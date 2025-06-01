Suddenly, The “Ugly” Sandal Trend Jennifer Aniston Wore Relentlessly in the ‘90s Is Back

The '90s favourite summer shoe trend is back for 2025. Read on to discover the platform flip-flops to shop this season.

Influencers and Jennifer Aniston style the platform flip-flop trend.
(Image credit: @amalienielsenn, Getty)
Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

I love a '90s revival as much as the next person. Baggy jeans? I’m on board. Tiny sunglasses? Still into them. But my favourite comeback of all is one that’s been noticeably absent from the trend cycle—until now. After a few years out of the zeitgeist, the platform flip-flop trend is finally re-emerging and 2025 is shaping up to be the summer it makes its rightful return.

Influencer wears platform flip-flops with capri pants and a one-shoulder top. She's styling a raffia cross-body bag over her shoulders and is wearing dark sunglasses.

(Image credit: @amalienielsenn)

Unlike the minimal flat flip-flops we’ve seen dominate in recent years, this throwback style brings something new (and nostalgic) to the table: a bit of height. Though they fell out of favour for a spell as the trend cycle shifted, looks became more glamorous and the sandals were deemed "ugly" in comparison, now fashion people have seen potential in them once more.

Retaining all the comfort and ease of the classic beach sandal, the platform version adds a subtle lift that gives the shoes a sleeker energy. Beyond the comfort and added height, however, there's something inherently laid-back and cool about them. They evoke that carefree ‘90s energy we’re all still a little obsessed with—think Carrie Bradshaw in capris or Jennifer Aniston in cropped trousers. And fittingly, that’s exactly how we’re seeing them styled again in 2025. Fashion is, after all, cyclical, and these sandals are just the latest proof that some trends are well worth repeating.

Jennifer Aniston wears platform flip-flops with red trousers and a black tank top in 1999.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston wears a pair of black platform flip-flops with cropped red trousers and a black tank top in 1999.

I’m clearly not the only one who's noticed their comeback. From high street heroes like Zara to high-fashion favourites like Coperni and The Row, brands across the board are serving up platform flip flops this summer. Whether reimagined in sculptural shapes, elevated materials or just sticking to the classic rubber sole, there are plenty of options to suit your preference.

Influencer wears platform flip-flops with an overszied lightweight coat in a light grey shade and tonal micro shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scroll on to shop our edit of the best platform flip-flops to wear this summer.

SHOP PLATFORM FLIP-FLOPS:

Satin-Effect Platform Sandals
Zara
Satin-Effect Platform Sandals

Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.

Platform Thong Sandals
Coperni
Platform Thong Sandals

Coperni's platform flip-flops are a fashion person's favourites.

Dune Flatform Rubber Sandal
The Row
Dune Flatform Rubber Sandal

Style these with loose-leg jeans or pair with a cotton skirt.

Charys 2flatform
Ancient Greek Sandals
Charys Flatforms

These also come in a playful, cow-print pattern.

Darcie Platform Flip Flops
Free People
Darcie Platform Flip Flops

While I love these in the classic black, they also come in five other shades.

Flat Chunky Sandals
Pull & Bear
Flat Chunky Sandals

These chunky sandals will add a little extra height without sacrificing any comfort.

Quilted Platform Sandals
Bershka
Quilted Platform Sandals

These will quickly become your most-reached-for summer shoes.

Asos Design Tigerlily Toe Thong Flatform Wedges in Black
ASOS
Tigerlily Toe Thong Flatform Wedges

These look more expensive than they actually are.

Women's F-Mode Leather Toe-Thongs | Fitflop Uk
FitFlop
Leather Toe-Thong Sandals

Trust me—these are the most comfortable flip-flops on the market.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸