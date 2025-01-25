9 Outfit Formulas We Predict the Fashion Set Will Wear on Repeat in 2025

We are mere weeks away from another fashion week circuit, and you can always rely on the February shows to deliver a fresh dose of styling inspiration for the year ahead. Some street style trends bubble up out of nowhere, but there are several styling formulas from the spring 2025 shows that we are certain will dominate street style galleries and generate Instagram likes this year. Below, we bring you nine runway looks that we predict the fashion crowd will wear on repeat in 2025.

The color of the season? A soft powder pink that has the most impact when worn head to toe. Print? It’s all about plaid with a Nirvana '90s grunge spirit. Jeans? The general rule is the baggier, the better. For inspiration for how to wear these trends, keep reading for nine styling tips that feel fresh for spring and beyond.

1. Head-to-Toe Pink + White Accessories

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Powder pink is set to be the color of the season, and so it will certainly be all over street style galleries in 2025. One of our favorite rose-hued looks was the above from Khaite, where featherlight organza pieces were layered together and styled with white leather accessories.

KHAITE Selly Off-The-Shoulder Silk-Gazar Top $1480 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Sawyer Asymmetric Draped Silk-Taffeta Midi Skirt $1580 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Hammock Mini Leather Shoulder Bag $1800 SHOP NOW

2. Baggy Jeans + Leather Top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Stella McCartney showed a number of standout denim looks, including these baggy jeans paired with a statement leather-look top. When it comes to jeans in 2025, keep the length extra long so they ripple and fold at the ankle.

SPORTMAX Belted Leather Button-Up Shirt $1490 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Benny Studded Suede Belt $580 SHOP NOW

3. Track Jacket + White Skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

One item that is destined for cult status in 2025 is the shell track jacket—ideal for the reunion of Brit-pop band Oasis. At Miu Miu, these waterproof jackets were worn open over white poplin dresses and gray knits, which will no doubt be the new It-girl formula at Paris Fashion Week in February.

NIKE Striped Shell Track Jacket $115 $81 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Cashmere Jumper $145 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lucy Stretch Organic Cotton Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

4. Plaid Shirt + Baggy Jeans

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

You can always trust Bottega Veneta to dictate the styling mood for the season, and for 2025, this is the outfit that will inspire hundreds of copies. It's a polished twist on '90s grunge, with an oversize plaid shirt, jumbo jeans, and a handbag so big it could function as a travel tote.

Corridor Dobby Weave Ls $125 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Fitted Tank Top $29 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy Jeans $240 SHOP NOW

5. White Track Jacket + Maxi Skirt

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This Naomi Campbell Ralph Lauren look is following me around the internet, indicating its relevance for S/S 25. It shows that sportswear shouldn't just be reserved for athletic endeavors, as a white preppy track jacket is used to dress down a more formal white maxi skirt.

Ralph Lauren Packable Hooded Rain Jacket $268 SHOP NOW

COS Ribbed Tank Top $25 SHOP NOW

BDG Urban Outfitters Maxi Skirt $64 SHOP NOW

6. Double Plaid + Silver Earrings

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If we had to pick, this ACNE look is our favorite from the spring 2025 season and will no doubt have a moment in the street style scene in 2025. Take two contrasting prints, but stick to browns, greens, and neutrals to ensure it still looks cohesive and intentional.

ACNE STUDIOS Gathered Checked Tweed Blouse $650 SHOP NOW

BURBERRY Fringed Checked Wool and Cashmere-Blend Flannel Mini Wrap Skirt $1350 $675 SHOP NOW

THE YSSO Kombos Silver Earrings $475 SHOP NOW

7. Mismatched Prints

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Speaking of clashing prints, Dries Van Noten (as always) delivered a styling masterclass with this look, which clashes offbeat animal prints. This colorful printed blazer and pencil skirt put a playful twist on the corporate mood that swept the S/S 25 shows, while the tangerine bra top gives it a vacation feel. Swap for a tank top if exposed lingerie feels too daring.

Dries Van Noten Printed Cotton-Blend Blazer $1315 $920 SHOP NOW

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Pleated Funnel Neck Sleeveless Top $315 SHOP NOW

DRIES VAN NOTEN Gathered Printed Wrap-Effect Satin Midi Skirt $925 SHOP NOW

8. Studded Denim + Sports Top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

These Monse studded jeans have street style written all over them, and the slouchy fit looks especially cool when paired with this oversize rugby shirt.

Reformation Anna Rugby Shirt $98 SHOP NOW

Haikure Winona Straight Leg $1211 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers $790 SHOP NOW

9. Head-to-Toe Beige

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

This one is for all the minimalists out there. Tod's is thriving right now, and this beige ankle-length skirt and matching boxy top is the height of sophistication. Pair with butter-toned accessories for an elevated look.

COS Minimal Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt $89 SHOP NOW

COS Pleated A-Line Midi Skirt $225 SHOP NOW