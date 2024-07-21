Black Midi Skirts Are Classy, But These 5 Anti-Trend Shoes Make Them Look Extra Polished
White midi skirts may get a lot of attention in the summer months, but I think black midi skirts might be even chicer. Just as versatile, the black hue is more synonymous with evening wear, which makes it feel polished by proxy. In fact, it's become the piece I reach for whenever I want to look elevated with minimal effort.
Now that it's summer, a black midi skirt in lightweight texture—think linen, cotton and satin—is the easiest way to ensure you look chic in the face of high temperatures. I've been wearing mine on repeat and, in doing so, I have found five anti-trend shoe styles that make my black midis feel even more sophisticated—something I didn't think possible.
Below, I've identified what I think are the five best shoes to wear with black midi skirts for summer 2024 and beyond.
THE 5 BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH BLACK MIDI SKIRTS
1. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + MARY JANES
Style Notes: The mary jane shoe trend has blossomed this summer, and for good reason. With a comfortable flat footed finish and elegant design, the reliable shoe trend is a day-to-day staple. Styling well with a black midi skirt, a simple mary jane will compliment the feminine nature of the pretty skirt trend with ease.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + MARY JANES:
Style with strappy sandals or wear with a pretty mary jane.
The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.
2. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + HEELED MULES
Style Notes: To give your favourite black midi an elevated edge, look to the seasons favourite heel trend. With a '90s inspired silhouette, the heeled mule trend is sleek, minimal and comfortable—and perfect for pairing with a flowing midi skirt.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + HEELED MULES:
3. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + LOAFERS
Style Notes: In my opinion, the midi-skirt length is the most versatile of the lot—styling well with heels, flats and everything in between. To give your look a grounded finish, style with autumn's favourite shoe trend and opt for a classic leather loafer. Adding a smarter finish to the elegant skirt trend, a sleek leather loafer imparts a polished effect in a comfortable way.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRT + LOAFERS:
The smock waist design makes these comfortable enough to style all day.
4. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + FLIP FLOPS
Style Notes: The summer season calls for sandals and my current favourite are classic black flip flops. Styling well with just about everything, they've become my new black midi skirt go-to—imparting a casual and relaxed energy onto the elegant skirt trend.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + FLIP FLOPS:
I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their elegant summer shoes.
5. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + BALLET FLATS
Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you that ballet flats are a wardrobe non-negotiable. Playing up to the pretty nature of the black midi skirt trend, a sleek ballet flat pairing is a combination you'll come back to time and time again.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + BALLET FLATS:
The shirred waist detail ensures lasting comfort.
The light cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
