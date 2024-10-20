8 Future It Items From the 2025 Runways That Already Have People Talking

If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you've probably noticed that we talk about the trends from the coming season's runway for months after the shows happen—that's how significant they are. The runways indicate the types of items people will be wearing for months—and sometimes even years—to come. And as a fashion editor, it's my responsibility to break them down for you.

Now that some time has passed since fashion month ended, I've been re-reviewing some of the most influential brands' S/S 25 runways. There are already certain items that are getting lots of buzz, which is indicative of what some of 2025's biggest trends will be. And while these buzzy designer items aren't available for purchase yet, I found items that represent the trends that are available for purchase. Keep scrolling to get a head start on the trends that'll be everywhere in a few months.

Future It Item: Gucci's Olive Green Set

Gucci has a good track record for predicting color trends (the burgundy one pretty much started with them), and there were a few olive green looks in the S/S 25 collection that were major stand-outs.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Olive green to shop now:

Zara Buttoned Knit Vest Top in Khaki $36 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt in Dark Olive $158 SHOP NOW

Aligne Clay Sweater in Olive $170 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Loewe's Sequin Dresses

Sequins for spring? Loewe says, why not?! (As did Bottega Veneta, for the record.) This fun dress-slash-top went down the runway in several different colors, and I can't wait to see which celebrity wears it first.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sequins to shop now:

J.Crew Vintage Rib Sequin-Embellished Tank Top $70 $60 SHOP NOW

Reformation Iridessa Dress $298 SHOP NOW

Show Me Your Mumu All That Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Tory Burch's Peep-Toe Shoes

Tory Burch's influence over shoe trends is real, so take note of the peep toes on the S/S 25 runway. This was also a prominent shoe trend at Miu Miu and Khaite.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Peep toes to shop now:

Tory Burch Sculpted Peep-Toe Pumps $448 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Spike Peep Toe Mules $1150 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Cheeky-O Peep Toe Sandals $170 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Chloé's Bloomer Shorts

Given the popularity of the bubble-hem trend, bloomer shorts make perfect sense. They were all over the Chloé runway, and the brand's influence continues to grow as of late.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bloomer shorts to shop now:

Reformation Betsy Shorts $98 SHOP NOW

Posse Aurelia Shorts in Ruby $230 SHOP NOW

Susana Monaco Poplin Bubble Shorts $178 $125 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Prada's Suede Peter Pan-Collar Jacket

It's been a minute since Peter Pan collars have been trendy, but after seeing several instances on them on Prada's S/S 25 runway, it's 100% happening. This green suede coat was certainly a standout.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Peter Pan-collar jackets to shop now:

ba&sh Milos Pleated Leather Jacket $550 SHOP NOW

Hill House Home The Blake Jacket in Berry Wallace Plaid $228 SHOP NOW

Emporio Armani Balloon Sleeve Knit Jacket $745 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Chanel's Platform Shoes

Chanel is never not setting shoe trends, and after seeing that almost every look in the S/S 25 collection was paired with platforms, I think they're set for a comeback.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Platform shoes to shop now:

Sam Edelman Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandals $150 SHOP NOW

Larroudé Miso Platform Strap Sandals in Ivory Leather $315 $221 SHOP NOW

Gucci Horsebit Platform Loafer Slingbacks $1500 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Miu Miu's skinny pants:

Multiple spring runways proved that skinny pants are making a comeback, Miu Miu being one of the most influential examples.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Skinny pants to shop now:

Reformation Spruce Pant $148 SHOP NOW

Mango Crop Skinny Pants $50 SHOP NOW

Good American Sculpt Slim Fit Pull-On Pants $149 SHOP NOW

Future It Item: Saint Laurent's Oversized Suits

Saint Laurent's runway contained a plethora of oversized, American Psycho-era suiting that's signaling an aesthetic shift for 2025.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Oversized suiting to shop now:

Amina Concept Oversized Double Button Blazer $298 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Adjustable Waist Trousers ($258).

The Frankie Shop Lyra Oversized Suiting Blazer $360 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Lyra Suiting Flared Pants ($240).