The Graceful, Anti-Trend Dress Everyone With Stylish Taste Relies On In Summer

Linen dresses are a summer wardrobe staple, but how do you keep it feeling fresh? See the five chic outfits below that will help breathe new life into your favourite style.

Finding the fine line in summer between looking good whilst keeping cool is a tricky one. Few things make getting ready more frustrating than when you’re hot and bothered and nothing you own is quite hitting the mark.

As temperatures rise, the key to nailing it is opting for lightweight, breathable fabrics to offer some form of relief and the one staple for any summer wardrobe is linen. Whether you opt for 100% linen, or a linen-blend (usually with viscose or cotton), it offers somewhat of a relief whilst still looking effortlessly stylish.

Whilst linen dominates the majority of my summer wardrobe in the form of shirts, trousers and skirts, one piece I cannot live without is a linen dress. Quite frankly, it's one of the chicest and easiest-to-wear pieces in my wardrobe, and as soon as you get past the creasing (trust me, no matter what you do you do, it will happen), I'm certain you won’t want to be without one either. The most stylish people I know (and follow on Instagram) agree, with plenty of influencers bringing out their linen dress of choice year after year for holidays or city heatwaves.

Linen has, of course, been around for years, but like anything in fashion has evolved over time. From shirt dresses to mini’s, whatever it is you’re looking for, I can guarantee you can find a linen iteration of it for any occasion. Whilst linen dresses are a minimalist's dream, it’s no longer reserved for its soft, desert hues, and is available in dopamine-inducing colourways too. But once you've found your perfect linen dress, how do you style it? That's where I come in.

Keep scrolling to see five chic linen dress outfits you can rely on in summer.

Linen Dress Outfits to Rely On This Summer:

1. Short-Sleeved Linen Dress + Leather Accessories

Linen Dress Outfits

Style Notes: Linen as a whole can feel quite casual when wearing it, however it doesn’t have to be. Opting for a more structured, fitted style styled with leather heeled sandals and a chic bag instantly elevates it to evening appropriate.

2. Mini Linen Dress + Strappy Sandals

Linen Dress Outfits

Style Notes: A mini linen dress is a must-have for a summer wardrobe. Every holiday I go on, this is the first thing that's packed into my suitcase. Strappy sandals go hand-in-hand with it to ensure it's the perfect outfit formula for ultra-hot days.

3. Strapless Linen Dress + Tan Accessories

Linen Dress Outfits

Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like the combo of a beige linen dress paired with tan accessories. It's an effortlessly cool put together look and gives a flawless, sophisticated finish. A strapless linen dress will be one of your most reached-for pieces in the height of the summer months and can easily be worn from day to night.

4. Statement Linen Dress + Raffia Accessories

Linen Dress Outfits

Allow your dress to do all the talking by opting for a statement piece. Whether it’s a bold neckline or bright hue, linen doesn’t have to be a simple style. Finish off your look by pairing it with a straw bag and hat.

5. Oversized Linen Dress + Flip Flops

Linen Dress Outfits

Whether you’re running errands or off to lunch with your friends, an oversized dress is the ultimate go-to. It’s long, loose fit and lightweight fabric will ensure comfort no matter the occasion. Flip flops are a go-to for an effortlessly chic finish.

