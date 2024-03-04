30 New Arrivals at Nordstrom Reinvigorating My Personal Style This Spring
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.
On the list of things that bring me joy in life, Nordstrom's new arrivals page ranks higher than one might expect—especially when a new season is nearing, which gives me the excuse to purchase a few closet refreshers. This winter, I leaned heavily into the denim, cashmere, and coat formula, but I need a change of pace for spring. For proportion play, I'm styling mini lengths with tall boots. For texture, I'm looking to incorporate sequins and sheer fabrics. And when it comes to colors, I'll be keeping it tame for optimal mix-and-match potential. Per usual, Nordstrom has everything on my checklist (and a few discoveries I didn't know I needed). Join me in my spring closet refresh by shopping the following 30 items.
I'm taking notes from the runways and styling fuller A-line skirts this season.
My friend just wore these jeans to dinner, and I ordered them on the spot. The fabric and fit are a 10/10.
Spring is the ideal time to wear heavier fabrics before the weather gets too hot. This is the dress I'll be investing in.
This under-$100 dress feels very French, and for that reason, it's already en route to my apartment.
I'm ready to bring back ankle-length jeans.
I'll throw on a metallic shoe when I want to make my look a little more interesting.
While I won't be fully embracing the mob wife aesthetic, I will be incorporating more leopard print into my everyday wardrobe.
Fisherman sandals have been a favorite for a few years, and this mule style feels particularly fresh.
Unexpected new color trend (that I'm totally here for): gray.
The denim-short alternative I can't get enough of.
