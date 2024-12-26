My Friend Wants to Elevate Her 2025 Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 15 Key Buys

Denim outfit
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)
Emma Spedding
By
published
in News

As a fashion editor, I receive a lot of shopping requests asking for help hunting down a pair of shoes or an outfit for a wedding, but the one thing I get texted about constantly is advice in building an everyday capsule wardrobe that will look polished and sophisticated. Just last week, a friend asked if I could send her a curated edit of items that would help to elevate her already existing wardrobe.

In short, I think the secret to a polished look lies in the finer details—small tweaks to silhouette, color, and fabric can help elevate an otherwise basic item and make something look more design-led and considered. Below are the 15 items I sent to a friend who asked me for help with a New Year wardrobe. She wanted to focus on elevated basics and foundational pieces that would form the backbone of her day-to-day looks.

Before being tempted by 2025's shiny new trends, it's worth doing a thorough audit of your existing wardrobe and carving out some time to think about any gaps, along with the looks you always feel best in. If you then want to add some elegant, forever pieces, keep reading for the 15 key buys I sent to my friend (and would like to buy for myself, too).

My 15 Key Buys

Country Japan Suede Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Country Japan Suede Sneakers

Retro sneakers will continue to dominate in 2025, and this Adidas style is my new favorite. Made from a rich, velvety suede, the caramel and dark brown is a beautiful color pairing.

The Winter Weekend Sweater
Navygrey
The Winter Weekend Sweater

This crewneck is quite simply the perfect sweater. Navygrey is an independent, London-based knitwear brand that is a firm favorite within the industry, and this style is based on the fit of a man's jumper but with subtle tweaks.

Celia Small Recycled Silver Hoop Earrings
AGMES
Celia Small Recycled Silver Hoop Earrings

It can be easy to overlook jewelry, but finishing touches can make an outfit look more considered and complete. These hoops have a sculptural silhouette, while silver is once again just as popular as gold.

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat

A belted wool coat is a wardrobe hero that looks even more beautiful when realized in the color of the year—this dark mocha shade.

Embroidered Wool, Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Scarf
TOTEME
Embroidered Wool, Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Scarf

I love the contrast embroidery along the edges of this Toteme scarf, which has blanket-like proportions. All that fabric means it drapes beautifully across the body.

lie-studio,

Lié Studio
The Georgia Wide Belt

Available with a gold or silver buckle, this will look beautiful with jeans or looped over blazers or coats.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

Make 2025 the year you put down your canvas tote bag and upgrade your laptop bag. This is big enough to house all your essentials, while the bowling shape and suede finish makes it an elegant choice.

The Boyfriend: Tencel, Khaki
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

On days when I have no idea what to wear, I always reach for this shirt. The Tencel fabric also stops it from creasing, so it retains its polish throughout the day.

Suede Jacket With Leather Fringing
Massimo Dutti
Suede Jacket With Leather Fringing

I love everything about this jacket, from the fringing to the cropped, boxy cut.

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Dark denim always looks more put together, while the wide-leg silhouette gives these jeans a more tailored look.

Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Buckled Suede Point-Toe Flats

When in doubt, you can't go wrong with classic Manolos.

Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants

I think everyone should own a pair of tailored pants, and The Frankie Shop always delivers when it comes to suiting.

Rib-Knit Long-Sleeved Top
COS
Rib-Knit Long-Sleeved Top

Upgrade your simple T-shirts with this fine knit—the ribbed finish adds depth to an otherwise basic piece.

Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag
DEMELLIER
Tokyo Leather Shoulder Bag

The definition of a wear-everywhere bag.

Whistles, Khaki Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Khaki Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

I own this in black, and I always get so many compliments whenever I wear it.

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸