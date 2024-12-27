These Are the Flat Boot Styles Trending in Europe
So good, I want them all.
If you ask me, boots season is greater than sandals season. I am selective when it comes to shopping, however the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of flat boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from September until April. For the past few years I have navigated London’s winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole, however this year I am craving a change.
I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf. If money was no object, I would opt for the glossy Merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I’m tempted by the sleek riding boots that have just arrived at Massimo Dutti.
There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock n’ roll-esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the FW24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.
Keep reading to see the 4 flat boot styles that are trending in Europe.
Flat Knee-High Boots
Falling just below the knee, these leather boots lack embellishment or adornment, making them a boot that can be easily dressed up or down.
This dark brown pair is so good, we had to include two boots by H&M into this category.
Biker Boots
The one boot style that is overwhelming European new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.
Loewe is known for impeccable craftsmanship, and these boots are no exception.
These are already becoming a cult, influencer favorite.
The shorter boot is more versatile, as it will go with all skirts and pants.
Glossy Finish
At Gucci, models wore glossy patent knee-high boots in olive green, black, and burgundy, and it’s no surprise that this is having a ripple effect on wider boot trends.
Bottega Veneta has been responsible for many of the dominant boot trends in recent years.
Riding Boots
It’s all about the flat knee-high boot this year and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!
Trust Toteme to craft the most elegant riding boots.
