What to Buy From Each of the Most Coveted Luxury Brands of 2025

Although many designer fashion brands excel in a variety of categories, the fact of the matter is that most are best known for certain key items. Similarly, some brands specialize in specific areas more than others. Sometimes this stems from the heritage of the fashion house and what it was producing from the start; other times, it's because the brand has an It item in a particular category, season after season. In other cases, the must-have piece is a classic that has become an investment-worthy staple.

With 11 years as a Who What Wear fashion editor under my belt—and a personal affinity for luxury shopping—I've learned a thing or two about what to buy from the major designer brands, and I love putting that knowledge to good use. Below, I'm highlighting the one item category to shop for from each of these popular brands, along with a few other standout categories for each. So, whether you're new to luxury shopping or looking to dive deeper, I think you'll find this roundup useful.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover (and shop) the most important item from the 13 luxury brands everyone wants in their closets.

Despite being practically devoid of logos, as soon as a new The Row arrival hits the shelves, it's sold out. People consider its pieces an investment, and the brand has started more trends than one could count. Its bags are especially coveted, and the high quality and timelessness of each style make them worthy of that aforementioned investment purchase.

The Most Coveted Bags: Margaux, Marlo, 90's, India, Half Moon

Other The Row Standouts: Shoes, basics

Shop The Row Bags

THE ROW 90s Small Textured-Leather Tote $1090 SHOP NOW The Row Marlo 12 Bag in Leather $4900 SHOP NOW

Alaïa's Mary Jane Ballet Flats launched a million copycats, but none live up to the original. The brand continues to release It shoe after It shoe, each met with breathless anticipation. Whenever I see someone wearing a pair of Alaïa flats, I instantly identify them as a fashion person.

The Most Coveted Flats: Mary Jane Ballet Flats, Criss Cross Ballet Flats, Perforated Ballet Flats, Le Coeur Flats, Fishnet Mules

Other Alaïa Standouts: Unique bags, dresses

Shop Alaïa Flats

Alaïa Patent Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Mules $950 SHOP NOW Alaïa Vienne Embellished Leather Ballet Flats $1290 SHOP NOW

I think it's safe to say that everything Miu Miu makes is highly coveted, but if I had to narrow it down to just one thing to buy, it would be its knitwear. It's quirky yet completely wearable, and a Miu Miu knit will *make* any outfit it's a part of.

The Most Coveted Knits: Layered Polo Shirts, Striped Polo Shirts, Cashmere Argyle Sweater, Cashmere Cardigan

Other Miu Miu Standouts: Hats, sandals, casual bags, miniskirts

Shop Miu Miu Knits

Miu Miu Layered Wool and Cashmere Polo Shirt $2200 SHOP NOW Miu Miu Striped Cashmere and Silk Polo Sweater $2100 SHOP NOW

If you like your sunglasses to be instantly recognizable but still classic, you need at least one Celine pair in your collection. There are tons of chic options in both acetate and wire-framed, and you'll find timeless styles in new colors and fresh, trendy styles to choose from each season.

The Most Coveted Sunglasses: Triomphe Oval, Triomphe Metal, Triomphe Square-Frame, Triomphe Cat-Eye

Other Celine Standouts: Structured bags, swimwear, casual shoes, hats

Shop Celine Sunglasses

Celine Triomphe Oval Metal Sunglasses $580 SHOP NOW CELINE Triomphe 55mm Rectangular Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW

A Chanel bag is every fashion person's dream, but the price point for one of those isn't for the faint of heart. A more attainable Chanel purchase is undoubtedly its beautiful shoes. Even a pair of flip-flops becomes a work of art when Chanel works its magic on it.

The Most Coveted Shoes: Slingback Flats, Slingback Heels, Ballet Flats, Mary Janes, Rain Boots

Other Chanel Standouts: Bags, jewelry and watches, sunglasses, ready-to-wear items, wallets

Shop Chanel Shoes

CHANEL Thongs in Tweed & Metal Light Yellow, Pink & Light Blue $1950 SHOP NOW CHANEL Slingbacks in Embroidery & Grosgrain Black $1375 SHOP NOW

Ask any fashion person what they want from Saint Laurent right now, and I guarantee you they'll say a leather jacket. It's bomber jackets, especially, are just the epitome of cool, and if you choose to invest in one, you may never need to buy another leather jacket again—just saying.

The Most Coveted Leather Jackets: Leather Bomber Jacket, Belted Leather Jacket, Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket

Other Saint Laurent Standouts: Bags, heels, suiting, sunglasses

Shop Saint Laurent Leather Jackets

Saint Laurent Leather Jacket in Gris Clair $6900 SHOP NOW SAINT LAURENT Leather Jacket $6100 SHOP NOW

Many of the popular luxury brands have been around far longer than Khaite has, so its success is a testament to how good everything it makes is. I could go on and on about what to buy from Khaite, but if it's a special piece you want that'll make a big impact on your wardrobe without doing too much damage to your bank account, go with a belt.

The Most Coveted Belts: Bambi, Benny Studded, Elio, Lucca

Other Khaite Standouts: Denim, bags, shoes, jewelry

Shop Khaite Belts

As far as investment purchases go, a Burberry trench coat might be the best one of them all, and one you'll never regret (and that'll never lose its value). You'll wear this heirloom piece over and over for years to come.

The Most Coveted Trench Coats: Castleford, Kensington, Chelsea

Other Burberry Standouts: Umbrellas, scarves, quilted jackets

Shop Burberry Trench Coats

Burberry Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat $2890 SHOP NOW BURBERRY Castleford Double-Breasted Cotton-Gabardine Trench Coat $2890 SHOP NOW

Like Miu Miu, there's hardly anything people don't covet from Prada. Everything the wildly popular brand makes is special and cool, but it's the everyday bags that get my recommendation. You can dress any one of them up or down, and the beloved Prada logo grabs people's attention while still retaining its subtlety.

The Most Coveted Bags: Buckle Bucket Bag, Galleria Bag, Aimée Bag, Crochet Tote, Bonnie Bag

Other Prada Standouts: Shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, skirts, outerwear

Shop Prada Everyday Handbags

Prada Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Jeweled Belt $4400 SHOP NOW Prada Medium Prada Galleria Leather Bag $4500 SHOP NOW

I think everyone in fashion would agree that Loewe is a special, unique brand with a clear POV. The Spanish brand's leather artisan beginnings are still clear in the craftsmanship of its pieces, but it adds a fresh, whimsical touch to almost everything it designs. My Loewe recommendation, which is a great jumping-off point, is one of its special accessories.

The Most Coveted Accessories: Logo Scarves, Flower Sunglasses, Pebble Leather Belt, Anagram Card Holder

Other Loewe Standouts: Logo tanks and tees, raffia and leather bags, sneakers

Shop Loewe Accessories

Bottega Veneta is another one of those brands that does everything well, but its skirts have been a real standout in recent seasons, especially its midi skirts. From pencil to circle to asymmetrical to woven leather, you'll find plenty of options, all of which bear that signature polished yet forward Bottega look.

The Most Coveted Skirts: Broderie Anglaise Skirt, Intrecciato Leather Skirt, Pleated Twill Midi Skirt

Other Bottega Veneta Standouts: Jewelry, shoes, bags, outerwear

Shop Bottega Veneta Skirts

BOTTEGA VENETA Broderie Anglaise Skirt $2500 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta Wool Midi Skirt $1700 SHOP NOW

Gucci loafers, with their signature horsebit hardware, may be replicated time and time again, but nothing else compares. The Jordann is the most popular style year after year (and a favorite of celebs like Dakota Johnson), but its newer styles, which are often inspired by its archives, are also excellent investment buys.

The Most Coveted Loafers: Jordaan, Gigi, Horsebit 1953, Driver

Other Gucci Standouts: Belts, bags, jackets

Shop Gucci Loafers

Gucci Jordaan Loafers in Black and White Calf Hair with Zebra Print $1190 SHOP NOW Gucci Gigi Loafers in Green Suede $1020 SHOP NOW

That brings us to Louis Vuitton. Of every highly coveted thing it makes, my number one recommendation is its luggage. The appeal of the distinctive stamped logo (most prefer the brown, but black is also lovely) will never fade, and some would say that the luggage looks even better with a little wear and tear. (It's inevitable, so might as well embrace it.) Much of Louis Vuitton's luggage is also customizable and monogrammable, if that's your thing.

The Most Coveted Luggage: Rolling Luggage, Keepall Bandoulière

Other Louis Vuitton Standouts: Everyday bags, small leather goods, scarves

Shop Louis Vuitton Luggage