These Are the Flat Boot Styles Trending in Europe

If you ask me, boots season is greater than sandals season. I am selective when it comes to shopping, however the one item I purchase every year is a new pair of flat boots, as they always act as the cornerstone of my wardrobe from September until April. For the past few years I have navigated London’s winters in chunky ankle boots with a practical lug sole, however this year I am craving a change.

I have decided that I will personally be investing in a pair of flat knee-high riding boots, preferably with a subtle buckle detail around the calf. If money was no object, I would opt for the glossy Merlot-hued boots that were shown at Gucci, or the olive-hued riding boots that walked at Fendi. But in reality my budget is more H&M than Hermès, and I’m tempted by the sleek riding boots that have just arrived at Massimo Dutti.

There is still a tough, practical element to the boot trends that are resonating in Europe right now. The leading style is certainly rock n’ roll-esque biker boots, with circular buckle details around the ankles or multiple straps across the leg of the boot. Like many shoe trends, this has been spearheaded by Miuccia Prada at Miu Miu and its iconic Sienna biker boot, while it also featured across the FW24 runways, including at Burberry, Alexander McQueen, and Coach.

Keep reading to see the 4 flat boot styles that are trending in Europe.

Flat Knee-High Boots

Falling just below the knee, these leather boots lack embellishment or adornment, making them a boot that can be easily dressed up or down.

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot $448 SHOP NOW This rich chocolate color looks so expensive.

H&M Knee-High Leather Boots $169 SHOP NOW These would look great with dresses and skirts or with slim-fit jeans.

& Other Stories Leather Riding Boots $399 SHOP NOW Trust us, these will sell out quickly.

COS Leather Riding Boots $390 SHOP NOW These beauties have just arrived at COS.

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot $498 SHOP NOW These have a lived-in, vintage quality.

H&M Knee-High Boots $75 SHOP NOW This dark brown pair is so good, we had to include two boots by H&M into this category.

Biker Boots

The one boot style that is overwhelming European new-in sections right now is undoubtedly biker boots. Typically fashioned with a circular buckle at the ankle, these will add a toughness to dresses or skirts.

JIMMY CHOO Biker Ii Leather Boots $1095 SHOP NOW The chunky sole and buckles give these boots a tough edge.

LOEWE + Paula's Ibiza Leather Ankle Boots $1600 SHOP NOW Loewe is known for impeccable craftsmanship, and these boots are no exception.

ACNE STUDIOS + Net Sustain Embellished Leather Knee Boots $1250 SHOP NOW These are already becoming a cult, influencer favorite.

Vagabond Shoemakers Eyra Moto Boot $295 SHOP NOW The silver detailing is very fashion forward.

Dune London Pally Moto Bootie $225 SHOP NOW The shorter boot is more versatile, as it will go with all skirts and pants.

COACH Tara Biker Boot $295 SHOP NOW The brown suede makes these more 70s hippie than biker.

Glossy Finish

At Gucci, models wore glossy patent knee-high boots in olive green, black, and burgundy, and it’s no surprise that this is having a ripple effect on wider boot trends.

Reformation Graham Knee High Boot $498 SHOP NOW The patent panels are so stylish.

Paris Texas Bettina Croc-Effect Leather Boots $815 SHOP NOW Paris Texas is a Who What Wear favorite.

AEYDE Henry Boots $875 $666 SHOP NOW This Berlin-based brand creates the most comfortable boots.

Bottega Veneta Patent Leather Knee-High Boots $1850 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta has been responsible for many of the dominant boot trends in recent years.

Saint Laurent Hunt Knee High Boot $1790 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of gloss.

Roger Vivier Viv Rangers Chelsea Boot $1450 SHOP NOW The buckle is a distinctive Roger Vivier design detail.

Riding Boots

It’s all about the flat knee-high boot this year and there are lots of riding boots with equestrian details, such as buckles and tie fastenings. Saddle up!

TOTEME + Net Sustain the Riding Leather Knee Boots $1200 SHOP NOW Trust Toteme to craft the most elegant riding boots.

Massimo Tutti Riding Boots $319 SHOP NOW The perfect boot does exist.

MANGO Buckles Leather Boots $310 SHOP NOW These take the riding theme to the extreme.

Bernardo Footwear Tanner Knee High Riding Boot $398 SHOP NOW The wrap-around ties are seriously chic.

Ash Galaxy Lug Riding Boot $470 SHOP NOW The lug sole stops these from being too dainty.

Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Strap $339 SHOP NOW Just the right amount of cowboy.