9 Outfit Formulas We Predict the Fashion Set Will Wear on Repeat in 2025

We are mere weeks away from another fashion week circuit, and you can always rely on the February shows to deliver a fresh dose of styling inspiration for the year ahead. Some street style trends bubble up out of nowhere, but there are several styling formulas from the spring 2025 shows that we are certain will dominate street style galleries and generate Instagram likes this year. Below, we bring you nine runway looks that we predict the fashion crowd will wear on repeat in 2025.

The color of the season? A soft powder pink that has the most impact when worn head to toe. Print? It’s all about plaid with a Nirvana '90s grunge spirit. Jeans? The general rule is the baggier, the better. For inspiration for how to wear these trends, keep reading for nine styling tips that feel fresh for spring and beyond.

1. Head-to-Toe Pink + White Accessories

Spring summer 2025 runway trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Powder pink is set to be the color of the season, and so it will certainly be all over street style galleries in 2025. One of our favorite rose-hued looks was the above from Khaite, where featherlight organza pieces were layered together and styled with white leather accessories.

Selly Off-The-Shoulder Silk-Gazar Top
KHAITE
Selly Off-The-Shoulder Silk-Gazar Top

Sawyer Asymmetric Draped Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt
KHAITE
Sawyer Asymmetric Draped Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt

Hammock Mini Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Hammock Mini Leather Shoulder Bag

2. Baggy Jeans + Leather Top

Spring summer 2025 runway trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stella McCartney showed a number of standout denim looks, including these baggy jeans paired with a statement leather-look top. When it comes to jeans in 2025, keep the length extra long so they ripple and fold at the ankle.

Belted Leather Button-Up Shirt
SPORTMAX
Belted Leather Button-Up Shirt

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

Benny Studded Suede Belt
KHAITE
Benny Studded Suede Belt

3. Track Jacket + White Skirt

Spring summer 2025 runway trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

One item that is destined for cult status in 2025 is the shell track jacket—ideal for the reunion of Brit-pop band Oasis. At Miu Miu, these waterproof jackets were worn open over white poplin dresses and gray knits, which will no doubt be the new It-girl formula at Paris Fashion Week in February.

Striped Shell Track Jacket
NIKE
Striped Shell Track Jacket

Cashmere Jumper
& Other Stories
Cashmere Jumper

Lucy Stretch Organic Cotton Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Stretch Organic Cotton Skirt

4. Plaid Shirt + Baggy Jeans

Spring summer 2025 runway trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

You can always trust Bottega Veneta to dictate the styling mood for the season, and for 2025, this is the outfit that will inspire hundreds of copies. It's a polished twist on '90s grunge, with an oversize plaid shirt, jumbo jeans, and a handbag so big it could function as a travel tote.

Dobby Weave Ls
Corridor
Dobby Weave Ls

Fitted Tank Top
& Other Stories
Fitted Tank Top

Low Slung Baggy Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Jeans

5. White Track Jacket + Maxi Skirt

Runway spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This Naomi Campbell Ralph Lauren look is following me around the internet, indicating its relevance for S/S 25. It shows that sportswear shouldn't just be reserved for athletic endeavors, as a white preppy track jacket is used to dress down a more formal white maxi skirt.

Packable Hooded Rain Jacket
Ralph Lauren
Packable Hooded Rain Jacket

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

Maxi Skirt
BDG Urban Outfitters
Maxi Skirt

6. Double Plaid + Silver Earrings

Runway spring summer 2025

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If we had to pick, this ACNE look is our favorite from the spring 2025 season and will no doubt have a moment in the street style scene in 2025. Take two contrasting prints, but stick to browns, greens, and neutrals to ensure it still looks cohesive and intentional.

Gathered Checked Tweed Blouse
ACNE STUDIOS
Gathered Checked Tweed Blouse

Fringed Checked Wool and Cashmere-Blend Flannel Mini Wrap Skirt
BURBERRY
Fringed Checked Wool and Cashmere-Blend Flannel Mini Wrap Skirt

Kombos Silver Earrings
THE YSSO
Kombos Silver Earrings

7. Mismatched Prints

Spring summer 2025 runway trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Speaking of clashing prints, Dries Van Noten (as always) delivered a styling masterclass with this look, which clashes offbeat animal prints. This colorful printed blazer and pencil skirt put a playful twist on the corporate mood that swept the S/S 25 shows, while the tangerine bra top gives it a vacation feel. Swap for a tank top if exposed lingerie feels too daring.

Printed Cotton-Blend Blazer
Dries Van Noten
Printed Cotton-Blend Blazer

Pleated Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
Pleated Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top

Gathered Printed Wrap-Effect Satin Midi Skirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Gathered Printed Wrap-Effect Satin Midi Skirt

8. Studded Denim + Sports Top

Spring summer 2025 runway outfits - Monse

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

These Monse studded jeans have street style written all over them, and the slouchy fit looks especially cool when paired with this oversize rugby shirt.

Anna Rugby Shirt
Reformation
Anna Rugby Shirt

Haikure, Winona Straight Leg
Haikure
Winona Straight Leg

Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers
LOEWE
Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers

9. Head-to-Toe Beige

spring summer 2025 outfits

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This one is for all the minimalists out there. Tod's is thriving right now, and this beige ankle-length skirt and matching boxy top is the height of sophistication. Pair with butter-toned accessories for an elevated look.

Minimal Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt
COS
Minimal Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt

Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt
COS
Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt

Tod's Di Bag Folio in Leather Medium-Small
Tod's
Tod's Di Bag Folio in Leather Medium-Small

