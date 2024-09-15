I've Done the Research—These Are the 7 Chicest Colours to Wear With Green

This year's colour trends have certainly made their mark, but there's one shade that's been a steady constant in the background that I keep noticing across my social feeds and on the street: green. Whether you were enamoured with this summer's neon green 'brat' hue or gravitate towards mossy shades because of how grounding they are, the colour in any version is undeniably fitting for a wide range of tastes. Like us, green has many sides, but once you have a lime green bag or a cosy, Kelly green cashmere sweater, what do you pair it with?

Fortunately, you won't struggle too much in finding shades to wear with green. If you're the type to wear head-to-toe colour, green is a fantastic choice, but it's equally perfect for wearing as an accent hue. Regardless of how you'd define your personal style, you'll be able to come up with so many ways of incorporating into your daily rotation once you familiarise yourself with the following colours that go with green

Combining colours isn't always easy though. It's a very fine line between a holy grail repeatable combo and an outfit that just looks off. Luckily, in most cases, green is a breeze to work with, and there are a handful of specific colours that really gel with it—so much so that I'd argue this more saturated hue is as good as any neutral you have in your wardrobe. To prove my point, I've gathered seven different examples from some of the fashion creators we admire most. I've seen green satin slip dresses paired with white cardigans tied around the waist, green cargo trousers worn with soft beige cardigans, green jumpers highlighted with a pop of cobalt blue or cherry red and so many other options. I personally have been topping my darkest navy denim jeans with a fitted green jumper and keep coming back to this look. If you want to give green a little more air time in your closet, browse these great combos up ahead.

See the Chicest Colours That Go With Green:

1. White

Style Notes: Whether it's olive or emerald, green is a perfect grounding force for bright whites—which is especially useful when you're transitioning those breezy cream and ecru summer pieces into an autumn wardrobe. Copy Monikh's pretty look by layering a relaxed jumper over top of wide-leg trousers, then the world is your oyster when it comes to accessories.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW So cosy and so easy to style.

COS Barrel-Leg Cotton Trousers £75 SHOP NOW I love this shape.

ZARA Leather Ballet Flats £40 SHOP NOW So cute.

2. Black

Style Notes: For an ultra sleek finish, try pairing black with green, as Abisola has perfected here with a classic leather jacket. There are so many ways to work this combo, whether you choose a black vest or turtleneck with green trousers, or opt for monochrome black trousers and a top with a sleek green coat.

Shop the Look:

Veda Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber £658 SHOP NOW An investment piece in four cool colours.

H&M Twill Cargo Trousers £28 SHOP NOW This colour is so good, I'd argue it's a neutral.

ZARA Stiletto Heel Mules £28 SHOP NOW Whether you're wearing cargos, flares, or satin trousers, a pointed toe is always polished.

3. Brown

Style Notes: What happens when you mix the two earthiest colours together? Only good things. The key is to choose shades with the same colour temperature. Think: a brown with yellow undertones and a lime green like Sara has done here, or a deep blueish green and a dark cocoa shade. I also love the idea of using brown as an accent colour. If you're wearing a green dress or an outfit centred on green, finish it with a chocolate suede bag or a pair of sandals.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Back Buckle Top £20 SHOP NOW The buckle back is a nice touch.

Reformation Mason Pant £178 SHOP NOW This rich shade of brown will work with so many different types of green.

EMME PARSONS Leo Leather Slides £370 SHOP NOW Shoes are another great way to work green and brown together—whether it's sandals, trainers or slingback heels.

4. Blue

Style Notes: Green also works wonderfully with blue, especially when it comes in the form of jeans. A light blue pair, as Emily shows here, feels ready for spring, but equally ready for autumn if you throw a trench over top. The shades don't stop there, either. A deep navy blue trouser feels ultra sophisticated with a green top, and cobalt blue can serve as an unexpected pop of colour.

Shop the Look:

Free People On My Way Bodysuit £58 SHOP NOW The sheer sleeves on this top are gorgeous.

COS Twist Jeans - Barrel £110 SHOP NOW This silhouette is such a fun shape.

KHAITE Bobbi Suede Shoulder Bag £1640 SHOP NOW A navy bag looks gorgeous against a green jumper or sweater dress.

5. Beige

Style Notes: Whether you're trying to style a pair of green cargos or mossy wide-leg trousers, Liv's look proves that beige should never be forgotten as an option. This soft neutral isn't as bright as white, which is perfect if you're after a subtler colour combination. Aside from knitwear, consider beige trench coats, leather jackets and crop tops for other ensembles.

Shop the Look:

H&M Wide Cargo Trousers £25 SHOP NOW A sleeker take on cargos.

& Other Stories Boxy Merino Wool Cardigan £67 SHOP NOW This will work with so many other colours, too.

LA REDOUTE Alpaca Mix Knitted Vest Top With Crew Neck £42 SHOP NOW The perfect layering piece.

6. Green

Style Notes: One of the coolest ways to wear green is by wearing only green. Opting for a monochrome take like Rebecca has finessed here makes an instant statement and means you won't have to think twice if anything is clashing. Add a bag and shoes in another shade of green or a neutral tone to pull it all together.

Shop the Look:

TOTEME Embroidered Silk-Twill Shirt £540 SHOP NOW This top will be as comfy as your pyjamas but much more polished.

TOTEME Embroidered Silk-Twill Wide-Leg Pants £520 SHOP NOW Grab the matching bottoms before they sell out.

The Midi New York | Forest Green Small Grain | Demellier £445 SHOP NOW

7. Grey

Style Notes: I'll confess, despite it being a neutral, grey is one such colour I often struggle to style. It either feels too casual or doesn't match with the rest of my warmer-toned wardrobe. Fortunately, Amaka has come up with the perfect combination—one that I certainly didn't expect. Green and grey look supremely pretty paired with one another. Grey helps boost green's saturation, whereas green seems to give grey an elevated spin.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Pure Cotton Oversized Striped Top £23 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Wool Funnel-Collar Coat £275 SHOP NOW With this thick coat, you won't have to choose between being warm and looking fab.