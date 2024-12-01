Sorry, Dresses—These Are 6 Chic Skirt Outfits I'm Going to Be Wearing Instead This Party Season
I'm going out this weekend for a pre-birthday boozy brunch with my best friends (I won't try repeating that sentence after a few cocktails), and while I own so many dresses, I actually feel like mixing it up with a skirt outfit. Separates make up the majority of my everyday uniforms, so why should party season be any different? I'm often found in a maxi skirt with a roll neck jumper at this time of year, or a mini with tights and chunky boots. And for a night out, your favourite outfit formulas can be the same, just with a few tweaks to make them party ready.
To show you exactly what I mean, I had a good search of Instagram to find party-ready skirt outfits that could easily rival your staple dresses. What did I find? The column skirt working hard with a satin shirt and heels, a sheer iteration with an oversized blazer and of course there's a sequin skirt thrown in for good measure––although, it's unexpectedly styled with a white T-shirt and flat ballet pumps.
No matter your party plans, these are the skirt and "nice top" outfits that'll see you through every plan in your busy diary this season.
6 CHIC PARTY OUTFITS WITH SKIRTS TO COPY THIS SEASON:
1. Maxi Skirt + Silk Shirt + Clutch Bag
Style Notes: As a big maxi skirt fan, of course, I appreciate this look. Instead of a satin slip, go for a sleek tailored column skirt and complete the look with a satin shirt. The best part about this skirt style is that you could easily hide a pair of warm tights underneath (you can tell I'm in my 30s).
Shop the Look:
You'll find so many occasions to wear these stunners.
2. Leather Midi Skirt + Lace Body + Gold Accessories
Style Notes: Burgundy is sticking around for party season, and I'm not mad about it when it looks this luxe. Wearing a lace bodysuit, April goes monochromatic with a leather skirt in berry and matching shoes––love, love, love.
Shop the Look:
3. Sheer Skirt + Nice Top + Blazer
Style Notes: Sheer skirts have been a mini trend throughout 2024, and they work so well for a night out. If you don't want to flash your pants, you could easily layer over a mini or slip skirt. I'll be copying this all white look for a dinner date soon.
Shop the Look:
Topshop has pulled through with so many sheer skirts this season.
4. Sequin Skirt + White T-shirt + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: If you don't own a sequin skirt yet, now is the perfect time to get one. Although I often wear mine with a jumper, I like how Nnenna has shown how effortless it looks with other wardrobe staples––a white T-shirt and ballet pumps is the duo to rely on if you prefer to be understated.
Shop the Look:
5. Mini Skirt + Sheer Top + Heels
Style Notes: A short skirt with a long top is one of my all-time favourite party looks. There's something about it (especially with 15 denier tights) that looks simple, but statement at the same time. Adenorah has gone for the print of the season: leopard.
Shop the Look:
6. Sparkly Skirt + Sparkly Top + Red Shoes
Style Notes: Not just for the warmer months, a co-ord is one of those throw-on outfits that needs little styling to look incredible. Need further proof? Just take a look at Abisola in this silver set with a pop of colour coming in with a red shoe. Perfect.
Shop the Look:
You could easily style this with a white shirt and loafers for the office, too.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.
