Black Midi Skirts Are Classy, But These 5 Anti-Trend Shoes Make Them Look Extra Polished

White midi skirts may get a lot of attention in the summer months, but I think black midi skirts might be even chicer. Just as versatile, the black hue is more synonymous with evening wear, which makes it feel polished by proxy. In fact, it's become the piece I reach for whenever I want to look elevated with minimal effort.

Now that it's summer, a black midi skirt in lightweight texture—think linen, cotton and satin—is the easiest way to ensure you look chic in the face of high temperatures. I've been wearing mine on repeat and, in doing so, I have found five anti-trend shoe styles that make my black midis feel even more sophisticated—something I didn't think possible.

Below, I've identified what I think are the five best shoes to wear with black midi skirts for summer 2024 and beyond.

THE 5 BEST SHOES TO WEAR WITH BLACK MIDI SKIRTS

1. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + MARY JANES

Style Notes: The mary jane shoe trend has blossomed this summer, and for good reason. With a comfortable flat footed finish and elegant design, the reliable shoe trend is a day-to-day staple. Styling well with a black midi skirt, a simple mary jane will compliment the feminine nature of the pretty skirt trend with ease.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + MARY JANES:

Reformation Lucy Skirt £198 SHOP NOW This also comes in a fresh white shade.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These comfortable flats are structured enough to style all day.

Nobodys Child Black Box Pleat Midi Skirt £69 SHOP NOW Style with strappy sandals or wear with a pretty mary jane.

& Other Stories Mary Jane Leather Ballerina Flats £110 SHOP NOW The leather composition gives these an elevated edge.

2. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + HEELED MULES

Style Notes: To give your favourite black midi an elevated edge, look to the seasons favourite heel trend. With a '90s inspired silhouette, the heeled mule trend is sleek, minimal and comfortable—and perfect for pairing with a flowing midi skirt.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + HEELED MULES:

Doen Tiered Sebastiane Midi Skirt £273 SHOP NOW This is on its way to selling out.

Reformation Wilda Kitten Mule £298 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a billowing black skirt.

Albaray Black Woven Mix Full Skirt £65 SHOP NOW This features subtle pockets for a comfortable finish.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules £595 SHOP NOW These classic heels are a fashion persons favourites.

3. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + LOAFERS

Style Notes: In my opinion, the midi-skirt length is the most versatile of the lot—styling well with heels, flats and everything in between. To give your look a grounded finish, style with autumn's favourite shoe trend and opt for a classic leather loafer. Adding a smarter finish to the elegant skirt trend, a sleek leather loafer imparts a polished effect in a comfortable way.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRT + LOAFERS:

Free People Make You Mine Half Slip £88 SHOP NOW This also comes in five other shades.

Sezane Albane Loafers £175 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or go without.

& Other Stories Smock-Waist Midi Skirt £87 SHOP NOW The smock waist design makes these comfortable enough to style all day.

H&M Loafers £28 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out ahead of autumn.

4. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + FLIP FLOPS

Style Notes: The summer season calls for sandals and my current favourite are classic black flip flops. Styling well with just about everything, they've become my new black midi skirt go-to—imparting a casual and relaxed energy onto the elegant skirt trend.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + FLIP FLOPS:

& Other Stories Satin Midi Skirt £67 SHOP NOW A silky slip skirt is a capsule wardrobe staple.

A.Emery Morgan Satin Thong Sandals £140 SHOP NOW The satin composition sets these apart from the rest.

Rixo Crystal Skirt £175 SHOP NOW Style with a elegant blouse or pair with a cotton tee.

Ancient Greek Sandals Saionara Sandals £125 SHOP NOW I always come back to Ancient Greek Sandals for their elegant summer shoes.

5. BLACK MIDI SKIRT + BALLET FLATS

Style Notes: Ask any fashion person and they'll tell you that ballet flats are a wardrobe non-negotiable. Playing up to the pretty nature of the black midi skirt trend, a sleek ballet flat pairing is a combination you'll come back to time and time again.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK MIDI SKIRTS + BALLET FLATS:

Daisy Street Shirred Waist Cotton Midi Skirt in Black £28 SHOP NOW The shirred waist detail ensures lasting comfort.

A.Emery Briot Leather Ballet Flats £205 SHOP NOW The light cream shade is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Toteme Cotton Midi Skirt £310 SHOP NOW Style with a tonal black top or contrast with a white blouse.