I Used to Avoid This “Risky” Skirt Trend, But Even I Can't Resist These 5 Chic Outfits

Over years of tuning into seasonal fashion currents, I've become adept at recognising which trends are for me. It tends to be based on instinct, but occasionally it takes some time for a popular style or item to convince me. Recently, I've experienced the latter recently with a very particular skirt trend.

Last year, sheer designs rivalled denim as the top trend in skirts. But this autumn/winter, lace skirts are leading the pack. Every time I open Instagram, I see someone incorporating a lace midi or maxi into their look, layered over opaque tights or worn with nothing but briefs underneath à la Florence Pugh at the Valentino Show.

You certainly don't have to bare it all to rock this trend. While it might suit red-carpet celebrities, it’s far less practical for the rest of us navigating everyday life. I knew this in theory, but if a piece isn't low-effort, it's usually too complicated for me. That was my stance on lace skirts, until I came across the following five looks. These outfits make the “risky” trend feel instantly more approachable, so much so that a lace skirt has officially earned a spot on my wish list.

1. Belted Blazer + Lace Skirt + Biker Boots

Style Notes: Admittedly, any outfit involving a blazer is an easy win, but Chloe's styling here feels fresh and interesting. I never considered juxtaposing a delicate lace skirt with chunky biker boots, but I'll be re-creating the combination ASAP.

2. Jumper + Lace Skirt + Leopard Boots

Style Notes: If the all-over lace trend isn't for you, try a satin version with a subtle lace trim at the bottom. Then wear it as you would any skirt at this time of year: with a chunky jumper and killer boots.

3. T-Shirt + Lace Skirt + Mules

Style Notes: For the ultimate high-low party look, take your cues from Abi and elevate a plain tee with a standout lace skirt. Add some accessories—green mules are a playful finishing touch—and voilà, you're ready for your evening do.

4. Moto Jacket + Lace Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: Though lace is looked upon as a ‘feminine’ fabrication, it can quickly turn from ladylike to grungy with the right pieces. Start with a moto jacket (ideally a couple of sizes up from your usual) and finish with a black knee-high boots.

5. Silk Blouse + Lace Skirt + Court Shoes

Style Notes: This outfit demonstrates how a lace skirt can look polished and professional for the workplace—depending on your office dress code. Perhaps steer clear from fully lace iterations, but Anouk's partially sheer skirt looks incredibly sophisticated with a silk blouse and court shoes.

