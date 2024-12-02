I Used to Avoid This “Risky” Skirt Trend, But Even I Can't Resist These 5 Chic Outfits

By
published
in Features

Over years of tuning into seasonal fashion currents, I've become adept at recognising which trends are for me. It tends to be based on instinct, but occasionally it takes some time for a popular style or item to convince me. Recently, I've experienced the latter recently with a very particular skirt trend.

Last year, sheer designs rivalled denim as the top trend in skirts. But this autumn/winter, lace skirts are leading the pack. Every time I open Instagram, I see someone incorporating a lace midi or maxi into their look, layered over opaque tights or worn with nothing but briefs underneath à la Florence Pugh at the Valentino Show.

You certainly don't have to bare it all to rock this trend. While it might suit red-carpet celebrities, it’s far less practical for the rest of us navigating everyday life. I knew this in theory, but if a piece isn't low-effort, it's usually too complicated for me. That was my stance on lace skirts, until I came across the following five looks. These outfits make the “risky” trend feel instantly more approachable, so much so that a lace skirt has officially earned a spot on my wish list.

1. Belted Blazer + Lace Skirt + Biker Boots

Lace skirt outfits: @chloekathbutler wears a belted blazer with a lace skirt and biker boots

(Image credit: @chloekathbutler)

Style Notes: Admittedly, any outfit involving a blazer is an easy win, but Chloe's styling here feels fresh and interesting. I never considered juxtaposing a delicate lace skirt with chunky biker boots, but I'll be re-creating the combination ASAP.

Shop the Look:

Milano Double-Breasted Blazer
Joseph
Milano Double-Breasted Blazer

Such an elegant piece.

Leather Belt
& Other Stories
Leather Belt

Honestly, this is the only belt you need.

Kiss Kiss Half Slip
Intimately
Kiss Kiss Half Slip

Wear this all year round, with a few smart styling tweaks.

Dune London Buckle Detail Leather Knee-High Boots
dune london
Totoe Buckle Detail Leather Knee-High Boots

Just the right amount of detailing, but they're still super wearable.

2. Jumper + Lace Skirt + Leopard Boots

Lace skirt outfits: @rebeccaferrazwyatt wears a jumper with a lace skirt and leopard boots

(Image credit: @rebeccaferrazwyatt)

Style Notes: If the all-over lace trend isn't for you, try a satin version with a subtle lace trim at the bottom. Then wear it as you would any skirt at this time of year: with a chunky jumper and killer boots.

Shop the Look:

Soufflé Yarn High Neck Jumper
Uniqlo
Soufflé Yarn High Neck Jumper

This jumper comes in many shades, but burgundy is the colour du jour.

Cream Lace Hem Satin Midi Skirt
River Island
Cream Lace Hem Satin Midi Skirt

Dress this up or down.

Remy Knee Boot
Reformation
Remy Knee Boot

The shape, the pattern, the heel—I love everything about these boots.

3. T-Shirt + Lace Skirt + Mules

Lace skirt outfits: @abimarvel wears a white t-shirt with a lace skirt and mules

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: For the ultimate high-low party look, take your cues from Abi and elevate a plain tee with a standout lace skirt. Add some accessories—green mules are a playful finishing touch—and voilà, you're ready for your evening do.

Shop the look:

Pure Cotton Relaxed Boxy Top
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Relaxed Boxy Top

The perfect boxy fit.

Claudia Lace Skirt
hush
Claudia Lace Skirt

I'm into how Hush has styled this, too.

scarosso, Laura Green
scarosso
Laura Green

A fun, festive pop of colour for party season.

4. Moto Jacket + Lace Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Lace skirt outfits: @maryljean wears a leather jacket with a lace skirt and knee-high boots

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: Though lace is looked upon as a ‘feminine’ fabrication, it can quickly turn from ladylike to grungy with the right pieces. Start with a moto jacket (ideally a couple of sizes up from your usual) and finish with a black knee-high boots.

Shop the look:

Nour Hammour Drey Jacket
Nour Hammour
Drey

So. Cool.

Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag

Charles & Keith makes so many designer-looking bags, it's hard to pick favourites.

Asos Design Floaty Lace Midi Skirt With Ruffles and Asymmetric Hem in Black
ASOS DESIGN
Floaty Lace Midi Skirt With Ruffles and Asymmetric Hem in Black

The asymmetric hem adds another layer of interest.

Leather Riding Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Riding Boots

Don't expect these to stay in stock for long.

5. Silk Blouse + Lace Skirt + Court Shoes

Lace skirt outfits: @anoukyve wears a silk blouse with a lace skirt and court shoes

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: This outfit demonstrates how a lace skirt can look polished and professional for the workplace—depending on your office dress code. Perhaps steer clear from fully lace iterations, but Anouk's partially sheer skirt looks incredibly sophisticated with a silk blouse and court shoes.

Shop the look:

Silk Wrap Blouse
LILYSILK
Silk Wrap Blouse

Peak elegance.

Audrey Recycled Sterling Silver Necklace
AGMES
Audrey Recycled Sterling Silver Necklace

A simple statement.

Perla Skirt
Reformation
Perla Skirt

Note the scalloped hem. Très chic.

Robbie 45 Suede Slingback Pumps
GIANVITO ROSSI
Robbie 45 Suede Slingback Pumps

Wear-with-everything heels.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸