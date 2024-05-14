Gucci Just Launched an It Bag All the London It Girls Are Already Carrying

Natalie Munro
By
published

Last night, Gucci held its Cruise 2025 runway show in London, and what a night it was! The collection was the second time the brand's Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno, has showcased his new vision for the Italian heritage brand, and it was rife with refined looks.

Witnessing the collection debut, De Sarno's Front Row guests donned articles from the Cruise collection, amongst them a quiet but distinctive new-cult bag.

Gucci Cruise 2025 runway show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Well acquainted with what it takes to craft an iconic item, Gucci's new "Blondie" bag already has all of the hallmarks of a new-season cult-buy. Spotted within the runway collection last night, the Gucci Blondie bag in leather and toile draws inspiration from early '70s Italy. Designed to drape from the shoulder, the logo-embellished design emulated techniques used throughout Gucci's jewellery collection.

Gucci Cruise 2025 runway show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Styled for the occasion by actor Daisy Edger-Jones, the new design is already asserting itself as a London-girl favourite. Selected the pouch in Gucci's iconic Ancora red shade, Edgar-Jones paired the ruby bag with a brown leather ensemble, demonstrating the wearable nature of the hero bag.

Gucci Cruise 2025 runway show.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Across the runway the bag was styled with delicate lace, rich leathers and floral motifs, transcending a singular trend and speaking to the versatility nature of the emerging cult-buy. Available for immediate purchase through the brand's See Now Buy Now initiative in very limited stores (including London network) from 14th May-26th May—this is bound to become one of the season's more important accessories.

Until the bag launches online, read on to discover other bags in the Gucci Blondie collection below, as well as out other favourite Gucci bags here.

SHOP THE GUCCI BLONDIE BAG:

bag
Gucci
Blondie Small Tote Bag

This is large enough to stow away all of your belongings.

bag
Gucci
Blondie Large Tote Bag

This rich brown shade is taking off this season.

bag
Gucci
Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag

This timeless design will never go out of style.

bag
Gucci
Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag

The silver accessory trend is taking off this season.

bag
Gucci
Blondie Shoulder Bag

Style over your shoulder or wear as a crossbody.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE GUCCI BAGS BELOW:

bag
Gucci
Jackie Notte Mini Bag

This classic buy remains at the top of my wish list.

bag
Gucci
Tote Bag With Gucci Print

The perfect summer tote.

bag
Gucci
Luce Small Shoulder Bag

East-West bags are having a moment this season.

bag
Gucci
Soft Small Top Handle Bag

The jet black shade makes this ideal for day-to-day styling.

bag
Gucci
Horsebit Chain Medium Shoulder Bag

This also comes in two other shades.

bag
Gucci
Marmont Small Top Handle Bag

Style over the shoulder or wear in your clutches.

bag
Gucci
Padlock Gg Medium Shoulder Bag

This is large enough to stow your daily essentials.

Explore More:
Gucci Bags
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸