My Friend Wants to Elevate Her 2025 Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 15 Key Buys
As a fashion editor, I receive a lot of shopping requests asking for help hunting down a pair of shoes or an outfit for a wedding, but the one thing I get texted about constantly is advice in building an everyday capsule wardrobe that will look polished and sophisticated. Just last week, a friend asked if I could send her a curated edit of items that would help to elevate her already existing wardrobe.
In short, I think the secret to a polished look lies in the finer details—small tweaks to silhouette, color, and fabric can help elevate an otherwise basic item and make something look more design-led and considered. Below are the 15 items I sent to a friend who asked me for help with a New Year wardrobe. She wanted to focus on elevated basics and foundational pieces that would form the backbone of her day-to-day looks.
Before being tempted by 2025's shiny new trends, it's worth doing a thorough audit of your existing wardrobe and carving out some time to think about any gaps, along with the looks you always feel best in. If you then want to add some elegant, forever pieces, keep reading for the 15 key buys I sent to my friend (and would like to buy for myself, too).
My 15 Key Buys
Retro sneakers will continue to dominate in 2025, and this Adidas style is my new favorite. Made from a rich, velvety suede, the caramel and dark brown is a beautiful color pairing.
This crewneck is quite simply the perfect sweater. Navygrey is an independent, London-based knitwear brand that is a firm favorite within the industry, and this style is based on the fit of a man's jumper but with subtle tweaks.
It can be easy to overlook jewelry, but finishing touches can make an outfit look more considered and complete. These hoops have a sculptural silhouette, while silver is once again just as popular as gold.
A belted wool coat is a wardrobe hero that looks even more beautiful when realized in the color of the year—this dark mocha shade.
I love the contrast embroidery along the edges of this Toteme scarf, which has blanket-like proportions. All that fabric means it drapes beautifully across the body.
Available with a gold or silver buckle, this will look beautiful with jeans or looped over blazers or coats.
Make 2025 the year you put down your canvas tote bag and upgrade your laptop bag. This is big enough to house all your essentials, while the bowling shape and suede finish makes it an elegant choice.
On days when I have no idea what to wear, I always reach for this shirt. The Tencel fabric also stops it from creasing, so it retains its polish throughout the day.
I love everything about this jacket, from the fringing to the cropped, boxy cut.
Dark denim always looks more put together, while the wide-leg silhouette gives these jeans a more tailored look.
When in doubt, you can't go wrong with classic Manolos.
I think everyone should own a pair of tailored pants, and The Frankie Shop always delivers when it comes to suiting.
Upgrade your simple T-shirts with this fine knit—the ribbed finish adds depth to an otherwise basic piece.
