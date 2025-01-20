I Swore Off Trainers Until I Discovered These 3 Styles Go With Everything I Own
2024 was the year trainers truly stole the spotlight, with fresh trends emerging every few months and innovative twists breathing new life into the classic models we know and love. Adidas Sambas made waves with bolder-than-ever colourways, leopard-print kicks stole our hearts and cult sportswear labels—Onitsuka Tiger and Gola among them—tightened their grip on the fashion world.
While it's been fun to expand our trainer horizons, 2025 presents an opportunity to fine-tune our footwear repertoires (and our wardrobes as a whole). This year, I’m setting the tone by focusing on the pieces I wear most often and truly value. When it comes to trainers, I tend to gravitate toward simple and timeless designs, prefering low-effort options over statement-making sneakers.
Having reflected on my favourite trainer styles, I've noticed they all share something in common: they go with all my favourite outfits. As someone who dresses quickly and intuitively, shoes that I can count on to slot seamlessly into my everyday looks are like gold dust. And I have a hunch I'm not the only one who treasures versatile footwear. Take a look at my go-to trainers below; I'm confident they'll find just as much use in your wardrobe as they do in mine.
SEE THE THREE TRAINER STYLES THAT GO WITH EVERYTHING:
1. Brown Trainers
Style Notes: Brown kicks were one of 2024's biggest trends—particularly tactile suede iterations—and they're showing serious staying power. It's no mystery why; the neutral colour means you won't have trouble matching them to your outfit, and brown feels a touch more expensive and polished than plain white trainers. If anything, I'm wondering why this wasn't a thing sooner.
Shop the Look:
2. Running Shoes
Style Notes: Runners are a cornerstone of the cool-girl wardrobe. Think sporty, chunky-soled kicks that wouldn't look out of place in the gym—but if you think they're reserved for the treadmill, think again. White, grey and beige running shoes serve as a comfy companion for all kinds of everyday look, from jeans-and-jumper formulas to maxi dress outfits.
Shop the Look:
3. Retro Kicks
Style Notes: My personal style is quite classic—I'm selective with trends and often look to ’60s and ’70s fashion for inspiration—so I'm partial to a retro-inspired sneaker. Nostalgic silhouettes tie in well with my wardrobe, with reimagined vintage models from Onitsuka Tiger and Adidas steadily working their way to the top of my 2025 wish list.
Shop the Look:
I didn't know trainers could be this beautiful.
The distressed detailing adds to the retro feel.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
