No Trainers in Sight—6 Flat-Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing Instead
French women have ditched their boots and, in some instances, their sneakers, in favour of these six chic flat-shoe trends.
Now that we're experiencing pleasant temperatures more frequently, I’ve found myself paying extra attention to what French women are wearing on their feet—and, get this, it’s not 2025's top trainer trends. Don’t get me wrong, there’s still a classic sneaker moment here or there but, across social media, pavement strolls and perfectly posed park bench snaps, a different shoe mood is emerging: elevated flats.
French women have this innate ability to make even the simplest outfit feel chic and their choice of shoes plays a big part in that. The flats they’re favouring right now tick every box—they’re practical, polished and just that bit more thoughtful than your average pair of trainers or even loafers. Think of them as the low-key upgrades your capsule wardrobe didn’t know it needed.
While researching this story (and, yes, falling down more than one French influencer rabbit hole), I started spotting some clear favourites—styles that strike the perfect balance between comfort and effortlessness, tradition and trend. These aren’t just shoes you throw on as an afterthought; they’re the kind that make an outfit.
Whether you're dressing up denim or softening tailoring, these are the flat shoe trends French women are leaning into now—and ones I'm very ready to adopt myself.
6 Flat Shoe Trends French Women Are Wearing Right Now
1. Mary Janes
Style Notes: A French favourite with staying power, Mary Janes continue to reign supreme. There’s something about that simple strap that feels both prim and playful—especially when styled with tailored trousers or a floaty dress. Whether in leather or suede, this shoe makes every outfit feel just a little more put together.
Shop the Trend:
These have a refined cut that looks elegant on the foot.
Butter yellow is a huge trend this season.
2. Two-Tone Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The beige-and-black two-tone ballet flat might be the most iconic French flat of them all (here's looking at you, Chanel). It’s timeless, instantly recognisable and endlessly versatile. I’ve seen them styled with everything from jeans and cardigans to slip skirts and blazers, always giving off that certain je ne sais quoi.
Shop the Trend:
The gold metal heel is a very sleek addition.
3. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: While I won't say they've replaced loafers, I will say that French women are wearing the boat shoe trend at a rate at which I've never seen before. The key is in the styling—think relaxed and not too preppy. Choose soft leather or suede finishes to keep the look fresh and to channel that lived-in look that is so synonymous with the French.
Shop the Trend:
4. Mesh Shoes
Style Notes: Breathable and beautifully minimal, mesh flats have become a quiet favourite in the Parisian fashion set. Perfect for warm days that turn into evenings, choose between classic hues of black or white for a more pared-back take, or stand out in a bold hue or unmissable print.
Shop the Trend:
Tick off another major trend with an animal print pair.
5. Slipper Mules
Style Notes: Equal parts comfortable and polished, slipper-style mules are a go-to for those who want to look effortlessly chic while still feeling like they’re in their house shoes (in the best way). I’ve seen them in in everything from buttery leathers to satin (more on that in a moment), across both neutral and bold palettes, all of which add subtle luxury to otherwise low-key outfits.
Shop the Trend:
I own these and can confirm they're extremely comfortable. If you're between sizes, size down.
Cream shoes loan themselves well to the warmer months.
Take your pick from the array of jewel tones these come in.
6. Satin Shoes
Style Notes: Usually reserved for after dark, satin shoes are making their way into daytime wardrobes in flat form. French fashion people are pairing them with everything from jeans, trench coats and slouchy knits for an unexpected contrast to pretty skirts and dresses for a more romantic twist.
Shop the Trend:
Alexa Chung wore these Gucci horsebit ballet flats in a sleek leather finish recently.
These will look so sweet with cropped jeans and a broderie anglaise blouse.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.