No Trainers in Sight—6 Flat-Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing Instead

Now that we're experiencing pleasant temperatures more frequently, I’ve found myself paying extra attention to what French women are wearing on their feet—and, get this, it’s not 2025's top trainer trends. Don’t get me wrong, there’s still a classic sneaker moment here or there but, across social media, pavement strolls and perfectly posed park bench snaps, a different shoe mood is emerging: elevated flats.

French women have this innate ability to make even the simplest outfit feel chic and their choice of shoes plays a big part in that. The flats they’re favouring right now tick every box—they’re practical, polished and just that bit more thoughtful than your average pair of trainers or even loafers. Think of them as the low-key upgrades your capsule wardrobe didn’t know it needed.

While researching this story (and, yes, falling down more than one French influencer rabbit hole), I started spotting some clear favourites—styles that strike the perfect balance between comfort and effortlessness, tradition and trend. These aren’t just shoes you throw on as an afterthought; they’re the kind that make an outfit.

Whether you're dressing up denim or softening tailoring, these are the flat shoe trends French women are leaning into now—and ones I'm very ready to adopt myself.

6 Flat Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing Right Now

1. Mary Janes

Style Notes: A French favourite with staying power, Mary Janes continue to reign supreme. There’s something about that simple strap that feels both prim and playful—especially when styled with tailored trousers or a floaty dress. Whether in leather or suede, this shoe makes every outfit feel just a little more put together.

Shop the Trend:

John Lewis John Lewis Harrietta Mary Jane Leather Pumps £59 SHOP NOW These have a refined cut that looks elegant on the foot.

ZARA Split Suede Ballerinas £36 SHOP NOW These have already sold out once before.

Le Monde Béryl Ballet Mary Jane £415 SHOP NOW Butter yellow is a huge trend this season.

M&S Collection Suede Flat Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £45 SHOP NOW I just know these will fly.

2. Two-Tone Ballet Flats

Style Notes: The beige-and-black two-tone ballet flat might be the most iconic French flat of them all (here's looking at you, Chanel). It’s timeless, instantly recognisable and endlessly versatile. I’ve seen them styled with everything from jeans and cardigans to slip skirts and blazers, always giving off that certain je ne sais quoi.

Shop the Trend:

H&M Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW No one will believe these cost you less than £20.

Vagabond Shoemakers Suede Ballet Pumps £80 SHOP NOW A more minimalistic take.

AQUAZZURA Gioia Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Suede Ballet Flats £515 SHOP NOW The gold metal heel is a very sleek addition.

STEVE MADDEN Ellison 166 Contrast-Panel Leather Pumps £100 SHOP NOW Forever flats.

3. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: While I won't say they've replaced loafers, I will say that French women are wearing the boat shoe trend at a rate at which I've never seen before. The key is in the styling—think relaxed and not too preppy. Choose soft leather or suede finishes to keep the look fresh and to channel that lived-in look that is so synonymous with the French.

Shop the Trend:

Free People Yachting Day Boat Shoes £140 SHOP NOW Wear with everything from jeans to minidresses.

Reformation Fia Boat Loafer £198 SHOP NOW Yes, Reformation also does excellent shoes.

Sézane Caroline Loafers £165 SHOP NOW This leather pair will age so well.

Miu Miu Unlined Bleached Leather Boat Shoes £710 SHOP NOW Arguably the boat shoe that started it all.

4. Mesh Shoes

Style Notes: Breathable and beautifully minimal, mesh flats have become a quiet favourite in the Parisian fashion set. Perfect for warm days that turn into evenings, choose between classic hues of black or white for a more pared-back take, or stand out in a bold hue or unmissable print.

Shop the Trend:

MANGO Mesh Ballerina Flats With Bow £36 SHOP NOW A chic way to add a splash of colour to your look.

LOEFFLER RANDALL Landon Leopard-Print Ballet Flat £215 SHOP NOW Tick off another major trend with an animal print pair.

& Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 £87 SHOP NOW Snag these while they're on sale.

Le Monde Béryl Mesh Mary Jane £415 SHOP NOW These come in a handful of classic colours.

5. Slipper Mules

Style Notes: Equal parts comfortable and polished, slipper-style mules are a go-to for those who want to look effortlessly chic while still feeling like they’re in their house shoes (in the best way). I’ve seen them in in everything from buttery leathers to satin (more on that in a moment), across both neutral and bold palettes, all of which add subtle luxury to otherwise low-key outfits.

Shop the Trend:

ZARA Fabric Mules £20 SHOP NOW I own these and can confirm they're extremely comfortable. If you're between sizes, size down.

Bibi Lou Xia Leather Backless Ballerina Mules £130 SHOP NOW Cream shoes loan themselves well to the warmer months.

Reiss Woven Slip-On Mules in Chocolate £158 SHOP NOW Braided shoes feel especially French.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Satin Mules £615 SHOP NOW Take your pick from the array of jewel tones these come in.

6. Satin Shoes

Style Notes: Usually reserved for after dark, satin shoes are making their way into daytime wardrobes in flat form. French fashion people are pairing them with everything from jeans, trench coats and slouchy knits for an unexpected contrast to pretty skirts and dresses for a more romantic twist.

Shop the Trend:

Gucci Horsebit Ballet Flats £695 SHOP NOW Alexa Chung wore these Gucci horsebit ballet flats in a sleek leather finish recently.

H&M Satin Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW These come in black and a warm peach tone, too.

Free People Aurora Flats £140 SHOP NOW So pretty—and they come in so many colours.