Zara introduced a sleek reversible jacket last week that immediately sold out. Now, a new colourway has arrived, and I predict it will sell out too.

Now that the weather has cooled, coats are all that I can think about. For the next few months, our outfits will be dominated by our outerwear, and finding the one has become a personal mission of mine. Over the past few weeks, I found myself down a rabbit hole of reversible jackets—a two-in-one offering that allows you to swap between different styles on any given day. Naturally, Zara was already ahead of the curve, creating and immediately selling out a chic beige style that featured a cosy borg on one side and a refined faux suede on the other. Whilst the original style remains out of stock, the brand has released a new deep brown colourway, which I think is even chicer.

Zara has a longstanding history of creating viral jackets, and I expect this brown style is about to join that stellar list. Bringing together two trending styles of the autumn season, brown suede and cosy borg, this reversible style lets you lean into both with one purchase. The deep brown colourway is another thoughtful choice for this design, lending itself to the refined palette of the autumn season, as well as a favourite throughout the winter months too. For the milder days, wear the borg lining out, and when you need a little extra insulation, simply switch it around. Plus, the bold collar can be buttoned up to create a funnel-neck silhouette, a trending style for autumn/winter 2025.

The small design details elevated this jacket well beyond a high street buy. The double-sided borg collar, which features either way you wear it, the addition of pockets on both sides and the faux suede piping that accents to borg side, ensures that either way it's worn feels like the intended exterior. The classic silhouette ensures that this is a piece that will hold its place in any wardrobe season after season, as well as the relaxed silhouette that is primed to be layered up with various knits over the cooler months. With all these sleek features, I'd move fast if you want to add this jacket to your collection.

Keep scrolling to shop the Zara Reversible Double-Faced Coat, and shop more reversible outerwear below.

