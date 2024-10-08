If You're 5'3" and Under, You'll Want to Considering Adding These 5 Jackets Styles to Your Winter Wish List

The official height for petite women lands at 5'3", so as someone who is 5'4.5" (or 5'5" to anyone who asks) I'm a couple of inches above being classed as officially petite. But if I were judge it upon shopping for any form of trousers on the high street, I'm definitely on the shorter side. Which is why––along with the fact I've been a stylist for over ten years––I know how to suss out the best styles for petites. And with cooler weather coming in fast, I've turned my skills to hunting down the very best jackets that won't end up swamping a shorter frame. And to see how they look (I think it's always better to see on a human for fit) I've chosen the jackets that are key for autumn, and shown how some of my favourite fashion insiders (yes, they're all officially 'petite') are wearing them this season.

What did I find? Who What Wear contributor Monikh Dale has been wearing the puffer coat that won't drown you, Eni Ilori has shown one of my key styling secrets for petites (clue: it's all about the waist detail) and Chiara Perera found the perfect-for-petites pre-loved leather jacket. Keep going to see the five jacket styles that are best-suited to petites.

SHOP THE BEST JACKETS FOR PETITES:

1. Suede

Best jackets for petites

(Image credit: @femmeblk)

Style Notes: Suede jackets and blazers are a firm favourite this season, no matter your height. But thanks to their streamlined silhouette, petites can wear them without feeling swamped. Oversized styles––I always think you can find some of the best ones in the men's section––will also work as the material is still thin enough to not look out of proportion.

Shop Suede Blazers For Petites:

Bohdi Western Suede Biker
Whistles
Bohdi Western Suede Biker

The stitch detail gives it a Western feel.

Nakoa Leather Mix Jacket | Oxblood
Jigsaw
Nakoa Leather Mix Jacket

Suede? Tick. Leather? Tick. Burgundy? Tick––this one is an autumn hero.

Faux Suede Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Faux Suede Bomber Jacket

This faux suede iteration looks so preium.

Suede Leather Jacket With Patch Pockets
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Jacket With Patch Pockets

Proof the men's section is a good place to look for oversized blazers.

2. Belted

Best jackets for petites

(Image credit: @eniswardrobe)

Style Notes: A styling tip for petites that never fails: belt at the waist. Or in this case, make like Eni and go for a jacket that's comes with a matching waist tie. This will make sure your jacket isn't bulky, will tick off the fitted styles we're seeing for blazers this year and will never fail to look effortless.

Shop Belted Jackets For Petites:

Short Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories
Short Belted Wool Coat

Try this with wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe heeled boots.

Dorothy Belted Denim Jacket
FRAME
Dorothy Belted Denim Jacket

Add a roll neck knit underneath––when it gets cooler, layer with a wool maxi coat.

Carine Belted Cotton-Blend Corduroy Jacket
SEA
Carine Belted Cotton-Blend Corduroy Jacket

Love this shade of green with ecru jeans.

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

Such a gorgeous fabrication.

3. Puffer

Best jackets for petites

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Let's face it, puffer jackets and coats can be tricky to wear. The mass of material can swamp even the tallest of frames. The key to getting it right for petites? Opt for a cropped style that sits above your hips so it doesn't overpower your legs.

Shop Puffer Jackets For Petites:

Prada, Re-Nylon Cropped Down Jacket
Prada
Re-Nylon Cropped Down Jacket

A forever buy.

Pearl Check Puffer - Navy Gingham
Damson Madder
Pearl Check Puffer

You can take the sleeves off this one and turn it into a vest––love a two-for-one buy.

Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
FP Movement
Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket

This comes in not one, not two but 23 colours!

Oversized Hooded Down Puffer Jacket
COS
Oversized Hooded Down Puffer Jacket

The hood will have you prepared for all the unpredictable weather days.

4. Teddy

Best jackets for petites

(Image credit: @nicoleocran)

Style Notes: Teddy and shearling jackets have been key for quite some time now (thanks to that sell-out Toteme style) and it isn't going anywhere for autumn/winter 2024. As cosy as it is chic, these autumn hero buys are always the ideal length for petites––sitting around the hips or thighs.

Shop Shearling Jackets For Petites:

Short Pile Jacket - Dark Grey - Arket Gb
Arket
Short Pile Jacket

The beige version has already sold out online, but the grey looks just as luxe.

Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués
MANGO
Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués

Yep, it's as cosy as it looks––trust me.

Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
TOTEME
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket

The OG Toteme style is still going strong this season.

Loose-Fit Teddy Jacket
H&M
Loose-Fit Teddy Jacket

No one will believe this is under £50!

5. Leather

Best jackets for petites

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: How amazing is this pre-loved Charlotte Simone jacket Chiara found? The fitted iteration combined with the cropped length makes it work for the 5'2' fashion insider. While I suggest checking resale sites for this exact style (you might be lucky) there are also so many similar shapes out there.

Shop Leather Jackets For Petites:

Jacket Milos
Ba&sh
Jacket Milos

Anything chocolate brown wins this season, and this cropped version is perfect for a petite frame.

Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket
COS
Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket

If you don't want to be swamped by a huge biker then this is the one for you.

Crocodrile-Effect Cropped Jacket
MANGO
Crocodrile-Effect Cropped Jacket

There are so many brilliant faux versions out there. Case in point: Mango's burgundy croc print style.

Zaria - Cropped Regenerated Leather Jacket - Midnight Green
NANUSHKA
Zaria Cropped Regenerated Leather Jacket

This glossy green Nanushka version is firmly on my wish list.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

