30 New Arrivals at Nordstrom Reinvigorating My Personal Style This Spring

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 fashion and beauty finds on their current wish list.

On the list of things that bring me joy in life, Nordstrom's new arrivals page ranks higher than one might expect—especially when a new season is nearing, which gives me the excuse to purchase a few closet refreshers. This winter, I leaned heavily into the denim, cashmere, and coat formula, but I need a change of pace for spring. For proportion play, I'm styling mini lengths with tall boots. For texture, I'm looking to incorporate sequins and sheer fabrics. And when it comes to colors, I'll be keeping it tame for optimal mix-and-match potential. Per usual, Nordstrom has everything on my checklist (and a few discoveries I didn't know I needed). Join me in my spring closet refresh by shopping the following 30 items.

Madewell Crop Denim Jacket $138 SHOP NOW I'm too excited to swap my wool overcoats for cooler cropped layers.

House of CB Cora Gathered Lace-Up Skirt $119 SHOP NOW I'm taking notes from the runways and styling fuller A-line skirts this season.

Clarks Octavia Up Western Boot $180 SHOP NOW A hint of Western flair never hurt an outfit.

Open Edit Sheer Button-Up Shirt $59 SHOP NOW A great option for the sheer curious.

Agolde Dame High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans $258 SHOP NOW My friend just wore these jeans to dinner, and I ordered them on the spot. The fabric and fit are a 10/10.

Reformation Mikol Pleated Midi Dress $198 SHOP NOW So classic and pretty.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW Satin finishes are all the rage.

Petal & Pup Rev Denim Mini Shirtdress $69 SHOP NOW Spring is the ideal time to wear heavier fabrics before the weather gets too hot. This is the dress I'll be investing in.

Madewell The Ariana Midi Dress $98 SHOP NOW This under-$100 dress feels very French, and for that reason, it's already en route to my apartment.

Open Edit Belted Trench Coat $130 SHOP NOW Open Edit does it again. This price is superb.

Topshop Sequin Bandeau Top $38 SHOP NOW Do not—I repeat, do not—be afraid of sequins.

Citizens of Humanity Gaucho High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans $248 SHOP NOW I'm ready to bring back ankle-length jeans.

Sam Edelman Ari Ballet Flat $130 SHOP NOW I'll throw on a metallic shoe when I want to make my look a little more interesting.

Reformation Elva Leopard Print Sleeveless Minidress $178 SHOP NOW While I won't be fully embracing the mob wife aesthetic, I will be incorporating more leopard print into my everyday wardrobe.

Mango Button Front Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW I still love a pastel for spring.

Vince Washed Cotton Twill Wide Leg Pants $345 SHOP NOW Opt for cream over white pants this spring.

Sam Edelman Dina Fisherman Mule $130 SHOP NOW Fisherman sandals have been a favorite for a few years, and this mule style feels particularly fresh.

Mango Rib Polo Sweater $60 SHOP NOW Part one of my new go-to weekend look.

Rag & Bone Viola Stripe Sweater Knit Shorts $250 SHOP NOW These cute shorts are part two.

Free People Frankie Fisherman Sandal $138 SHOP NOW Another great take on the fisherman.

Bardot Oversize Denim Trench Coat $259 SHOP NOW Spring is the season of the trench coat.

Citizens of Humanity Kayla Stripe Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt $248 SHOP NOW Unexpected new color trend (that I'm totally here for): gray.

Free People Shea Smocked Yoke Shift Minidress $108 SHOP NOW The sweetest dress.

Dolce Vita Reyes Mary Jane $120 SHOP NOW I'm happily moving on from Barbie pink to pastel pink.

Paloma Wool Haizea Crop Linen Blend Camisole $190 SHOP NOW Just wait until you see the back of this top.

Marine Layer Lexi Sun-In Rib Crewneck T-Shirt $54 SHOP NOW The definition of a really good basic.

Maria McManus Stripe Organic Cotton Drawstring Shorts $390 SHOP NOW The denim-short alternative I can't get enough of.

Vuori Restore Organic Cotton Blend Half Zip Hoodie $118 SHOP NOW My workout wardrobe deserves some love, too.

Vuori Daily Knit Wide Leg Pants $98 SHOP NOW Prepare to live in these comfortable, cute pants.