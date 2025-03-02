Zara Just Dropped the Most Expensive-Looking Minimalist Edit—15 Items That Will Sell Out By Spring
As someone who is more than happy to be at the tail end of winter—is it just me who got excited at the first sight of a daffodil?—I can't wait for spring to arrive. So much so, I've already started packing up some of my chunky jumpers ready for the seasonal wardrobe switch. Too soon? Some may think so, but after months of being swaddled in layers I can't wait for bare-leg, sandal-wearing season to be in full swing. With this in mind, I've been searching the 'new in' sections of some of my favourite sites to see what will get me even more excited for spring days. And when I perused through Zara, I was taken by all the minimalist pieces that had a little something about them.
Yatri wears Zara grey baggy jeans.
You know, the blazer that is a sure-to-be staple, a shirt that is sure to go with everything I own and the perfect suede loafers that I am now desperate to get my hands on.
Sound like a bit of you, too? Scroll on to see my favourite pieces from Zara's latest drop, just in time for the new season.
SHOP ZARA'S MINIMALIST EDIT:
I found this suede jacket in the men's section and it's a thing of beauty.
The green shade, the shape, the suede texture—pure perfection.
I didn't think peplum tops would make a comeback, but I'm into it after seeing this bow-detail style.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.