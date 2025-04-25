No Trainers in Sight—6 Flat-Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing Instead

French women have ditched their boots and, in some instances, their sneakers, in favour of these six chic flat-shoe trends.

Now that we're experiencing pleasant temperatures more frequently, I’ve found myself paying extra attention to what French women are wearing on their feet—and, get this, it’s not 2025's top trainer trends. Don’t get me wrong, there’s still a classic sneaker moment here or there but, across social media, pavement strolls and perfectly posed park bench snaps, a different shoe mood is emerging: elevated flats.

French women have this innate ability to make even the simplest outfit feel chic and their choice of shoes plays a big part in that. The flats they’re favouring right now tick every box—they’re practical, polished and just that bit more thoughtful than your average pair of trainers or even loafers. Think of them as the low-key upgrades your capsule wardrobe didn’t know it needed.

While researching this story (and, yes, falling down more than one French influencer rabbit hole), I started spotting some clear favourites—styles that strike the perfect balance between comfort and effortlessness, tradition and trend. These aren’t just shoes you throw on as an afterthought; they’re the kind that make an outfit.

Whether you're dressing up denim or softening tailoring, these are the flat shoe trends French women are leaning into now—and ones I'm very ready to adopt myself.

6 Flat Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing Right Now

1. Mary Janes

@juliesfi wears a pair of Mary Jane shoes with a white drop-waist dress

Style Notes: A French favourite with staying power, Mary Janes continue to reign supreme. There’s something about that simple strap that feels both prim and playful—especially when styled with tailored trousers or a floaty dress. Whether in leather or suede, this shoe makes every outfit feel just a little more put together.

Shop the Trend:

John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps
John Lewis
John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps

These have a refined cut that looks elegant on the foot.

Split Suede Ballerinas
ZARA
Split Suede Ballerinas

These have already sold out once before.

Ballet Mary Jane / Custard Leather
Le Monde Béryl
Ballet Mary Jane

Butter yellow is a huge trend this season.

Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

I just know these will fly.

2. Two-Tone Ballet Flats

@emmanuellek_ wears a pair of two-tone ballet flats with jeans and a black shirt

Style Notes: The beige-and-black two-tone ballet flat might be the most iconic French flat of them all (here's looking at you, Chanel). It’s timeless, instantly recognisable and endlessly versatile. I’ve seen them styled with everything from jeans and cardigans to slip skirts and blazers, always giving off that certain je ne sais quoi.

Shop the Trend:

Ballet Pumps
H&M
Ballet Pumps

No one will believe these cost you less than £20.

Vagabond Shoemakers Jolin Suede Ballet Pumps, Safari Black
Vagabond Shoemakers
Suede Ballet Pumps

A more minimalistic take.

Gioia Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats
AQUAZZURA
Gioia Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats

The gold metal heel is a very sleek addition.

Ellison 166 Contrast-Panel Leather Pumps
STEVE MADDEN
Ellison 166 Contrast-Panel Leather Pumps

Forever flats.

3. Boat Shoes

@salome.mory wears a striped shorts set with boat shoes

Style Notes: While I won't say they've replaced loafers, I will say that French women are wearing the boat shoe trend at a rate at which I've never seen before. The key is in the styling—think relaxed and not too preppy. Choose soft leather or suede finishes to keep the look fresh and to channel that lived-in look that is so synonymous with the French.

Shop the Trend:

Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes

Wear with everything from jeans to minidresses.

Fia Boat Loafer
Reformation
Fia Boat Loafer

Yes, Reformation also does excellent shoes.

Caroline Loafers - Glossy Chocolate - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sézane
Caroline Loafers

This leather pair will age so well.

Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes
Miu Miu
Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes

Arguably the boat shoe that started it all.

4. Mesh Shoes

@tamaramory wears mesh leopard shoes with stripe linen trousers and a red knit

Style Notes: Breathable and beautifully minimal, mesh flats have become a quiet favourite in the Parisian fashion set. Perfect for warm days that turn into evenings, choose between classic hues of black or white for a more pared-back take, or stand out in a bold hue or unmissable print.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO, Mesh Ballerina Flats With Bow
MANGO
Mesh Ballerina Flats With Bow

A chic way to add a splash of colour to your look.

Landon Leopard-Print Ballet Flat
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Landon Leopard-Print Ballet Flat

Tick off another major trend with an animal print pair.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Snag these while they're on sale.

Mary Jane / Navy Mesh
Le Monde Béryl
Mesh Mary Jane

These come in a handful of classic colours.

5. Slipper Mules

@sylviemus_ wears black flat mules with cropped jeans and a white strapless top

Style Notes: Equal parts comfortable and polished, slipper-style mules are a go-to for those who want to look effortlessly chic while still feeling like they’re in their house shoes (in the best way). I’ve seen them in in everything from buttery leathers to satin (more on that in a moment), across both neutral and bold palettes, all of which add subtle luxury to otherwise low-key outfits.

Shop the Trend:

Fabric Mules
ZARA
Fabric Mules

I own these and can confirm they're extremely comfortable. If you're between sizes, size down.

Bibi Lou Xia Leather Backless Ballerina Mules, Cream
Bibi Lou
Xia Leather Backless Ballerina Mules

Cream shoes loan themselves well to the warmer months.

Woven Slip-On Mules in Chocolate
Reiss
Woven Slip-On Mules in Chocolate

Braided shoes feel especially French.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Satin Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Satin Mules

Take your pick from the array of jewel tones these come in.

6. Satin Shoes

@annelauremais wears a pair of satin ballet flats with a lace dress

Style Notes: Usually reserved for after dark, satin shoes are making their way into daytime wardrobes in flat form. French fashion people are pairing them with everything from jeans, trench coats and slouchy knits for an unexpected contrast to pretty skirts and dresses for a more romantic twist.

Shop the Trend:

Women's Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flat
Gucci
Horsebit Ballet Flats

Alexa Chung wore these Gucci horsebit ballet flats in a sleek leather finish recently.

Satin Ballet Pumps
H&M
Satin Ballet Pumps

These come in black and a warm peach tone, too.

Aurora Flats
Free People
Aurora Flats

So pretty—and they come in so many colours.

+ Net Sustain Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Grosgrain-Trimmed Satin Ballet Flats

These will look so sweet with cropped jeans and a broderie anglaise blouse.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.

