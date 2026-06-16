There’s an overarching sense that, this summer specifically, what was once considered passé and dated is now officially stylish again. From jelly sandals to suede fisherman styles, there’s been an overwhelming shift towards nostalgic staples that grew up wearing and have been pining for modern interpretations ever since. However, if there’s one outlier in this mix, it’s the rise of the beaded sandal trend.
Once regarded as tacky as a gladiator sandal or wedge espadrille, this somewhat gaudy silhouette was seemingly relegated to the annals of fashion history, lost to the past in the same way that Valentino Rockstud heels or Isabel Marant Beckett wedge trainers were. Of course, if you’ve kept up with ensembles worn by the most tasteful and trend-setting dressers of late, you’ll realise that it’s this exact penchant for divisive looks that’s helped revive the footwear style.
Now, you’ll be hard pressed to find a coastline in the Balearics or a beach along the Amalfi that doesn’t feature a pair of beaded sandals. Part of the interest in beaded sandals lies in their versatility, with the trend manifesting in a variety of high-octane styles.
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The most prominent iterations include multi-coloured beads in differing rectangular shapes, creating the illusion of wearing a youthful anklet that feels homemade. In a way, the trend could also be considered an extension of the charm bracelet trend that began to dominate at the start of the decade, when everyone was locked down at home and found handcrafting charm bracelets to be the perfect outlet for these endless stretches of time.
But with those days firmly behind us and escapes to sun-kissed Mediterranean shores on the horizon, what better way to inject a balmy note into your wardrobe? So far, we’ve observed a rise in asymmetrical-shaped beads in primary and secondary tones take over flip-flops or criss-crossing their way up strappy heels, meaning that there’s no shortage of this textured motif to choose from.
As for where to shop for the trend? Reformation is currently leading the charge, courtesy of their recent collaboration with New York-based influencer Courtney Grow. The range was shot in Capri, so you already know it’s in-built to suit all your dressing needs during warm weather spells and lush holidays.