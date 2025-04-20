The Graceful, Anti-Trend Dress Everyone With Stylish Taste Relies On In Summer
Linen dresses are a summer wardrobe staple, but how do you keep it feeling fresh? See the five chic outfits below that will help breathe new life into your favourite style.
Finding the fine line in summer between looking good whilst keeping cool is a tricky one. Few things make getting ready more frustrating than when you’re hot and bothered and nothing you own is quite hitting the mark.
As temperatures rise, the key to nailing it is opting for lightweight, breathable fabrics to offer some form of relief and the one staple for any summer wardrobe is linen. Whether you opt for 100% linen, or a linen-blend (usually with viscose or cotton), it offers somewhat of a relief whilst still looking effortlessly stylish.
Whilst linen dominates the majority of my summer wardrobe in the form of shirts, trousers and skirts, one piece I cannot live without is a linen dress. Quite frankly, it's one of the chicest and easiest-to-wear pieces in my wardrobe, and as soon as you get past the creasing (trust me, no matter what you do you do, it will happen), I'm certain you won’t want to be without one either. The most stylish people I know (and follow on Instagram) agree, with plenty of influencers bringing out their linen dress of choice year after year for holidays or city heatwaves.
Linen has, of course, been around for years, but like anything in fashion has evolved over time. From shirt dresses to mini’s, whatever it is you’re looking for, I can guarantee you can find a linen iteration of it for any occasion. Whilst linen dresses are a minimalist's dream, it’s no longer reserved for its soft, desert hues, and is available in dopamine-inducing colourways too. But once you've found your perfect linen dress, how do you style it? That's where I come in.
Keep scrolling to see five chic linen dress outfits you can rely on in summer.
Linen Dress Outfits to Rely On This Summer:
1. Short-Sleeved Linen Dress + Leather Accessories
Style Notes: Linen as a whole can feel quite casual when wearing it, however it doesn’t have to be. Opting for a more structured, fitted style styled with leather heeled sandals and a chic bag instantly elevates it to evening appropriate.
Shop the Look:
Reformation is my go-to for chic, summer dresses that I bring out year after year.
Toteme nails is every time when it comes to sophisticated minimalist styles.
This bag looks so much more expensive than it is.
A statement necklace will bring an added interest to the simpleness of a linen dress.
2. Mini Linen Dress + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: A mini linen dress is a must-have for a summer wardrobe. Every holiday I go on, this is the first thing that's packed into my suitcase. Strappy sandals go hand-in-hand with it to ensure it's the perfect outfit formula for ultra-hot days.
Shop the Look:
Strappy sandals are so sleek and I love the silver embellished detailing on this Loeffler Randall pair.
3. Strapless Linen Dress + Tan Accessories
Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like the combo of a beige linen dress paired with tan accessories. It's an effortlessly cool put together look and gives a flawless, sophisticated finish. A strapless linen dress will be one of your most reached-for pieces in the height of the summer months and can easily be worn from day to night.
Shop the Look:
I have a few Nobody's Child dresses and their quality for the price is absolutely unmatched.
This Max Mara bag will look so chic paired with a linen dress for an effortlessly cool summer look.
Tan sandals are such a versatile style that can be paired with so many different outfits.
Tortoiseshell is having a comeback right now and this Linda Farrow oval pair are so stylish.
4. Statement Linen Dress + Raffia Accessories
Allow your dress to do all the talking by opting for a statement piece. Whether it’s a bold neckline or bright hue, linen doesn’t have to be a simple style. Finish off your look by pairing it with a straw bag and hat.
Shop the Look:
Turkey-based brand Piece of White design such chic dresses perfect for summer.
5. Oversized Linen Dress + Flip Flops
Whether you’re running errands or off to lunch with your friends, an oversized dress is the ultimate go-to. It’s long, loose fit and lightweight fabric will ensure comfort no matter the occasion. Flip flops are a go-to for an effortlessly chic finish.
Shop the Look:
Australian brands really know how to make a gorgeous dress - I'm so excited for Dissh's arrival to the UK.
Don't mistake simple for boring, these flip flops will quickly become a core wardrobe staple.
I love the contrasting cord with gold metal pendant.
If I could go to one brand for summer accessories it would be Celine every time.