12 Special Under-$200 Finds That Feel Very 2025

The spring/summer 2025 collections will slowly begin trickling into stores over the next few weeks. The trend cycle can be fickle, and so it’s always best to view new arrivals through the filter of your own personal style—if you don’t do sportswear, the shell jacket trend won’t be for you, so don’t force it. If you wear neutrals, swerve the pink that is about to dominate new-in sections.

However, subtle tweaks or one or two careful purchases can bring a freshness to your existing wardrobe, and below I’ve shared 12 new buys that feel very 2025. There’s a sweater in the color of spring (a soft powder pink), a skirt that taps into the sheer tulle moment, and a pair of sneakers that I’ve added to my own personal shopping list. Keep scrolling for my 2025 edit of pieces that are all under $200.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Country Japan Suede Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW Sportswear will continue to dominate in 2025, and these sneakers have a really retro, elevated feel.

MANGO Straight Checked Pants $80 SHOP NOW "Soft power" is one of the key moods for 2025, which is all about relaxed tailoring.

& Other Stories Short Heart Necklace $59 SHOP NOW Add some personality to your everyday looks with this playful necklace.

Massimo Dutti 100% Wool Check Midi Skirt $100 SHOP NOW Moody '90s plaids were all over the S/S 25 collections, and we love the frayed hem on this midi.

ZARA 100% Wool Top $50 SHOP NOW When it comes to colors, the dominant shade is undoubtedly a soft, sugary pink.

COS Eastside Bowling Bag $170 SHOP NOW Trust us, you'll get so many compliments on this structural bag.

Aritzia Rue Jacket $198 SHOP NOW Who What Wear's editors are into the collarless jacket look.

& Other Stories Bias-Cut Satin Midi Dress $149 SHOP NOW This soft green is another trending hue, and this would be a beautiful option for 2025 weddings.

ZARA Relaxed Oversize Rhinestone Mid-Waist Jeans $109 SHOP NOW When it comes to denim, I'm after a pair that is covered in a dusting of rhinestones.

Massimo Dutti 100% Mulberry Silk Organza Midi Skirt $119 SHOP NOW Sheer fabrics have been popular for the last few years, and this continues for spring/summer 2025 with romantic tulle and organza fabrics. I'd wear this skirt with a crewneck sweater to balance out the softness.

ZARA Jacket With Side Stripes $50 SHOP NOW Retro sportswear will continue to be popular in 2025, and I have my eyes on this track jacket.