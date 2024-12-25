12 Special Under-$200 Finds That Feel Very 2025
The spring/summer 2025 collections will slowly begin trickling into stores over the next few weeks. The trend cycle can be fickle, and so it’s always best to view new arrivals through the filter of your own personal style—if you don’t do sportswear, the shell jacket trend won’t be for you, so don’t force it. If you wear neutrals, swerve the pink that is about to dominate new-in sections.
However, subtle tweaks or one or two careful purchases can bring a freshness to your existing wardrobe, and below I’ve shared 12 new buys that feel very 2025. There’s a sweater in the color of spring (a soft powder pink), a skirt that taps into the sheer tulle moment, and a pair of sneakers that I’ve added to my own personal shopping list. Keep scrolling for my 2025 edit of pieces that are all under $200.
Sportswear will continue to dominate in 2025, and these sneakers have a really retro, elevated feel.
"Soft power" is one of the key moods for 2025, which is all about relaxed tailoring.
Add some personality to your everyday looks with this playful necklace.
Moody '90s plaids were all over the S/S 25 collections, and we love the frayed hem on this midi.
This soft green is another trending hue, and this would be a beautiful option for 2025 weddings.
When it comes to denim, I'm after a pair that is covered in a dusting of rhinestones.
Sheer fabrics have been popular for the last few years, and this continues for spring/summer 2025 with romantic tulle and organza fabrics. I'd wear this skirt with a crewneck sweater to balance out the softness.
Retro sportswear will continue to be popular in 2025, and I have my eyes on this track jacket.
-
Every Fashion Editor I Know Is in Love With Zara's Sister Brand
The latest collection is 10/10.
By Emma Spedding
-
My Friend Wants a More Refined Wardrobe, so I Suggested These 32 Under-$200 Finds
Elegant *and* affordable.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Trust Me—This Shoe Color Could Surpass Black in Popularity in 2025
The new neutral.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Parisian Women Use This Trick to Transition Their Ballet Flats From Summer to Winter
Styling hack loading.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
My 2025 Vibe Is Stealth Wealth: 35 Luxe-Looking Items I'm Eyeing From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Wealth whispers.
By Ana Escalante
-
My Friend Has $250 to Spend at Zara—I Told Her to Order One of These Elegant Outfits
Fresh styling ideas coming right up.
By Emma Spedding
-
10 Ways to Style a Cashmere Sweater That Feel Very 2025
Trust us. These tweaks will make you look elegant.
By Emma Spedding
-
Expiration Date: 2025—7 Shoe Trends That Are on Their Way Out
And the even chicer ones on their way in.
By Anna LaPlaca