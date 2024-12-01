Sorry, Dresses—These Are 6 Chic Skirt Outfits I'm Going to Be Wearing Instead This Party Season

I'm going out this weekend for a pre-birthday boozy brunch with my best friends (I won't try repeating that sentence after a few cocktails), and while I own so many dresses, I actually feel like mixing it up with a skirt outfit. Separates make up the majority of my everyday uniforms, so why should party season be any different? I'm often found in a maxi skirt with a roll neck jumper at this time of year, or a mini with tights and chunky boots. And for a night out, your favourite outfit formulas can be the same, just with a few tweaks to make them party ready.

To show you exactly what I mean, I had a good search of Instagram to find party-ready skirt outfits that could easily rival your staple dresses. What did I find? The column skirt working hard with a satin shirt and heels, a sheer iteration with an oversized blazer and of course there's a sequin skirt thrown in for good measure––although, it's unexpectedly styled with a white T-shirt and flat ballet pumps.

No matter your party plans, these are the skirt and "nice top" outfits that'll see you through every plan in your busy diary this season.

6 CHIC PARTY OUTFITS WITH SKIRTS TO COPY THIS SEASON:

1. Maxi Skirt + Silk Shirt + Clutch Bag

Style Notes: As a big maxi skirt fan, of course, I appreciate this look. Instead of a satin slip, go for a sleek tailored column skirt and complete the look with a satin shirt. The best part about this skirt style is that you could easily hide a pair of warm tights underneath (you can tell I'm in my 30s).

Shop the Look:

COS Relaxed Pleated-Detail Satin Shirt £95 SHOP NOW Let's just take a moment for those sleeves, shall we?

COS The Tailored Wool Twill Skirt £155 SHOP NOW All about that tailored silhouette.

Jimmy Choo Xandra Bag £1050 SHOP NOW This bag is bound to get all the compliments.

COMPLETEDWORKS Ascent Recycled Rhodium-Plated Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Earrings £215 SHOP NOW You'll find so many occasions to wear these stunners.

2. Leather Midi Skirt + Lace Body + Gold Accessories

Style Notes: Burgundy is sticking around for party season, and I'm not mad about it when it looks this luxe. Wearing a lace bodysuit, April goes monochromatic with a leather skirt in berry and matching shoes––love, love, love.

Shop the Look:

H&M Lace Thong Body £13 SHOP NOW Too pretty to keep covered up.

Reiss Florere Leather Pencil Midi Skirt in Berry £228 SHOP NOW You'll also wear this to the office.

Reformation Natasha Pump £298 SHOP NOW They're available in half sizes which is pretty rare for heels.

Jacquemus Rond Carré Small Faux Leather Clutch £710 SHOP NOW So fun.

3. Sheer Skirt + Nice Top + Blazer

Style Notes: Sheer skirts have been a mini trend throughout 2024, and they work so well for a night out. If you don't want to flash your pants, you could easily layer over a mini or slip skirt. I'll be copying this all white look for a dinner date soon.

Shop the Look:

M&S X SIENNA MILLER Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blazer £125 SHOP NOW Well done, M&S!

COS Asymmetric Brooch-Detail Blouse £65 SHOP NOW Opt for a top with an interesting neckline, just like Caroline.

Topshop Topshop Organza Sheer Pencil Skirt £36 SHOP NOW Topshop has pulled through with so many sheer skirts this season.

TOTEME Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps £530 SHOP NOW Chic.

4. Sequin Skirt + White T-shirt + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: If you don't own a sequin skirt yet, now is the perfect time to get one. Although I often wear mine with a jumper, I like how Nnenna has shown how effortless it looks with other wardrobe staples––a white T-shirt and ballet pumps is the duo to rely on if you prefer to be understated.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized T-Shirt £35 SHOP NOW This has the perfect length sleeves.

ROTATE SUNDAY Sequin-Embellished Tulle Midi Skirt £165 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous shade of red.

& Other Stories Mesh Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW I want these in white and black, too.

LE SPECS Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW Yes, you can wear sunglasses for party time!

5. Mini Skirt + Sheer Top + Heels

Style Notes: A short skirt with a long top is one of my all-time favourite party looks. There's something about it (especially with 15 denier tights) that looks simple, but statement at the same time. Adenorah has gone for the print of the season: leopard.

Shop the Look:

COS Slim Silk Turtleneck Top £95 SHOP NOW An understated party top.

RIXO Mariah Bohemia Leopard Brown £205 SHOP NOW Naturally I want the matching jacket, too.

JW PEI Jewel Buckle Kitten Heels Pumps £110 SHOP NOW Love these.

Reiss Horseshoe Belt in Black £58 SHOP NOW Belts are well and truly back this season.

6. Sparkly Skirt + Sparkly Top + Red Shoes

Style Notes: Not just for the warmer months, a co-ord is one of those throw-on outfits that needs little styling to look incredible. Need further proof? Just take a look at Abisola in this silver set with a pop of colour coming in with a red shoe. Perfect.

Shop the Look:

COS Oversized Sparkly Merino Wool Jumper £110 SHOP NOW The perfect amount of party.

COS Sparkly Merino Wool Midi Skirt £110 SHOP NOW You could easily style this with a white shirt and loafers for the office, too.

Missoma Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings £68 SHOP NOW Classic.