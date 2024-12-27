These Are the Flat Boot Styles Trending in Europe

Biker flat boots with circular buckle detail on ankle and white dress.
(Image credit: @sandrashehab)
If you ask me, boots season is greater than sandals season. I am selective when it comes to shopping, however the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of flat boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from September until April. For the past few years I have navigated London’s winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole, however this year I am craving a change.

I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf. If money was no object, I would opt for the glossy Merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I’m tempted by the sleek riding boots that have just arrived at Massimo Dutti.

There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock n’ roll-esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the FW24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.

Keep reading to see the 4 flat boot styles that are trending in Europe.

Flat Knee-High Boots

Laura Vidrequin in knee high flat boots and shorts and navy jumper

(Image credit: @lauravidrequin)

Falling just below the knee, these leather boots lack embellishment or adornment, making them a boot that can be easily dressed up or down.

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

This rich chocolate color looks so expensive.

Knee-High Leather Boots
H&M
Knee-High Leather Boots

These would look great with dresses and skirts or with slim-fit jeans.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

Trust us, these will sell out quickly.

Leather Riding Boots
COS
Leather Riding Boots

These beauties have just arrived at COS.

Frances Knee High Boot
Reformation
Frances Knee High Boot

These have a lived-in, vintage quality.

Knee-High Boots
H&M
Knee-High Boots

This dark brown pair is so good, we had to include two boots by H&M into this category.

Biker Boots

Baggy jeans and biker boots and blazer.

(Image credit: sandrashehab)

The one boot style that is overwhelming European new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.

Biker Ii Leather Boots
JIMMY CHOO
Biker Ii Leather Boots

The chunky sole and buckles give these boots a tough edge.

+ Paula's Ibiza Leather Ankle Boots
LOEWE
+ Paula's Ibiza Leather Ankle Boots

Loewe is known for impeccable craftsmanship, and these boots are no exception.

+ Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots
ACNE STUDIOS
+ Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots

These are already becoming a cult, influencer favorite.

Eyra Moto Boot
Vagabond Shoemakers
Eyra Moto Boot

The silver detailing is very fashion forward.

Pally Moto Bootie
Dune London
Pally Moto Bootie

The shorter boot is more versatile, as it will go with all skirts and pants.

Tara Biker Boot
COACH
Tara Biker Boot

The brown suede makes these more 70s hippie than biker.

Glossy Finish

Influencer wearing long coat and glossy patent green boots

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

At Gucci, models wore glossy patent knee-high boots in olive green, black, and burgundy, and it’s no surprise that this is having a ripple effect on wider boot trends.

Graham Knee High Boot
Reformation
Graham Knee High Boot

The patent panels are so stylish.

Bettina Croc-Effect Leather Boots
Paris Texas
Bettina Croc-Effect Leather Boots

Paris Texas is a Who What Wear favorite.

Henry Boots
AEYDE
Henry Boots

This Berlin-based brand creates the most comfortable boots.

Patent Leather Knee-High Boots
Bottega Veneta
Patent Leather Knee-High Boots

Bottega Veneta has been responsible for many of the dominant boot trends in recent years.

Hunt Knee High Boot
Saint Laurent
Hunt Knee High Boot

Just the right amount of gloss.

Viv Rangers Chelsea Boot
Roger Vivier
Viv Rangers Chelsea Boot

The buckle is a distinctive Roger Vivier design detail.

Riding Boots

Influencer in knee high boots with buckles and mini skirt and cardigan

(Image credit: Gosiaboy)

It’s all about the flat knee-high boot this year and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!

+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots
TOTEME
+ Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots

Trust Toteme to craft the most elegant riding boots.

Massimo Dutti riding boots
Massimo Tutti
Riding Boots

The perfect boot does exist.

Buckles Leather Boots
MANGO
Buckles Leather Boots

These take the riding theme to the extreme.

Tanner Knee High Riding Boot
Bernardo Footwear
Tanner Knee High Riding Boot

The wrap-around ties are seriously chic.

Galaxy Lug Riding Boot
Ash
Galaxy Lug Riding Boot

The lug sole stops these from being too dainty.

Massimo Dutti, Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Strap
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Strap

Just the right amount of cowboy.

Emma Spedding
Emma Spedding
