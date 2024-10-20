8 Future It Items From the 2025 Runways That Already Have People Talking

If you're an avid Who What Wear reader, you've probably noticed that we talk about the trends from the coming season's runway for months after the shows happen—that's how significant they are. The runways indicate the types of items people will be wearing for months—and sometimes even years—to come. And as a fashion editor, it's my responsibility to break them down for you.

Now that some time has passed since fashion month ended, I've been re-reviewing some of the most influential brands' S/S 25 runways. There are already certain items that are getting lots of buzz, which is indicative of what some of 2025's biggest trends will be. And while these buzzy designer items aren't available for purchase yet, I found items that represent the trends that are available for purchase. Keep scrolling to get a head start on the trends that'll be everywhere in a few months.

Future It Item: Gucci's Olive Green Set

Gucci has a good track record for predicting color trends (the burgundy one pretty much started with them), and there were a few olive green looks in the S/S 25 collection that were major stand-outs.

Gucci S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Olive green to shop now:

Buttoned Knit Vest Top
Zara
Buttoned Knit Vest Top in Khaki

Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt
Reformation
Carla Low Waist Wool Skirt in Dark Olive

Aligne, Clay Sweater in Olive
Aligne
Clay Sweater in Olive

Future It Item: Loewe's Sequin Dresses

Sequins for spring? Loewe says, why not?! (As did Bottega Veneta, for the record.) This fun dress-slash-top went down the runway in several different colors, and I can't wait to see which celebrity wears it first.

Loewe S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sequins to shop now:

Vintage Rib Sequin-Embellished Tank Top
J.Crew
Vintage Rib Sequin-Embellished Tank Top

Iridessa Dress
Reformation
Iridessa Dress

Show Me Your Mumu, All That Skirt
Show Me Your Mumu
All That Skirt

Future It Item: Tory Burch's Peep-Toe Shoes

Tory Burch's influence over shoe trends is real, so take note of the peep toes on the S/S 25 runway. This was also a prominent shoe trend at Miu Miu and Khaite.

Tory Burch S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Peep toes to shop now:

Tory Burch, Sculpted Peep-Toe Pumps
Tory Burch
Sculpted Peep-Toe Pumps

Spike Peep Toe Mule
Alaïa
Spike Peep Toe Mules

Cheeky-O Peep Toe Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Cheeky-O Peep Toe Sandals

Future It Item: Chloé's Bloomer Shorts

Given the popularity of the bubble-hem trend, bloomer shorts make perfect sense. They were all over the Chloé runway, and the brand's influence continues to grow as of late.

Chloe S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bloomer shorts to shop now:

Betsy Short
Reformation
Betsy Shorts

Aurelia Short - Ruby
Posse
Aurelia Shorts in Ruby

Susana Monaco, Poplin Bubble Shorts
Susana Monaco
Poplin Bubble Shorts

Future It Item: Prada's Suede Peter Pan-Collar Jacket

It's been a minute since Peter Pan collars have been trendy, but after seeing several instances on them on Prada's S/S 25 runway, it's 100% happening. This green suede coat was certainly a standout.

Prada S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Peter Pan-collar jackets to shop now:

ba&sh, Milos Pleated Leather Jacket
ba&sh
Milos Pleated Leather Jacket

The Blake Jacket - Berry Wallace Plaid
Hill House Home
The Blake Jacket in Berry Wallace Plaid

Balloon Sleeve Knit Jacket
Emporio Armani
Balloon Sleeve Knit Jacket

Future It Item: Chanel's Platform Shoes

Chanel is never not setting shoe trends, and after seeing that almost every look in the S/S 25 collection was paired with platforms, I think they're set for a comeback.

Chanel S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Platform shoes to shop now:

Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandal
Sam Edelman
Jullian Ankle Strap Platform Sandals

Miso Platform Strap Sandal in Ivory Leather
Larroudé
Miso Platform Strap Sandals in Ivory Leather

Gucci, Horsebit Platform Loafer Slingbacks
Gucci
Horsebit Platform Loafer Slingbacks

Future It Item: Miu Miu's skinny pants:

Multiple spring runways proved that skinny pants are making a comeback, Miu Miu being one of the most influential examples.

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Skinny pants to shop now:

Spruce Pant
Reformation
Spruce Pant

Crop Skinny Pants
Mango
Crop Skinny Pants

Sculpt Slim Fit Pull-On Pants
Good American
Sculpt Slim Fit Pull-On Pants

Future It Item: Saint Laurent's Oversized Suits

Saint Laurent's runway contained a plethora of oversized, American Psycho-era suiting that's signaling an aesthetic shift for 2025.

Saint Laurent S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Oversized suiting to shop now:

Amina Concept, Oversized Double Button Blazer
Amina Concept
Oversized Double Button Blazer

Shop the matching Adjustable Waist Trousers ($258).

Lyra Oversized Suiting Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Lyra Oversized Suiting Blazer

Shop the matching Lyra Suiting Flared Pants ($240).

Anine Bing, Quinn Blazer
Anine Bing
Quinn Blazer

