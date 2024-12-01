Sorry, Dresses—These Are 6 Chic Skirt Outfits I'm Going to Be Wearing Instead This Party Season

I'm going out this weekend for a pre-birthday boozy brunch with my best friends (I won't try repeating that sentence after a few cocktails), and while I own so many dresses, I actually feel like mixing it up with a skirt outfit. Separates make up the majority of my everyday uniforms, so why should party season be any different? I'm often found in a maxi skirt with a roll neck jumper at this time of year, or a mini with tights and chunky boots. And for a night out, your favourite outfit formulas can be the same, just with a few tweaks to make them party ready.

To show you exactly what I mean, I had a good search of Instagram to find party-ready skirt outfits that could easily rival your staple dresses. What did I find? The column skirt working hard with a satin shirt and heels, a sheer iteration with an oversized blazer and of course there's a sequin skirt thrown in for good measure––although, it's unexpectedly styled with a white T-shirt and flat ballet pumps.

No matter your party plans, these are the skirt and "nice top" outfits that'll see you through every plan in your busy diary this season.

6 CHIC PARTY OUTFITS WITH SKIRTS TO COPY THIS SEASON:

1. Maxi Skirt + Silk Shirt + Clutch Bag

Sasha wearing maxi skirt

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: As a big maxi skirt fan, of course, I appreciate this look. Instead of a satin slip, go for a sleek tailored column skirt and complete the look with a satin shirt. The best part about this skirt style is that you could easily hide a pair of warm tights underneath (you can tell I'm in my 30s).

Shop the Look:

Relaxed Pleated-Detail Satin Shirt
COS
Relaxed Pleated-Detail Satin Shirt

Let's just take a moment for those sleeves, shall we?

The Tailored Wool Twill Skirt
COS
The Tailored Wool Twill Skirt

All about that tailored silhouette.

Xandra
Jimmy Choo
Xandra Bag

This bag is bound to get all the compliments.

Ascent Recycled Rhodium-Plated Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Earrings
COMPLETEDWORKS
Ascent Recycled Rhodium-Plated Pearl and Cubic Zirconia Earrings

You'll find so many occasions to wear these stunners.

2. Leather Midi Skirt + Lace Body + Gold Accessories

April wearing leather skirt

(Image credit: @aprillockhart)

Style Notes: Burgundy is sticking around for party season, and I'm not mad about it when it looks this luxe. Wearing a lace bodysuit, April goes monochromatic with a leather skirt in berry and matching shoes––love, love, love.

Shop the Look:

Lace Thong Body
H&M
Lace Thong Body

Too pretty to keep covered up.

Florere Leather Pencil Midi Skirt in Berry
Reiss
Florere Leather Pencil Midi Skirt in Berry

You'll also wear this to the office.

Natasha Pump
Reformation
Natasha Pump

They're available in half sizes which is pretty rare for heels.

Rond Carré Small Faux Leather Clutch
Jacquemus
Rond Carré Small Faux Leather Clutch

So fun.

3. Sheer Skirt + Nice Top + Blazer

Caroline wearing sheer skirt

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: Sheer skirts have been a mini trend throughout 2024, and they work so well for a night out. If you don't want to flash your pants, you could easily layer over a mini or slip skirt. I'll be copying this all white look for a dinner date soon.

Shop the Look:

Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blazer
M&S X SIENNA MILLER
Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blazer

Well done, M&S!

Asymmetric Brooch-Detail Blouse
COS
Asymmetric Brooch-Detail Blouse

Opt for a top with an interesting neckline, just like Caroline.

Topshop Organza Sheer Pencil Skirt
Topshop
Topshop Organza Sheer Pencil Skirt

Topshop has pulled through with so many sheer skirts this season.

Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
TOTEME
Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps

Chic.

4. Sequin Skirt + White T-shirt + Ballet Flats

Nnenna wearing sequin skirt

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: If you don't own a sequin skirt yet, now is the perfect time to get one. Although I often wear mine with a jumper, I like how Nnenna has shown how effortless it looks with other wardrobe staples––a white T-shirt and ballet pumps is the duo to rely on if you prefer to be understated.

Shop the Look:

Oversized T-Shirt
COS
Oversized T-Shirt

This has the perfect length sleeves.

Sequin-Embellished Tulle Midi Skirt
ROTATE SUNDAY
Sequin-Embellished Tulle Midi Skirt

Such a gorgeous shade of red.

Mesh Ballet Flats
& Other Stories
Mesh Ballet Flats

I want these in white and black, too.

Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses
LE SPECS
Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses

Yes, you can wear sunglasses for party time!

5. Mini Skirt + Sheer Top + Heels

Adenorah wearing leopard print skirt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Style Notes: A short skirt with a long top is one of my all-time favourite party looks. There's something about it (especially with 15 denier tights) that looks simple, but statement at the same time. Adenorah has gone for the print of the season: leopard.

Shop the Look:

Slim Silk Turtleneck Top
COS
Slim Silk Turtleneck Top

An understated party top.

RIXO
Mariah Bohemia Leopard Brown

Naturally I want the matching jacket, too.

Jewel Buckle Kitten Heels Pumps-Black
JW PEI
Jewel Buckle Kitten Heels Pumps

Love these.

Horseshoe Belt in Black
Reiss
Horseshoe Belt in Black

Belts are well and truly back this season.

6. Sparkly Skirt + Sparkly Top + Red Shoes

Abisola wearing midi skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Not just for the warmer months, a co-ord is one of those throw-on outfits that needs little styling to look incredible. Need further proof? Just take a look at Abisola in this silver set with a pop of colour coming in with a red shoe. Perfect.

Shop the Look:

Oversized Sparkly Merino Wool Jumper
COS
Oversized Sparkly Merino Wool Jumper

The perfect amount of party.

Sparkly Merino Wool Midi Skirt
COS
Sparkly Merino Wool Midi Skirt

You could easily style this with a white shirt and loafers for the office, too.

Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings
Missoma
Savi Dome Mini Hoop Earrings

Classic.

Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps
& Other Stories
Bow-Embellished Satin Pumps

These are party season in a shoe.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

