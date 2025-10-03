Now that the weather has cooled, coats are all that I can think about. For the next few months, our outfits will be dominated by our outerwear, and finding the one has become a personal mission of mine. Over the past few weeks, I found myself down a rabbit hole of reversible jackets—a two-in-one offering that allows you to swap between different styles on any given day. Naturally, Zara was already ahead of the curve, creating and immediately selling out a chic beige style that featured a cosy borg on one side and a refined faux suede on the other. Whilst the original style remains out of stock, the brand has released a new deep brown colourway, which I think is even chicer.
Zara has a longstanding history of creating viral jackets, and I expect this brown style is about to join that stellar list. Bringing together two trending styles of the autumn season, brown suede and cosy borg, this reversible style lets you lean into both with one purchase. The deep brown colourway is another thoughtful choice for this design, lending itself to the refined palette of the autumn season, as well as a favourite throughout the winter months too. For the milder days, wear the borg lining out, and when you need a little extra insulation, simply switch it around. Plus, the bold collar can be buttoned up to create a funnel-neck silhouette, a trending style for autumn/winter 2025.
The small design details elevated this jacket well beyond a high street buy. The double-sided borg collar, which features either way you wear it, the addition of pockets on both sides and the faux suede piping that accents to borg side, ensures that either way it's worn feels like the intended exterior. The classic silhouette ensures that this is a piece that will hold its place in any wardrobe season after season, as well as the relaxed silhouette that is primed to be layered up with various knits over the cooler months. With all these sleek features, I'd move fast if you want to add this jacket to your collection.
Keep scrolling to shop the Zara Reversible Double-Faced Coat, and shop more reversible outerwear below.
Shop the Zara Reversible Double-Faced Coat
ZARA
Reversible Double-Faced Coat
The deep brown colourway is incredibly versatile, pairing seamlessly with the neutrals and denim shades in your wardrobe. Style with jeans, skirts, tailoring and more.
Shop More Reversible Outerwear:
Topshop
Topshop Shearling Oversized Reversible Coat With Button Loop in Black and Cream
Switch between a sleek black leather-look style and bold cream borg. This style also features a bold collar that features the contrasting shade to bring an extra layer of elevation to the style.
Nobodys Child
Black Reversible Borg Qulited Jacket
Nobody's Child brings together the classic quilted coat and the cosy borg finish. Choose between the black quilted colourway and cream borg, or the double-sided brown style.
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage Unisex Reversible Harrington Coach Jacket in Tan and Check Print
Harrington jackets return to favour every single autumn, and right now, Reclaimed Vintage offers two styles in one with a sleek beige and check print. The slouchy silhouette has an innately relaxed feel.
Mint Velvet
Brown Reversible Aviator Jacket
Truly, I can't decide which side I like the most, and that's a sign of a great reversible jacket. The bold brown buttons on the cream borg side are such a nice touch!
Whistles
Brown Zoe Reversible Coat
Whistles bring its luxury touch to this style with leather and shearling fabrications of this sleek jacket. The buttery soft leather perfectly complements the cosy shearling.
Urban Outfitters
Bdg Reversible Fleece Jacket
For those who favour neutrals, look to this black reversible fleece jacket. Trust me, you'll lean on this jacket from now until spring.
Damson Madder
Reversible Opal Puffer - Navy & Check
Damson Madder's playful puffer is another instant hit. Choose between a joyful check print and sleek navy finish.
ZARA
Zw Collection Reversible Quilted Jacket
Another great Zara find. This reversible quilted jacket offers a sleek black side for more minimalist looks, and a soft green for bolder moments.
Monki
Monki Reversible Short Trench Coat Jacket With Contrast Brown Collar in Tan
It's not just puffer coats and fleece jackets that have had the reversible touch this season. Monki brings this versatile option to a short trench coat—another autumn favourite.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.