What to Buy From Each of the Most Coveted Luxury Brands of 2025
Although many designer fashion brands excel in a variety of categories, the fact of the matter is that most are best known for certain key items. Similarly, some brands specialize in specific areas more than others. Sometimes this stems from the heritage of the fashion house and what it was producing from the start; other times, it's because the brand has an It item in a particular category, season after season. In other cases, the must-have piece is a classic that has become an investment-worthy staple.
With 11 years as a Who What Wear fashion editor under my belt—and a personal affinity for luxury shopping—I've learned a thing or two about what to buy from the major designer brands, and I love putting that knowledge to good use. Below, I'm highlighting the one item category to shop for from each of these popular brands, along with a few other standout categories for each. So, whether you're new to luxury shopping or looking to dive deeper, I think you'll find this roundup useful.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to discover (and shop) the most important item from the 13 luxury brands everyone wants in their closets.
Despite being practically devoid of logos, as soon as a new The Row arrival hits the shelves, it's sold out. People consider its pieces an investment, and the brand has started more trends than one could count. Its bags are especially coveted, and the high quality and timelessness of each style make them worthy of that aforementioned investment purchase.
The Most Coveted Bags: Margaux, Marlo, 90's, India, Half Moon
Other The Row Standouts: Shoes, basics
Shop The Row Bags
Alaïa's Mary Jane Ballet Flats launched a million copycats, but none live up to the original. The brand continues to release It shoe after It shoe, each met with breathless anticipation. Whenever I see someone wearing a pair of Alaïa flats, I instantly identify them as a fashion person.
The Most Coveted Flats: Mary Jane Ballet Flats, Criss Cross Ballet Flats, Perforated Ballet Flats, Le Coeur Flats, Fishnet Mules
Other Alaïa Standouts: Unique bags, dresses
Shop Alaïa Flats
I think it's safe to say that everything Miu Miu makes is highly coveted, but if I had to narrow it down to just one thing to buy, it would be its knitwear. It's quirky yet completely wearable, and a Miu Miu knit will *make* any outfit it's a part of.
The Most Coveted Knits: Layered Polo Shirts, Striped Polo Shirts, Cashmere Argyle Sweater, Cashmere Cardigan
Other Miu Miu Standouts: Hats, sandals, casual bags, miniskirts
Shop Miu Miu Knits
If you like your sunglasses to be instantly recognizable but still classic, you need at least one Celine pair in your collection. There are tons of chic options in both acetate and wire-framed, and you'll find timeless styles in new colors and fresh, trendy styles to choose from each season.
The Most Coveted Sunglasses: Triomphe Oval, Triomphe Metal, Triomphe Square-Frame, Triomphe Cat-Eye
Other Celine Standouts: Structured bags, swimwear, casual shoes, hats
Shop Celine Sunglasses
A Chanel bag is every fashion person's dream, but the price point for one of those isn't for the faint of heart. A more attainable Chanel purchase is undoubtedly its beautiful shoes. Even a pair of flip-flops becomes a work of art when Chanel works its magic on it.
The Most Coveted Shoes: Slingback Flats, Slingback Heels, Ballet Flats, Mary Janes, Rain Boots
Other Chanel Standouts: Bags, jewelry and watches, sunglasses, ready-to-wear items, wallets
Shop Chanel Shoes
Ask any fashion person what they want from Saint Laurent right now, and I guarantee you they'll say a leather jacket. It's bomber jackets, especially, are just the epitome of cool, and if you choose to invest in one, you may never need to buy another leather jacket again—just saying.
The Most Coveted Leather Jackets: Leather Bomber Jacket, Belted Leather Jacket, Shearling-Trimmed Leather Jacket
Other Saint Laurent Standouts: Bags, heels, suiting, sunglasses
Shop Saint Laurent Leather Jackets
Many of the popular luxury brands have been around far longer than Khaite has, so its success is a testament to how good everything it makes is. I could go on and on about what to buy from Khaite, but if it's a special piece you want that'll make a big impact on your wardrobe without doing too much damage to your bank account, go with a belt.
The Most Coveted Belts: Bambi, Benny Studded, Elio, Lucca
Other Khaite Standouts: Denim, bags, shoes, jewelry
Shop Khaite Belts
As far as investment purchases go, a Burberry trench coat might be the best one of them all, and one you'll never regret (and that'll never lose its value). You'll wear this heirloom piece over and over for years to come.
The Most Coveted Trench Coats: Castleford, Kensington, Chelsea
Other Burberry Standouts: Umbrellas, scarves, quilted jackets
Shop Burberry Trench Coats
Like Miu Miu, there's hardly anything people don't covet from Prada. Everything the wildly popular brand makes is special and cool, but it's the everyday bags that get my recommendation. You can dress any one of them up or down, and the beloved Prada logo grabs people's attention while still retaining its subtlety.
The Most Coveted Bags: Buckle Bucket Bag, Galleria Bag, Aimée Bag, Crochet Tote, Bonnie Bag
Other Prada Standouts: Shoes, small leather goods, sunglasses, skirts, outerwear
Shop Prada Everyday Handbags
I think everyone in fashion would agree that Loewe is a special, unique brand with a clear POV. The Spanish brand's leather artisan beginnings are still clear in the craftsmanship of its pieces, but it adds a fresh, whimsical touch to almost everything it designs. My Loewe recommendation, which is a great jumping-off point, is one of its special accessories.
The Most Coveted Accessories: Logo Scarves, Flower Sunglasses, Pebble Leather Belt, Anagram Card Holder
Other Loewe Standouts: Logo tanks and tees, raffia and leather bags, sneakers
Shop Loewe Accessories
Bottega Veneta is another one of those brands that does everything well, but its skirts have been a real standout in recent seasons, especially its midi skirts. From pencil to circle to asymmetrical to woven leather, you'll find plenty of options, all of which bear that signature polished yet forward Bottega look.
The Most Coveted Skirts: Broderie Anglaise Skirt, Intrecciato Leather Skirt, Pleated Twill Midi Skirt
Other Bottega Veneta Standouts: Jewelry, shoes, bags, outerwear
Shop Bottega Veneta Skirts
Gucci loafers, with their signature horsebit hardware, may be replicated time and time again, but nothing else compares. The Jordann is the most popular style year after year (and a favorite of celebs like Dakota Johnson), but its newer styles, which are often inspired by its archives, are also excellent investment buys.
The Most Coveted Loafers: Jordaan, Gigi, Horsebit 1953, Driver
Other Gucci Standouts: Belts, bags, jackets
Shop Gucci Loafers
That brings us to Louis Vuitton. Of every highly coveted thing it makes, my number one recommendation is its luggage. The appeal of the distinctive stamped logo (most prefer the brown, but black is also lovely) will never fade, and some would say that the luggage looks even better with a little wear and tear. (It's inevitable, so might as well embrace it.) Much of Louis Vuitton's luggage is also customizable and monogrammable, if that's your thing.
The Most Coveted Luggage: Rolling Luggage, Keepall Bandoulière
Other Louis Vuitton Standouts: Everyday bags, small leather goods, scarves
Shop Louis Vuitton Luggage
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
The Accessory Every Fashion Person Wants? See: Chloë Sevigny's Wrist
Timeless with a capital T.
-
Hats, Sandals, Sunglasses—25 Designer Accessories That Are It for Summer
The buys to know.
-
The New Chanel Girl Is a Glamorous Woman Who Vacations in Lake Como
Here's what she's packing.
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Talks Summer Packing, Normal People Memories, and Her New Campaign With Gucci
The actress is the new face of the Italian fashion house.
-
33 Cool and Classic Handbags Under $500 That Look Triple the Price
Luxe-looking bags for less.
-
The Fine Jewelry Edit: 29 Hero Pieces That Complete a Luxury Wardrobe
From timeless tennis bracelets to Hailey Bieber–inspired initial pieces.
-
It's Set to Be the Summer of French Riviera Style, According to Celine
Inside the Saint-Tropez–inspired collection.
-
6 Celebrities I'd Really Like to Go Shopping With
First stop: The Row.