled in layers I can't wait for bare-leg, sandal-wearing season to be in full swing. With this in mind, I've been searching the 'new in' sections of some of my favourite sites to see what will get me even more excited for spring days. And when I perused through Zara, I was taken by all the minimalist pieces that had a little something about them.

You know, the blazer that is a sure-to-be staple, a shirt that is sure to go with everything I own and the perfect suede loafers that I am now desperate to get my hands on.

Sound like a bit of you, too? Scroll on to see my favourite pieces from Zara's latest drop, just in time for the new season.

SHOP ZARA'S MINIMALIST EDIT:

Darted Straight-Leg Trousers
ZARA
Darted Straight-Leg Trousers

I love the look of wide-leg trousers with sandals and a vest top.

Split Leather Penny Loafers
ZARA
Split Leather Penny Loafers

Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat With Belt
ZARA
Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat With Belt

I would size up not once, but twice for this one.

Basic Poplin Shirt
ZARA
Basic Poplin Shirt

Suede Leather Jacket
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket

I found this suede jacket in the men's section and it's a thing of beauty.

Zw Collection Midi Dress With Slit
ZARA
Zw Collection Midi Dress With Slit

The cut of this black dress makes it look so expensive.

Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Mini Bucket Bag
ZARA
Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Mini Bucket Bag

The green shade, the shape, the suede texture—pure perfection.

Plain Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Cardigan

Z1975 Wide-Leg High-Waist Full Length Jeans
ZARA
Z1975 Wide-Leg High-Waist Full Length Jeans

The perfect dark-wash denim

Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer
ZARA
Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer

This blazer honestly looks so much more expensive than it is.

Contrast Collar Jacket
ZARA
Contrast Collar Jacket

Cord collared barn jackets are the perfect transitional piece.

Peplum Top With Bows
ZARA
Peplum Top With Bows

I didn't think peplum tops would make a comeback, but I'm into it after seeing this bow-detail style.

Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt

Soft Gathered Leather Loafers
ZARA
Soft Gathered Leather Loafers

Bow Blouse Zw Collection
ZARA
Bow Blouse Zw Collection

Kitten-Heel Sandals
ZARA
Kitten-Heel Sandals

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.

