If You're 5'3" and Under, You'll Want to Considering Adding These 5 Jackets Styles to Your Winter Wish List

The official height for petite women lands at 5'3", so as someone who is 5'4.5" (or 5'5" to anyone who asks) I'm a couple of inches above being classed as officially petite. But if I were judge it upon shopping for any form of trousers on the high street, I'm definitely on the shorter side. Which is why––along with the fact I've been a stylist for over ten years––I know how to suss out the best styles for petites. And with cooler weather coming in fast, I've turned my skills to hunting down the very best jackets that won't end up swamping a shorter frame. And to see how they look (I think it's always better to see on a human for fit) I've chosen the jackets that are key for autumn, and shown how some of my favourite fashion insiders (yes, they're all officially 'petite') are wearing them this season.

What did I find? Who What Wear contributor Monikh Dale has been wearing the puffer coat that won't drown you, Eni Ilori has shown one of my key styling secrets for petites (clue: it's all about the waist detail) and Chiara Perera found the perfect-for-petites pre-loved leather jacket. Keep going to see the five jacket styles that are best-suited to petites.

SHOP THE BEST JACKETS FOR PETITES:

1. Suede

Style Notes: Suede jackets and blazers are a firm favourite this season, no matter your height. But thanks to their streamlined silhouette, petites can wear them without feeling swamped. Oversized styles––I always think you can find some of the best ones in the men's section––will also work as the material is still thin enough to not look out of proportion.

Shop Suede Blazers For Petites:

Whistles Bohdi Western Suede Biker £399 SHOP NOW The stitch detail gives it a Western feel.

Jigsaw Nakoa Leather Mix Jacket £350 SHOP NOW Suede? Tick. Leather? Tick. Burgundy? Tick––this one is an autumn hero.

ZARA Faux Suede Bomber Jacket £50 SHOP NOW This faux suede iteration looks so preium.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Jacket With Patch Pockets £299 SHOP NOW Proof the men's section is a good place to look for oversized blazers.

2. Belted

Style Notes: A styling tip for petites that never fails: belt at the waist. Or in this case, make like Eni and go for a jacket that's comes with a matching waist tie. This will make sure your jacket isn't bulky, will tick off the fitted styles we're seeing for blazers this year and will never fail to look effortless.

Shop Belted Jackets For Petites:

& Other Stories Short Belted Wool Coat £165 SHOP NOW Try this with wide-leg trousers and pointed-toe heeled boots.

FRAME Dorothy Belted Denim Jacket £450 SHOP NOW Add a roll neck knit underneath––when it gets cooler, layer with a wool maxi coat.

SEA Carine Belted Cotton-Blend Corduroy Jacket £630 SHOP NOW Love this shade of green with ecru jeans.

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £120 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous fabrication.

3. Puffer

Style Notes: Let's face it, puffer jackets and coats can be tricky to wear. The mass of material can swamp even the tallest of frames. The key to getting it right for petites? Opt for a cropped style that sits above your hips so it doesn't overpower your legs.

Shop Puffer Jackets For Petites:

Prada Re-Nylon Cropped Down Jacket £1980 SHOP NOW A forever buy.

Damson Madder Pearl Check Puffer £130 SHOP NOW You can take the sleeves off this one and turn it into a vest––love a two-for-one buy.

FP Movement Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket £188 SHOP NOW This comes in not one, not two but 23 colours!

COS Oversized Hooded Down Puffer Jacket £225 SHOP NOW The hood will have you prepared for all the unpredictable weather days.

4. Teddy

Style Notes: Teddy and shearling jackets have been key for quite some time now (thanks to that sell-out Toteme style) and it isn't going anywhere for autumn/winter 2024. As cosy as it is chic, these autumn hero buys are always the ideal length for petites––sitting around the hips or thighs.

Shop Shearling Jackets For Petites:

Arket Short Pile Jacket £189 SHOP NOW The beige version has already sold out online, but the grey looks just as luxe.

MANGO Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués £120 SHOP NOW Yep, it's as cosy as it looks––trust me.

TOTEME Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket £2160 SHOP NOW The OG Toteme style is still going strong this season.

H&M Loose-Fit Teddy Jacket £45 SHOP NOW No one will believe this is under £50!

5. Leather

Style Notes: How amazing is this pre-loved Charlotte Simone jacket Chiara found? The fitted iteration combined with the cropped length makes it work for the 5'2' fashion insider. While I suggest checking resale sites for this exact style (you might be lucky) there are also so many similar shapes out there.

Shop Leather Jackets For Petites:

Ba&sh Jacket Milos £430 SHOP NOW Anything chocolate brown wins this season, and this cropped version is perfect for a petite frame.

COS Oversized Cropped Leather Biker Jacket £400 SHOP NOW If you don't want to be swamped by a huge biker then this is the one for you.

MANGO Crocodrile-Effect Cropped Jacket £60 SHOP NOW There are so many brilliant faux versions out there. Case in point: Mango's burgundy croc print style.