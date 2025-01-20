I Swore Off Trainers Until I Discovered These 3 Styles Go With Everything I Own

2024 was the year trainers truly stole the spotlight, with fresh trends emerging every few months and innovative twists breathing new life into the classic models we know and love. Adidas Sambas made waves with bolder-than-ever colourways, leopard-print kicks stole our hearts and cult sportswear labels—Onitsuka Tiger and Gola among them—tightened their grip on the fashion world.

While it's been fun to expand our trainer horizons, 2025 presents an opportunity to fine-tune our footwear repertoires (and our wardrobes as a whole). This year, I’m setting the tone by focusing on the pieces I wear most often and truly value. When it comes to trainers, I tend to gravitate toward simple and timeless designs, prefering low-effort options over statement-making sneakers.

Having reflected on my favourite trainer styles, I've noticed they all share something in common: they go with all my favourite outfits. As someone who dresses quickly and intuitively, shoes that I can count on to slot seamlessly into my everyday looks are like gold dust. And I have a hunch I'm not the only one who treasures versatile footwear. Take a look at my go-to trainers below; I'm confident they'll find just as much use in your wardrobe as they do in mine.

SEE THE THREE TRAINER STYLES THAT GO WITH EVERYTHING:

1. Brown Trainers

Style Notes: Brown kicks were one of 2024's biggest trends—particularly tactile suede iterations—and they're showing serious staying power. It's no mystery why; the neutral colour means you won't have trouble matching them to your outfit, and brown feels a touch more expensive and polished than plain white trainers. If anything, I'm wondering why this wasn't a thing sooner.

Shop the Look:

adidas Sl72 Og Shoes £85 SHOP NOW Adidas has nailed the brown sneaker trend.

New Balance 2002r Trainers £100 SHOP NOW I'm into the sculptural sole.

Maison Margiela Replica Sneakers £455 SHOP NOW Such a classy sneaker.

PUMA Speedcat Archive Sneakers £388 SHOP NOW Everyone seems to be wearing Puma Speedcats this season.

New Balance 327 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW Trust me, you'll reach for these constantly.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers £85 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans, wide leg trousers, skirts and dresses.

PUMA Puma 180 Lace Interest Trainers £65 SHOP NOW So unique!

Veja Dekkan Sneakers £155 SHOP NOW This colourway feels incredibly luxe.

2. Running Shoes

Style Notes: Runners are a cornerstone of the cool-girl wardrobe. Think sporty, chunky-soled kicks that wouldn't look out of place in the gym—but if you think they're reserved for the treadmill, think again. White, grey and beige running shoes serve as a comfy companion for all kinds of everyday look, from jeans-and-jumper formulas to maxi dress outfits.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 530 Trainers £119 SHOP NOW I see these everytime I open Instagram.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers £160 SHOP NOW This warm neutral will work with everything.

New Balance 9060 Sneakers £151 SHOP NOW Picture these with a black knitted maxi dress.

ASICS Gel-1130 Trainers £115 SHOP NOW Another core sneaker brand to have on your radar.

New Balance 2002r Trainers £140 SHOP NOW Take these from gym to brunch.

Nike Al8 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Nike is always a safe bet.

New Balance 2002r Sneakers £89 SHOP NOW I'd wear these with thick white socks.

New Balance 327 Sneakers £110 SHOP NOW The epitome of understated cool.

3. Retro Kicks

Style Notes: My personal style is quite classic—I'm selective with trends and often look to ’60s and ’70s fashion for inspiration—so I'm partial to a retro-inspired sneaker. Nostalgic silhouettes tie in well with my wardrobe, with reimagined vintage models from Onitsuka Tiger and Adidas steadily working their way to the top of my 2025 wish list.

Shop the Look:

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Sneakers £117 SHOP NOW This Japanese trainer brand has fashion people swooning.

Adidas Sl 72 Og Trainers £90 SHOP NOW Use this playful hue to lift your minimal outfits.

TOTEME The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers £320 SHOP NOW I didn't know trainers could be this beautiful.

CONVERSE Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers £56 SHOP NOW My most-worn sneakers. Fact.

Golden Goose Ball Star Distressed Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers £460 SHOP NOW The distressed detailing adds to the retro feel.

Onitsuka Tiger Edr 79 £120 SHOP NOW I love the idea of a khaki trainer—a unique but wearable update.

New Balance 327 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW Everyday kicks.

Adidas Sl 72 Og £95 SHOP NOW Adidas always gets it right.