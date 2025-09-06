Scandi Women Know How to Make Jeans Look Cool—5 Autumn Outfits I'm Shamelessly Copying

As we start our descent into autumn, I’m excited to rediscover the joy of styling again. A new season always brings with it fresh trends, colours, textures and outfit formulas, and I for one can’t wait. Because as much as I adore the carefree approach to dressing summer brings, I love an autumn wardrobe more. And if there’s one thing I had to pinpoint love most about it, it’s wearing jeans.
I will admit I am probably a jeans hoarder and have more pairs than the average person, but they all have a purpose and create such different looks (not that my boyfriend would agree.) I find them such a versatile, core wardrobe staple and will always revert to them when I’m in a slump and don’t know what to wear. And yes, they are a year-round classic, but they really come into their own at this time of year, don't you think?
I often look to Scandi women for inspo on how to look cool and one thing I always notice they rely on in autumn, like me, is jeans. They might be considered a basic, but the Scandi set manages to make them look endlessly chic and refreshingly modern. While jeans themselves aren’t groundbreaking, it’s all in the styling: they can be elevated, sophisticated, and easily transitioned from day to night. Ecru jeans, for example, bring a crisp, fresh edge to an autumn wardrobe, proving that a white palette isn’t just for summer. A wide-leg blue style paired with a heeled ankle boot—à la Ilirida, pictured below—is another foolproof formula, seamlessly taking you from daytime wear to evening drinks.
Yes, jeans are a basic staple, but they don't have to be. Scroll on to see how Scandi girls are wearing their jeans this autumn, and get ready to save every single look.
5 Scandi-Girl Inspired Jean Outfits for Autumn 2025:
1. Indigo Jeans + Suede Jacket + Trainers
Style Notes: Suede has been such a big trend this year and it’s not going anywhere any time soon. Adding a suede jacket to an outfit is an easy way to bring texture into your look. Paired with an indigo jean and white tee, it balances it out.
Sézane
Will Jacket
Sézane have perfected boho chic.
Khaite
Benson High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Pair with lighter tones to complement the indigo hue.
Nobodys Child
White Ribbed Racer Vest
A wardrobe basic.
adidas Originals
Samba Lt Trainers With Crochet Detailing in Brown
I love the subtle crochet stitching.
2. Slim Jeans + Blazer + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Pairing a relaxed blazer with slim-leg jeans balances out the proportions of the silhouette. Add a chic ballet flat for a go-to everyday look, or to transform it to a night out, simply add a slingback heel.
& Other Stories
Wool Blazer
This is so chic.
AGOLDE
90's Pinch Waist High-Rise Stretch-Denim Jeans
Agolde have such high quality denim.
Charles & Keith
Ivette Woven Bow Ballet Flats
The woven finish is so cute.
Savette
Symmetry Pochette
Butter yellow is so on trend right now.
3. White Jeans + White T-Shirt + Car Coat
Style Notes: While this seems like such a simple outfit, it looks effortlessly sophisticated. A white jean paired with a basic white tee gives such a crisp feel, and adding the contrasting dark chocolate car coat makes the overall look feel more autumn-ready.
ARKET
Bloom Barrel Jeans
Barrel leg jeans are my current favourite shape.
Uniqlo
Airism Cotton T-Shirt
Uniqlo do such good basics for such an affordable price.
& Other Stories
Lace-Up Car Coat
The lace sleeve detailing gives such a nice finish.
DeMellier
The Midi Hudson
DeMellier is one of my absolute favourite handbag brands and I'm eyeing this one up.
Style Notes: Wide-leg jeans have cemented themselves as a staple cut following their comeback a few years ago. This autumn, style them with a fitted top and add a heeled ankle boot for an easy yet impressive outfit that will carry you from the office to after-work drinks.
Style Notes: Double denim has come a long way since the noughties. No longer does it scream Britney and Justin! It's now a much more considered, sleek look that, as Amaka proves, can look so chic. Adding a simple jumper and bright trainer makes it an easy everyday formula to go and grab a coffee or run your errands in.
COS
Reprise Straight-Leg Jeans
These jeans went straight in my basket.
ACNE STUDIOS
Rowan Collar Whiskering Denim Jacket
This would be such a staple to see you through the seasons.
Reformation
Remi Cashmere V Neck
I love all of Reformation's knitwear.
ADIDAS
Handball Spezial 3-Stripes Suede Low-Top Trainers
Adidas Spezial's are some of the comfiest shoes I own.