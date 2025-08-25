5 Cool-Girl Colour Combinations Scandi Women Are Currently Wearing On Repeat

As much as I love summer, I’m now readily anticipating autumn’s arrival and mentally prepping outfits in my head. Denim and trainers have started creeping their way back into my everyday looks, and my linen dresses and suede sandals have started to take a back seat.
And while I truly love dressing for autumn, after months of effortlessly throwing on a dress with sandals and heading out the door, I always find myself in a bit of a styling rut as we head into that transitional period. With that in mind, I plan to get ahead of the game and take a look at my wardrobe now to reignite my autumnal clothing joy and figure out what I’m missing from my wardrobe, and to do so, I’m looking to the Scandi set for inspiration.
There is just something about their aesthetic that ticks every box for me. Whether it’s their minimalist, effortless style or the fact they always look so sophisticated and put-together, but also undeniably cool, creating outfits from a fresh roster of capsule wardrobe staples rather than following trends, everything about how they dress is inspiring.
I do always tend to stick to neutral tones and minimalist pieces; however, the way they mix colours has really piqued my interest as of late. This season, I want to start bringing more colour into my wardrobe rather than my usual black and brown uniform, so I’ve curated an edit of five autumnal colour combinations the Scandi set are loving to inspire different outfits throughout the next few months. They are contemporary yet feel timeless, and most importantly, wearable. Scroll on to discover the colour combinations I'll be copying from my favourite Scandi girls this year.
5 Scandi-Girl Colour Combinations for 2025:
1. Grey and Butter Yellow
Style notes: In my opinion, no two colours go together better than grey and butter yellow. There is just something about the contrast of the delicate butter yellow against the muted grey hue that works so well and prevents the grey feeling too heavy. It’s a quietly elegant combination and one I’ll absolutely be incorporating into my wardrobe.
Shop the Combination:
H&M
Oversized V-Neck Jumper
This knit is so affordable.
Toteme
Double-Breasted Cashmere Coat Charcoal
This coat is absolute perfection.
GANNI
Yellow Mini Ganni Bou Bag
Ganni's iconic Bou bag.
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Trousers
A grey trouser is a staple piece in my wardrobe.
2. Chocolate Brown and Pink
Style notes: Chocolate brown has undoubtedly been one of the biggest colour trends for the summer months and we don’t see any signs of it slowing down as we descend into autumn. The softness of the pink contrasting against the rich, chocolate brown feels perfectly balanced.
Shop the Combination:
H&M
Loafers
Brown suede loafers are going to be every wear next season, we predict these will be a sell-out.
Sézane
Gaspard Cardigan
Sézane's knitwear is so incredibly soft.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
I absolutely need this jumper.
ZARA
Satin Midi Skirt
A satin midi skirt is so versatile.
3. Sand and Red
Style notes: While red can seem an intimidating colour to wear, it is actually far from it. By pairing it with sand, it softens the shade and makes it feel more attainable. Treat it like a neutral and slowly bring it into your wardrobe in the form of a shoe, vest or basic tee.
Shop the Combination:
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh, Chianti
Dear Frances are the OG of the mesh ballet flat.
& Other Stories
Belted Car Coat
A trench coat is one of my all time favourite pieces in my autumn wardrobe.
M&S Collection
Air-Yarn Crew Neck Jumper
A simple, affordable knit that can be styled in so many different ways.
ME+EM
High Waist Contour Trouser
There's no going wrong with a tailored trouser.
4. Plum and White
Style notes: Burgundy has dominated the fashion set for the last couple of seasons, but now we seem to be making way for a new red hue in the form of plum. As seen on the runways of Saint Laurent and Burberry, the rich hue is perfect for an autumn wardrobe. Paired with a crisp white, it oozes elegance and sophistication.
Shop the Combination:
Whistles
White Relaxed Fit Shirt
You can never have too many shirts.
JIL SANDER
Cannolo Small Leather Shoulder Bag
This is so chic.
Massimo Dutti
High-Waist Barrel Fit Jeans
Barrel leg jeans are my absolute favourite style at the minute.
ARKET
Open-Collar Dress
This can so easily be dressed up or down.
5. Khaki and Sand
Style notes: If a neutral based palette is more your style, khaki and sand will be right up your street. Practical, utilitarian fashion has been a repeat trend on the runways as of late, this is a nod to that while still feeling versatile and wearable yet modern.
Shop the Combination:
LOEWE
Leather-Trimmed Cotton-Blend Peplum Jacket
I cannot stop thinking about this jacket.
ALIGNE
Aster Cargo Trouser
So wearable and versatile - I love the whole look.
ARCH4
Tinka Cable-Knit Cashmere Sweater
A timeless, classic knit.
ysl
These are so worth the investment, they will last you for years to come.