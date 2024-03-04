30 New Arrivals at Nordstrom Reinvigorating My Personal Style This Spring

On the list of things that bring me joy in life, Nordstrom's new arrivals page ranks higher than one might expect—especially when a new season is nearing, which gives me the excuse to purchase a few closet refreshers. This winter, I leaned heavily into the denim, cashmere, and coat formula, but I need a change of pace for spring. For proportion play, I'm styling mini lengths with tall boots. For texture, I'm looking to incorporate sequins and sheer fabrics. And when it comes to colors, I'll be keeping it tame for optimal mix-and-match potential. Per usual, Nordstrom has everything on my checklist (and a few discoveries I didn't know I needed). Join me in my spring closet refresh by shopping the following 30 items. 

Crop Denim Jacket
Madewell
Crop Denim Jacket

I'm too excited to swap my wool overcoats for cooler cropped layers.

Cora Gathered Lace-Up Skirt
House of CB
Cora Gathered Lace-Up Skirt

I'm taking notes from the runways and styling fuller A-line skirts this season.

Octavia Up Western Boot
Clarks
Octavia Up Western Boot

A hint of Western flair never hurt an outfit.

Sheer Button-Up Shirt
Open Edit
Sheer Button-Up Shirt

A great option for the sheer curious.

Dame High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans
Agolde
Dame High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans

My friend just wore these jeans to dinner, and I ordered them on the spot. The fabric and fit are a 10/10.

Mikol Pleated Midi Dress
Reformation
Mikol Pleated Midi Dress

So classic and pretty.

satin mule heel
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Satin finishes are all the rage.

Rev Denim Mini Shirtdress
Petal & Pup
Rev Denim Mini Shirtdress

Spring is the ideal time to wear heavier fabrics before the weather gets too hot. This is the dress I'll be investing in.

The Ariana Midi Dress
Madewell
The Ariana Midi Dress

This under-$100 dress feels very French, and for that reason, it's already en route to my apartment.

Nordstrom Spring Fashion
Open Edit
Belted Trench Coat

Open Edit does it again. This price is superb.

Sequin Bandeau Top
Topshop
Sequin Bandeau Top

Do not—I repeat, do not—be afraid of sequins.

Gaucho High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Gaucho High Waist Crop Wide Leg Jeans

I'm ready to bring back ankle-length jeans.

ballet flat
Sam Edelman
Ari Ballet Flat

I'll throw on a metallic shoe when I want to make my look a little more interesting.

Elva Leopard Print Sleeveless Minidress
Reformation
Elva Leopard Print Sleeveless Minidress

While I won't be fully embracing the mob wife aesthetic, I will be incorporating more leopard print into my everyday wardrobe.

Button Front Cardigan
Mango
Button Front Cardigan

I still love a pastel for spring.

Nordstrom Spring Fashion
Vince
Washed Cotton Twill Wide Leg Pants

Opt for cream over white pants this spring.

Nordstrom Spring Fashion
Sam Edelman
Dina Fisherman Mule

Fisherman sandals have been a favorite for a few years, and this mule style feels particularly fresh.

Rib Polo Sweater
Mango
Rib Polo Sweater

Part one of my new go-to weekend look.

Viola Stripe Sweater Knit Shorts
Rag & Bone
Viola Stripe Sweater Knit Shorts

These cute shorts are part two.

Frankie Fisherman Sandal
Free People
Frankie Fisherman Sandal

Another great take on the fisherman.

Oversize Denim Trench Coat
Bardot
Oversize Denim Trench Coat

Spring is the season of the trench coat.

Kayla Stripe Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Citizens of Humanity
Kayla Stripe Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Unexpected new color trend (that I'm totally here for): gray.

Nordstrom Spring Fashion
Free People
Shea Smocked Yoke Shift Minidress

The sweetest dress.

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane

I'm happily moving on from Barbie pink to pastel pink.

Haizea Crop Linen Blend Camisole
Paloma Wool
Haizea Crop Linen Blend Camisole

Just wait until you see the back of this top.

Lexi Sun-In Rib Crewneck T-Shirt
Marine Layer
Lexi Sun-In Rib Crewneck T-Shirt

The definition of a really good basic.

Stripe Organic Cotton Drawstring Shorts
Maria McManus
Stripe Organic Cotton Drawstring Shorts

The denim-short alternative I can't get enough of.

Restore Organic Cotton Blend Half Zip Hoodie
Vuori
Restore Organic Cotton Blend Half Zip Hoodie

My workout wardrobe deserves some love, too.

Daily Knit Wide Leg Pants
Vuori
Daily Knit Wide Leg Pants

Prepare to live in these comfortable, cute pants.

Phoenix Waffle Sneaker
Nike
Phoenix Waffle Sneaker

Alert, alert! There are new Nikes in town.

