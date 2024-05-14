Gucci Just Launched an It Bag All the London It Girls Are Already Carrying

Last night, Gucci held its Cruise 2025 runway show in London, and what a night it was! The collection was the second time the brand's Creative Director, Sabato De Sarno, has showcased his new vision for the Italian heritage brand, and it was rife with refined looks.

Witnessing the collection debut, De Sarno's Front Row guests donned articles from the Cruise collection, amongst them a quiet but distinctive new-cult bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Well acquainted with what it takes to craft an iconic item, Gucci's new "Blondie" bag already has all of the hallmarks of a new-season cult-buy. Spotted within the runway collection last night, the Gucci Blondie bag in leather and toile draws inspiration from early '70s Italy. Designed to drape from the shoulder, the logo-embellished design emulated techniques used throughout Gucci's jewellery collection.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Styled for the occasion by actor Daisy Edger-Jones, the new design is already asserting itself as a London-girl favourite. Selected the pouch in Gucci's iconic Ancora red shade, Edgar-Jones paired the ruby bag with a brown leather ensemble, demonstrating the wearable nature of the hero bag.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gucci)

Across the runway the bag was styled with delicate lace, rich leathers and floral motifs, transcending a singular trend and speaking to the versatility nature of the emerging cult-buy. Available for immediate purchase through the brand's See Now Buy Now initiative in very limited stores (including London network) from 14th May-26th May—this is bound to become one of the season's more important accessories.

Until the bag launches online, read on to discover other bags in the Gucci Blondie collection below, as well as out other favourite Gucci bags here.

SHOP THE GUCCI BLONDIE BAG:

Gucci Blondie Small Tote Bag £2630 SHOP NOW This is large enough to stow away all of your belongings.

Gucci Blondie Large Tote Bag £3510 SHOP NOW This rich brown shade is taking off this season.

Gucci Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag £1850 SHOP NOW This timeless design will never go out of style.

Gucci Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag £1230 SHOP NOW The silver accessory trend is taking off this season.

Gucci Blondie Shoulder Bag £1990 SHOP NOW Style over your shoulder or wear as a crossbody.

