Zara Just Dropped the Most Expensive-Looking Minimalist Edit—15 Items That Will Sell Out By Spring

As someone who is more than happy to be at the tail end of winter—is it just me who got excited at the first sight of a daffodil?—I can't wait for spring to arrive. So much so, I've already started packing up some of my chunky jumpers ready for the seasonal wardrobe switch. Too soon? Some may think so, but after months of being swaddled in layers I can't wait for bare-leg, sandal-wearing season to be in full swing. With this in mind, I've been searching the 'new in' sections of some of my favourite sites to see what will get me even more excited for spring days. And when I perused through Zara, I was taken by all the minimalist pieces that had a little something about them.

Yatri wears Zara grey baggy jeans.

You know, the blazer that is a sure-to-be staple, a shirt that is sure to go with everything I own and the perfect suede loafers that I am now desperate to get my hands on.

Sound like a bit of you, too? Scroll on to see my favourite pieces from Zara's latest drop, just in time for the new season.

SHOP ZARA'S MINIMALIST EDIT:

ZARA Darted Straight-Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW I love the look of wide-leg trousers with sandals and a vest top.

ZARA Split Leather Penny Loafers £60 SHOP NOW

ZARA Long Double-Breasted Trench Coat With Belt £70 SHOP NOW I would size up not once, but twice for this one.

ZARA Basic Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW

ZARA Suede Leather Jacket £229 SHOP NOW I found this suede jacket in the men's section and it's a thing of beauty.

ZARA Zw Collection Midi Dress With Slit £80 SHOP NOW The cut of this black dress makes it look so expensive.

ZARA Asymmetric Soft Split Suede Mini Bucket Bag £80 SHOP NOW The green shade, the shape, the suede texture—pure perfection.

ZARA Plain Knit Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW

ZARA Z1975 Wide-Leg High-Waist Full Length Jeans £30 SHOP NOW The perfect dark-wash denim

ZARA Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £60 SHOP NOW This blazer honestly looks so much more expensive than it is.

ZARA Contrast Collar Jacket £70 SHOP NOW Cord collared barn jackets are the perfect transitional piece.

ZARA Peplum Top With Bows £28 SHOP NOW I didn't think peplum tops would make a comeback, but I'm into it after seeing this bow-detail style.

ZARA Zw Collection Voluminous Midi Skirt £36 SHOP NOW

ZARA Soft Gathered Leather Loafers £60 SHOP NOW