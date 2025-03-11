The Hermès Show Just Confirmed The #1 Piece to Invest in For Fall

With all its history and legacy in the leather goods business, you'd expect the handbags and accessories to be the highlight of any Hermès show. This season, there was certainly no shortage of beautiful leather goods to delight in, but it was none other than the ready-to-wear that got everyone in the industry talking. The fall/winter 2025 collection was marked by leather moto pieces—especially moto jackets—that ranged from matching sets to skirts to leather hotpants, all expertly layered in the same dark noir and charcoal shades for one tonal look.

But it wasn't just the presence of these leather looks that was noteworthy, but the expert styling that lent an elevated and sophisticated energy to the moto mood, too. Tissue-thin turtlenecks, sweeping wool coats, and classic handbags worked to elevate the tough leather pieces and give the whole collection a sense of balance between seductive and sophisticated.

Other key callouts to know were the leather hotpants, sleek riding boots, and a host of buzzy new handbag silhouettes that had everyone at Paris Fashion Week talking. Ahead is our breakdown of what to know about the Hermès fall/winter 2025 show.

A Moto Mood

While leather has always been central to the Hermès brand, creative director Nadeèe Vanhée doubled down on the heritage and infused the collection with leather ensembles that had a strong biker style bent. Named "Leather Dandy," the overall mood of the runway was an equestrian-meets-moto aesthetic that took the form of full-leather looks with matching pants and jacket and separates like skirts and vests that were toughened up with edgy, but still sleek, hardware. With such a significant stamp of approval from Hermès, it's official: moto jackets are set to be the key investment buy of late 2025.

Two Words: Hermès Hotpants

Hermès is one of the very few who are able to successfully strike a balance between the seductive and the sophisticated, and the fall collection married the two moods flawlessly. In fact, it the was presence of leather hotpants in a number of looks that drove this home. The micro shorts would otherwise read as daring, but styled with sweeping wool coats and tissue-thin turtlenecks, they took on a decidedly polished and grown-up tone.

The New Bags to Know

It wouldn't be an Hermès show without a Birkin cameo (or several), and the iconic handbag certainly had its rightful place on this runway in cozy wool-and-leather combinations, but it was accompanied by several fresh styles that we can't help but feel giddy about. For fall 2025, Hermès introduced six new-season handbags silhouettes that already have fashion editors buzzing. They include a sleek pochette, a slouchy bucket bag with a chunky lobster clasp on one side, a sleek box bag, understatedly luxe shoulder bag, and a vanity case that was revealed at the re-see to be a functional carrying case to Hermès beauty essentials like lipsticks, liners, and compacts.

A Dark and Stormy Palette

On the whole, the color palette of this collection was defined by inky black tones—or noir as it were in French. Looks came either in all-black with a medley of contrasting leather, wool, and shearling textures or else enriched by dark gray wools that gave the runway a very dark and stormy affect. They were only punctuated by a brief interlude of stone and camel hues followed by an injection of lime green before settling back into the subdued overtones with the rich espresso and deep browns that followed to close out the show.

