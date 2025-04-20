The Graceful, Anti-Trend Dress Everyone With Stylish Taste Relies On In Summer

Finding the fine line in summer between looking good whilst keeping cool is a tricky one. Few things make getting ready more frustrating than when you’re hot and bothered and nothing you own is quite hitting the mark.

As temperatures rise, the key to nailing it is opting for lightweight, breathable fabrics to offer some form of relief and the one staple for any summer wardrobe is linen. Whether you opt for 100% linen, or a linen-blend (usually with viscose or cotton), it offers somewhat of a relief whilst still looking effortlessly stylish.

Whilst linen dominates the majority of my summer wardrobe in the form of shirts, trousers and skirts, one piece I cannot live without is a linen dress. Quite frankly, it's one of the chicest and easiest-to-wear pieces in my wardrobe, and as soon as you get past the creasing (trust me, no matter what you do you do, it will happen), I'm certain you won’t want to be without one either. The most stylish people I know (and follow on Instagram) agree, with plenty of influencers bringing out their linen dress of choice year after year for holidays or city heatwaves.

Linen has, of course, been around for years, but like anything in fashion has evolved over time. From shirt dresses to mini’s, whatever it is you’re looking for, I can guarantee you can find a linen iteration of it for any occasion. Whilst linen dresses are a minimalist's dream, it’s no longer reserved for its soft, desert hues, and is available in dopamine-inducing colourways too. But once you've found your perfect linen dress, how do you style it? That's where I come in.

Keep scrolling to see five chic linen dress outfits you can rely on in summer.

Linen Dress Outfits to Rely On This Summer:

1. Short-Sleeved Linen Dress + Leather Accessories

Style Notes: Linen as a whole can feel quite casual when wearing it, however it doesn’t have to be. Opting for a more structured, fitted style styled with leather heeled sandals and a chic bag instantly elevates it to evening appropriate.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Marella Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW Reformation is my go-to for chic, summer dresses that I bring out year after year.

Toteme Leather Heeled Flip Flops Black £330 SHOP NOW Toteme nails is every time when it comes to sophisticated minimalist styles.

Charles & Keith Ivette Woven Elongated Shoulder Bag £89 SHOP NOW This bag looks so much more expensive than it is.

AGMES Large Wishbone Suede and Sterling Silver Necklace £490 SHOP NOW A statement necklace will bring an added interest to the simpleness of a linen dress.

2. Mini Linen Dress + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: A mini linen dress is a must-have for a summer wardrobe. Every holiday I go on, this is the first thing that's packed into my suitcase. Strappy sandals go hand-in-hand with it to ensure it's the perfect outfit formula for ultra-hot days.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Jessi Linen Dress £148 SHOP NOW Another Reformation style I just had to include...

LOEFFLER RANDALL Lara Embellished Leather Sandals £240 SHOP NOW Strappy sandals are so sleek and I love the silver embellished detailing on this Loeffler Randall pair.

Loewe Paulas Ibiza Anagram Basket Bag £695 SHOP NOW It's no surprise this Loewe basket bag is a cult summer buy.

YSL Sl M94 in Black £375 SHOP NOW A cat-eye sunglass is a timeless classic shape.

3. Strapless Linen Dress + Tan Accessories

Style Notes: There’s nothing quite like the combo of a beige linen dress paired with tan accessories. It's an effortlessly cool put together look and gives a flawless, sophisticated finish. A strapless linen dress will be one of your most reached-for pieces in the height of the summer months and can easily be worn from day to night.

Shop the Look:

Nobodys Child Stone Linen-Blend Bandeau Shirred Maisie Midi Dress £99 SHOP NOW I have a few Nobody's Child dresses and their quality for the price is absolutely unmatched.

MAX MARA Marine Cutout Leather Tote £2085 SHOP NOW This Max Mara bag will look so chic paired with a linen dress for an effortlessly cool summer look.

& Other Stories Leather Slides £87 SHOP NOW Tan sandals are such a versatile style that can be paired with so many different outfits.

Linda Farrow Cara Sunglasses in Tortoiseshell £450 SHOP NOW Tortoiseshell is having a comeback right now and this Linda Farrow oval pair are so stylish.

4. Statement Linen Dress + Raffia Accessories

Allow your dress to do all the talking by opting for a statement piece. Whether it’s a bold neckline or bright hue, linen doesn’t have to be a simple style. Finish off your look by pairing it with a straw bag and hat.

Shop the Look:

Piece of White Karla Dress £510 SHOP NOW Turkey-based brand Piece of White design such chic dresses perfect for summer.

Jacquemus Le Bob Soli Raffia Bucket Hat £330 SHOP NOW Jacquemus are experts in accessories at this point.

The Santorini £265 SHOP NOW This DeMellier bag is at the top of my wishlist.

Mint Velvet Mal Brown Raffia Flat Sandals £110 SHOP NOW Mint Velvet have nailed it with these sandals.

5. Oversized Linen Dress + Flip Flops

Whether you’re running errands or off to lunch with your friends, an oversized dress is the ultimate go-to. It’s long, loose fit and lightweight fabric will ensure comfort no matter the occasion. Flip flops are a go-to for an effortlessly chic finish.

Shop the Look:

MAX MARA Jene Tie-Detailed Ruffled Woven Midi Dress £920 SHOP NOW Australian brands really know how to make a gorgeous dress - I'm so excited for Dissh's arrival to the UK.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW Don't mistake simple for boring, these flip flops will quickly become a core wardrobe staple.

ALIGHIERI + Net Sustain the Mini Link of Wanderlust Gold-Plated Cord Necklace £225 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting cord with gold metal pendant.

CELINE Triomphe Metal 02 Sunglasses in Metal £460 SHOP NOW If I could go to one brand for summer accessories it would be Celine every time.

Shop Other Linen Dresses I Love:

POSSE Lori Polka-Dot Linen Midi Dress £360 SHOP NOW

RIXO ⋆ Clarice - Black £225 SHOP NOW

COS A-Line Linen-Blend Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW

ZARA Zw Collection 100% Linen Midi Dress £50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Aubree Linen Dress £98 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL Lydie Linen Maxi Dress £300 SHOP NOW

POSSE Emma Linen Mini Dress £290 SHOP NOW

Reformation Balia Linen Dress £298 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress £97 SHOP NOW

Nobodys Child Brown Bandeau Linen-Blend Gayle Midi Dress £79 SHOP NOW