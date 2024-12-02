I Used to Avoid This “Risky” Skirt Trend, But Even I Can't Resist These 5 Chic Outfits
Over years of tuning into seasonal fashion currents, I've become adept at recognising which trends are for me. It tends to be based on instinct, but occasionally it takes some time for a popular style or item to convince me. Recently, I've experienced the latter recently with a very particular skirt trend.
Last year, sheer designs rivalled denim as the top trend in skirts. But this autumn/winter, lace skirts are leading the pack. Every time I open Instagram, I see someone incorporating a lace midi or maxi into their look, layered over opaque tights or worn with nothing but briefs underneath à la Florence Pugh at the Valentino Show.
You certainly don't have to bare it all to rock this trend. While it might suit red-carpet celebrities, it’s far less practical for the rest of us navigating everyday life. I knew this in theory, but if a piece isn't low-effort, it's usually too complicated for me. That was my stance on lace skirts, until I came across the following five looks. These outfits make the “risky” trend feel instantly more approachable, so much so that a lace skirt has officially earned a spot on my wish list.
1. Belted Blazer + Lace Skirt + Biker Boots
Style Notes: Admittedly, any outfit involving a blazer is an easy win, but Chloe's styling here feels fresh and interesting. I never considered juxtaposing a delicate lace skirt with chunky biker boots, but I'll be re-creating the combination ASAP.
Shop the Look:
Just the right amount of detailing, but they're still super wearable.
2. Jumper + Lace Skirt + Leopard Boots
Style Notes: If the all-over lace trend isn't for you, try a satin version with a subtle lace trim at the bottom. Then wear it as you would any skirt at this time of year: with a chunky jumper and killer boots.
Shop the Look:
This jumper comes in many shades, but burgundy is the colour du jour.
3. T-Shirt + Lace Skirt + Mules
Style Notes: For the ultimate high-low party look, take your cues from Abi and elevate a plain tee with a standout lace skirt. Add some accessories—green mules are a playful finishing touch—and voilà, you're ready for your evening do.
Shop the look:
4. Moto Jacket + Lace Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: Though lace is looked upon as a ‘feminine’ fabrication, it can quickly turn from ladylike to grungy with the right pieces. Start with a moto jacket (ideally a couple of sizes up from your usual) and finish with a black knee-high boots.
Shop the look:
Charles & Keith makes so many designer-looking bags, it's hard to pick favourites.
The asymmetric hem adds another layer of interest.
5. Silk Blouse + Lace Skirt + Court Shoes
Style Notes: This outfit demonstrates how a lace skirt can look polished and professional for the workplace—depending on your office dress code. Perhaps steer clear from fully lace iterations, but Anouk's partially sheer skirt looks incredibly sophisticated with a silk blouse and court shoes.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
