12 Special Under-$200 Finds That Feel Very 2025

The spring/summer 2025 collections will slowly begin trickling into stores over the next few weeks. The trend cycle can be fickle, and so it’s always best to view new arrivals through the filter of your own personal style—if you don’t do sportswear, the shell jacket trend won’t be for you, so don’t force it. If you wear neutrals, swerve the pink that is about to dominate new-in sections.

However, subtle tweaks or one or two careful purchases can bring a freshness to your existing wardrobe, and below I’ve shared 12 new buys that feel very 2025. There’s a sweater in the color of spring (a soft powder pink), a skirt that taps into the sheer tulle moment, and a pair of sneakers that I’ve added to my own personal shopping list. Keep scrolling for my 2025 edit of pieces that are all under $200.

Country Japan Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Country Japan Suede Sneakers

Sportswear will continue to dominate in 2025, and these sneakers have a really retro, elevated feel.

Straight Checked Pants - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight Checked Pants

"Soft power" is one of the key moods for 2025, which is all about relaxed tailoring.

Short Heart Necklace
& Other Stories
Short Heart Necklace

Add some personality to your everyday looks with this playful necklace.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Wool Check Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Check Midi Skirt

Moody '90s plaids were all over the S/S 25 collections, and we love the frayed hem on this midi.

ZARA, 100% Wool Top
ZARA
100% Wool Top

When it comes to colors, the dominant shade is undoubtedly a soft, sugary pink.

Eastside Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Eastside Bowling Bag

Trust us, you'll get so many compliments on this structural bag.

aritzia,

Aritzia
Rue Jacket

Who What Wear's editors are into the collarless jacket look.

Bias-Cut Satin Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Bias-Cut Satin Midi Dress

This soft green is another trending hue, and this would be a beautiful option for 2025 weddings.

Trf Relaxed Oversize Rhinestone Mid-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Relaxed Oversize Rhinestone Mid-Waist Jeans

When it comes to denim, I'm after a pair that is covered in a dusting of rhinestones.

100% Mulberry Silk Organza Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Mulberry Silk Organza Midi Skirt

Sheer fabrics have been popular for the last few years, and this continues for spring/summer 2025 with romantic tulle and organza fabrics. I'd wear this skirt with a crewneck sweater to balance out the softness.

Jacket With Side Stripes
ZARA
Jacket With Side Stripes

Retro sportswear will continue to be popular in 2025, and I have my eyes on this track jacket.

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

When it comes to basics, invest in a white tank top.

