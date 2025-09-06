Scandi Women Know How to Make Jeans Look Cool—5 Autumn Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying

If you're looking for inspiration for your autumn wardrobe, the Scandinavian women really deliver. Scroll on to see the Scandi autumn jeans outfits I'm copying.

Scandi Girl Jean Outfits
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @maryljean, @anoukyve)
By
published
in Features

As we start our descent into autumn, I’m excited to rediscover the joy of styling again. A new season always brings with it fresh trends, colours, textures and outfit formulas, and I for one can’t wait. Because as much as I adore the carefree approach to dressing summer brings, I love an autumn wardrobe more. And if there’s one thing I had to pinpoint love most about it, it’s wearing jeans.

I will admit I am probably a jeans hoarder and have more pairs than the average person, but they all have a purpose and create such different looks (not that my boyfriend would agree.) I find them such a versatile, core wardrobe staple and will always revert to them when I’m in a slump and don’t know what to wear. And yes, they are a year-round classic, but they really come into their own at this time of year, don't you think?

I often look to Scandi women for inspo on how to look cool and one thing I always notice they rely on in autumn, like me, is jeans. They might be considered a basic, but the Scandi set manages to make them look endlessly chic and refreshingly modern. While jeans themselves aren’t groundbreaking, it’s all in the styling: they can be elevated, sophisticated, and easily transitioned from day to night. Ecru jeans, for example, bring a crisp, fresh edge to an autumn wardrobe, proving that a white palette isn’t just for summer. A wide-leg blue style paired with a heeled ankle boot—à la Ilirida, pictured below—is another foolproof formula, seamlessly taking you from daytime wear to evening drinks.

Yes, jeans are a basic staple, but they don't have to be. Scroll on to see how Scandi girls are wearing their jeans this autumn, and get ready to save every single look.

5 Scandi-Girl Inspired Jean Outfits for Autumn 2025:

1. Indigo Jeans + Suede Jacket + Trainers

Stylish Scandinavian women wearing jeans

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Suede has been such a big trend this year and it’s not going anywhere any time soon. Adding a suede jacket to an outfit is an easy way to bring texture into your look. Paired with an indigo jean and white tee, it balances it out.

Shop the Look:

2. Slim Jeans + Blazer + Ballet Flats

Stylish Scandinavian women wearing jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Pairing a relaxed blazer with slim-leg jeans balances out the proportions of the silhouette. Add a chic ballet flat for a go-to everyday look, or to transform it to a night out, simply add a slingback heel.

Shop the Look:

3. White Jeans + White T-Shirt + Car Coat

Stylish Scandinavian women wearing jeans

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: While this seems like such a simple outfit, it looks effortlessly sophisticated. A white jean paired with a basic white tee gives such a crisp feel, and adding the contrasting dark chocolate car coat makes the overall look feel more autumn-ready.

Shop the Look:

4. Wide-Leg Jeans + Roll-Neck + Heeled Ankle Boots

Stylish Scandinavian women wearing jeans

(Image credit: @ilirdakrasniqi)

Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans have cemented themselves as a staple cut following their comeback a few years ago. This autumn, style them with a fitted top and add a heeled ankle boot for an easy yet impressive outfit that will carry you from the office to after-work drinks.

Shop the Look:

5. Double Denim + Slouchy Jumper + Bright Trainers

Stylish Scandinavian women wearing jeans

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: Double denim has come a long way since the noughties. No longer does it scream Britney and Justin! It's now a much more considered, sleek look that, as Amaka proves, can look so chic. Adding a simple jumper and bright trainer makes it an easy everyday formula to go and grab a coffee or run your errands in.

Shop the Look:

Latest
  • Sweatshirt street style
    Stylish Women in Madrid Wear This Nostalgic American Basic in the Chicest Way

  • Zoe Saldana wearing a red plaid coat, plaid button down, velvet green skirt, and black leather knee-high boots
    Hang On—Is This Clashing Styling Trick Fall's Next Big Trend?

    The new way to wear fall's biggest print trend.