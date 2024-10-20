8 Future It Items From the 2025 Runways That Already Have People Talking
If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you've probably noticed that we talk about the trends from the coming season's runway for months after the shows happen—that's how significant they are. The runways indicate the types of items people will be wearing for months—and sometimes even years—to come. And as a fashion editor, it's my responsibility to break them down for you.
Now that some time has passed since fashion month ended, I've been re-reviewing some of the most influential brands' S/S 25 runways. There are already certain items that are getting lots of buzz, which is indicative of what some of 2025's biggest trends will be. And while these buzzy designer items aren't available for purchase yet, I found items that represent the trends that are available for purchase. Keep scrolling to get a head start on the trends that'll be everywhere in a few months.
Future It Item: Gucci's Olive Green Set
Gucci has a good track record for predicting color trends (the burgundy one pretty much started with them), and there were a few olive green looks in the S/S 25 collection that were major stand-outs.
Olive green to shop now:
Future It Item: Loewe's Sequin Dresses
Sequins for spring? Loewe says, why not?! (As did Bottega Veneta, for the record.) This fun dress-slash-top went down the runway in several different colors, and I can't wait to see which celebrity wears it first.
Sequins to shop now:
Future It Item: Tory Burch's Peep-Toe Shoes
Tory Burch's influence over shoe trends is real, so take note of the peep toes on the S/S 25 runway. This was also a prominent shoe trend at Miu Miu and Khaite.
Peep toes to shop now:
Future It Item: Chloé's Bloomer Shorts
Given the popularity of the bubble-hem trend, bloomer shorts make perfect sense. They were all over the Chloé runway, and the brand's influence continues to grow as of late.
Bloomer shorts to shop now:
Future It Item: Prada's Suede Peter Pan-Collar Jacket
It's been a minute since Peter Pan collars have been trendy, but after seeing several instances on them on Prada's S/S 25 runway, it's 100% happening. This green suede coat was certainly a standout.
Peter Pan-collar jackets to shop now:
Future It Item: Chanel's Platform Shoes
Chanel is never not setting shoe trends, and after seeing that almost every look in the S/S 25 collection was paired with platforms, I think they're set for a comeback.
Platform shoes to shop now:
Future It Item: Miu Miu's skinny pants:
Multiple spring runways proved that skinny pants are making a comeback, Miu Miu being one of the most influential examples.
Skinny pants to shop now:
Future It Item: Saint Laurent's Oversized Suits
Saint Laurent's runway contained a plethora of oversized, American Psycho-era suiting that's signaling an aesthetic shift for 2025.
Oversized suiting to shop now:
Shop the matching Adjustable Waist Trousers ($258).
Shop the matching Lyra Suiting Flared Pants ($240).
