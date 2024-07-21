Black Midi Skirts Are Classy, But These 5 Anti-Trend Shoes Make Them Look Extra Polished

Natalie Munro
By
published
inFeatures

White midi skirts may get a lot of attention in the summer months, but I think black midi skirts might be even chicer. Just as versatile, the black hue is more synonymous with evening wear, which makes it feel polished by proxy. In fact, it's become the piece I reach for whenever I want to look elevated with minimal effort.

Now that it's summer, a black midi skirt in lightweight texture—think linen, cotton and satin—is the easiest way to ensure you look chic in the face of high temperatures. I've been wearing mine on repeat and, in doing so, I have found five anti-trend shoe styles that make my black midis feel even more sophisticated—something I didn't think possible.

Below, I've identified what I think are the five best shoes to wear with black midi skirts for summer 2024 and beyond.

THE 5 BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH BLACK MIDI SKIRTS

1. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + MARY JANES

Influencer wears a black midi skirt and mary janes.

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

Style Notes: The mary jane shoe trend has blossomed this summer, and for good reason. With a comfortable flat footed finish and elegant design, the reliable shoe trend is a day-to-day staple. Styling well with a black midi skirt, a simple mary jane will compliment the feminine nature of the pretty skirt trend with ease.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + MARY JANES:

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

This also comes in a fresh white shade.

flats
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These comfortable flats are structured enough to style all day.

Black Box Pleat Midi Skirt
Nobodys Child
Black Box Pleat Midi Skirt

Style with strappy sandals or wear with a pretty mary jane.

Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats
& Other Stories
Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats

The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.

2. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + HEELED MULES

Influencer wears a black midi skirt.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: To give your favourite black midi an elevated edge, look to the seasons favourite heel trend. With a '90s inspired silhouette, the heeled mule trend is sleek, minimal and comfortable—and perfect for pairing with a flowing midi skirt.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + HEELED MULES:

skirt
Doen
Tiered Sebastiane Midi Skirt

This is on its way to selling out.

Wilda Kitten Mule
Reformation
Wilda Kitten Mule

Style with denim or wear with a billowing black skirt.

Black Woven Mix Full Skirt
Albaray
Black Woven Mix Full Skirt

This features subtle pockets for a comfortable finish.

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

These classic heels are a fashion persons favourites.

3. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + LOAFERS

Influencer wears a black midi skirt.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: In my opinion, the midi-skirt length is the most versatile of the lot—styling well with heels, flats and everything in between. To give your look a grounded finish, style with autumn's favourite shoe trend and opt for a classic leather loafer. Adding a smarter finish to the elegant skirt trend, a sleek leather loafer imparts a polished effect in a comfortable way.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRT + LOAFERS:

skirt
Free People
Make You Mine Half Slip

This also comes in five other shades.

loafers
Sezane
Albane Loafers

Style with white socks or go without.

Smock-Waist Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Smock-Waist Midi Skirt

The smock waist design makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

H&M, Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These are destined to sell out ahead of autumn.

4. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + FLIP FLOPS

Influencer wears a black midi skirt

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The summer season calls for sandals and my current favourite are classic black flip flops. Styling well with just about everything, they've become my new black midi skirt go-to—imparting a casual and relaxed energy onto the elegant skirt trend.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + FLIP FLOPS:

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

A silky slip skirt is a capsule wardrobe staple.

flip flops
A.Emery
Morgan Satin Thong Sandals

The satin composition sets these apart from the rest.

Crystal - Black
Rixo
Crystal Skirt

Style with a elegant blouse or pair with a cotton tee.

Saionara
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Sandals

I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their elegant summer shoes.

5. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + BALLET FLATS

Influencer wears ballet flats.

(Image credit: @oliviafaeh)

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you that ballet flats are a wardrobe non-negotiable. Playing up to the pretty nature of the black midi skirt trend, a sleek ballet flat pairing is a combination you'll come back to time and time again.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + BALLET FLATS:

Daisy Street Shirred Waist Cotton Midi Skirt in Black
Daisy Street
Shirred Waist Cotton Midi Skirt in Black

The shirred waist detail ensures lasting comfort.

Briot Leather Ballet Flats
A.Emery
Briot Leather Ballet Flats

The light cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

skirt
Toteme
Cotton Midi Skirt

Style with a tonal black top or contrast with a white blouse.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

These also come in a classic black shade.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸