I Swore Off Trainers Until I Discovered These 3 Styles Go With Everything I Own

By
published
Features

2024 was the year trainers truly stole the spotlight, with fresh trends emerging every few months and innovative twists breathing new life into the classic models we know and love. Adidas Sambas made waves with bolder-than-ever colourways, leopard-print kicks stole our hearts and cult sportswear labels—Onitsuka Tiger and Gola among them—tightened their grip on the fashion world.

While it's been fun to expand our trainer horizons, 2025 presents an opportunity to fine-tune our footwear repertoires (and our wardrobes as a whole). This year, I’m setting the tone by focusing on the pieces I wear most often and truly value. When it comes to trainers, I tend to gravitate toward simple and timeless designs, prefering low-effort options over statement-making sneakers.

Having reflected on my favourite trainer styles, I've noticed they all share something in common: they go with all my favourite outfits. As someone who dresses quickly and intuitively, shoes that I can count on to slot seamlessly into my everyday looks are like gold dust. And I have a hunch I'm not the only one who treasures versatile footwear. Take a look at my go-to trainers below; I'm confident they'll find just as much use in your wardrobe as they do in mine.

SEE THE THREE TRAINER STYLES THAT GO WITH EVERYTHING:

1. Brown Trainers

Style Notes: Brown kicks were one of 2024's biggest trends—particularly tactile suede iterations—and they're showing serious staying power. It's no mystery why; the neutral colour means you won't have trouble matching them to your outfit, and brown feels a touch more expensive and polished than plain white trainers. If anything, I'm wondering why this wasn't a thing sooner.

Shop the Look:

Sl72 Og Shoes
adidas
Sl72 Og Shoes

Adidas has nailed the brown sneaker trend.

New Balance 2002r Trainers in Brown
New Balance
2002r Trainers

I'm into the sculptural sole.

Replica Sneakers
Maison Margiela
Replica Sneakers

Such a classy sneaker.

Speedcat Archive

PUMA
Speedcat Archive Sneakers

Everyone seems to be wearing Puma Speedcats this season.

New Balance 327 Trainers in Brown Multi
New Balance
327 Trainers

Trust me, you'll reach for these constantly.

Reebok Classic Leather Sneakers
Reebok
Classic Leather Sneakers

Wear with jeans, wide leg trousers, skirts and dresses.

Puma 180 Lace Interest Trainers in Brown Multi
PUMA
Puma 180 Lace Interest Trainers

So unique!

Veja Dekkan Sneakers
Veja
Dekkan Sneakers

This colourway feels incredibly luxe.

2. Running Shoes

Style Notes: Runners are a cornerstone of the cool-girl wardrobe. Think sporty, chunky-soled kicks that wouldn't look out of place in the gym—but if you think they're reserved for the treadmill, think again. White, grey and beige running shoes serve as a comfy companion for all kinds of everyday look, from jeans-and-jumper formulas to maxi dress outfits.

Shop the Look:

New Balance 530 Trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers

I see these everytime I open Instagram.

Veja Venturi Suede Trainers
Veja
Venturi Suede Trainers

This warm neutral will work with everything.

9060 Sneakers
New Balance
9060 Sneakers

Picture these with a black knitted maxi dress.

Asics Gel-1130 Trainers in White & Beige
ASICS
Gel-1130 Trainers

Another core sneaker brand to have on your radar.

New Balance 2002r Trainers
New Balance
2002r Trainers

Take these from gym to brunch.

Nike Al8 Trainers in Grey Multi
Nike
Al8 Trainers

Nike is always a safe bet.

2002r

New Balance
2002r Sneakers

I'd wear these with thick white socks.

New Balance 327 Sneakers
New Balance
327 Sneakers

The epitome of understated cool.

3. Retro Kicks

Style Notes: My personal style is quite classic—I'm selective with trends and often look to ’60s and ’70s fashion for inspiration—so I'm partial to a retro-inspired sneaker. Nostalgic silhouettes tie in well with my wardrobe, with reimagined vintage models from Onitsuka Tiger and Adidas steadily working their way to the top of my 2025 wish list.

Shop the Look:

Mexico 66 Sd

Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sneakers

This Japanese trainer brand has fashion people swooning.

Adidas Sl 72 Og Trainers
Adidas
Sl 72 Og Trainers

Use this playful hue to lift your minimal outfits.

The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers
TOTEME
The Sport Leather-Trimmed Suede and Twill Sneakers

I didn't know trainers could be this beautiful.

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers
CONVERSE
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

My most-worn sneakers. Fact.

Net-a-Porter Golden Goose Ball Star trainers
Golden Goose
Ball Star Distressed Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers

The distressed detailing adds to the retro feel.

Men's Edr 79 | Mantle Green & White |

Onitsuka Tiger
Edr 79

I love the idea of a khaki trainer—a unique but wearable update.

New Balance 327 Trainers
New Balance
327 Trainers

Everyday kicks.

Adidas Sl 72 Og
Adidas
Sl 72 Og

Adidas always gets it right.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

