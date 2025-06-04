When it comes to outfits, this summer I've morphed from being a diehard dress person into having more appreciation for trouser trends. Linen, wide-leg, tailored, drawstring—whatever the style, they always feel a bit more pulled-together than casual shorts and infinitely more comfortable than squeezing into another dress (especially now that I'm five months pregnant). But while finding the perfect warm-weather trouser is relatively straightforward, working out which are the best sandals to wear with them can be surprisingly tricky.

Now, I don't like making problems where there aren't any—you could wear any pair of trousers with a multitude of sandals that would all work—but considering I look at hundreds (and I mean hundreds) of outfits a day, I believe I'm in a position to guide you to pairings that work especially well in this arena. After all, choose something too chunky and they compete with the fabric. Too dainty and they get completely lost underneath a wide-leg trouser.

Put simply, there are a few sandal trends that consistently work with trousers, not just on a practical level but on a visual one too. These aren’t just the trending sandals of the season (though many of them are); they’re the styles I think genuinely make trousers look better.

Here are some of the best examples of chic sandals to wear with trousers that I've seen so far in 2025.

The 5 Best Sandals to Wear With Trousers This (and Every) Summer

1. Flip Flops

Style Notes: There’s something about pairing classic flip-flops with trousers that feels instantly effortless. They bring a laid-back feel to an otherwise structured look, making suiting or tailoring feel more relaxed and modern. A perfect off-duty styling combination.

Shop the Look:

2. Heeled Mules

Style Notes: Unlike court shoes, which can sometimes feel too bulky or covered up when worn with full-length trousers, heeled mule sandals strike a cleaner silhouette. They peek out just enough and offer that lift without overwhelming the bottom half of your outfit, while the exposed ankle always looks chic.

Shop the Look:

3. Asymmetric Straps

Style Notes: Straight hems can often look a bit flat as they often line up with the hemline of the trousers your wearing. Instead, try asymmetric-strap sandals to break up the pairing. They draw the eye in, create interest at the base of the look and offer something a little less predictable than a slider style.

Shop the Look:

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals £95 SHOP NOW Reformation Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal £128 SHOP NOW ZARA Flat Sandals With Detail £30 SHOP NOW

4. Square Toe

Style Notes: Round-toe shoes can sometimes feel a touch too twee, especially under minimalist or tailored trousers. A sandal with a square-toe profile, looks much sharper overall and can instantly make your trouser outfit feel more directional and on-trend.

Shop the Look:

5. White

Style Notes: While black and tan sandals will always have a place in my wardrobe, white sandals can look much fresher set against thicker fabrics or more rigid trouser shapes. What's more, they work with any and all trouser colours, which you just can't say of other shades on the neutral spectrum—take black, which can feel too stark against paler pastel hues.

Shop the Look: