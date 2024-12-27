This Cult British Knitwear Brand Just Landed on Nordstrom

I have been on a lifelong hunt for the perfect navy blue sweater, and the closest I've got so far is a wool crewneck by the independent knitwear brand Navygrey. Since launching in 2019, it has reached cult status in the UK—Sienna Miller has been spotted wearing the gray sweatshirt, and at every fashion event I go to, at least one other guest is wearing one of the knits.

They are an everyday staple for London-based influencers, including Lindsey Holland, Lizzy Hadfield, and Kim Turkington, while Net-a-Porter's head of global styling, Harriet Haskell-Thomas, is a fan of the chunky sweaters. The good news is you don't need to travel to London to join in on the hype—these beautiful knits have just launched on Nordstrom, saving you a flight or expensive shipping costs.

The brand champions British production and farmers, even creating its own yarns made with 100% British sheep's wool. "Navygrey started with a jumper—a 25-year-old navy lambswool crewneck owned by my mother," Rachel Carvell-Spedding, founder of Navygrey explains to Who What Wear. "I spent 20 years trying to find a jumper that felt that good, and it's what inspired me to create a brand that captured all it stood for: a soft natural wool yarn, beautiful stitching, simple yet modern shaping, a dependable color palette, and an ability to make me feel comfortable, confident, and even a bit creative because I could style it in a hundred different ways without really thinking about it."

The first sweater she designed was called The Relaxed and is a reworking of that original knit that belonged to her mother. "That jumper set in motion our core making principles—to work with experts with a lifetime's experience, to use the finest natural, sustainably sourced materials (100% Scottish-spun lambswool in this case)—that always feel good." It all started with a focus on crafting the perfect navy knit and had a concise core collection. However, since launching in 2019, it has now expanded to over 50 styles, with sweatshirt and jersey pieces in the mix too.

Navygrey might have had a lot of influencer and press attention, but its success really lies in the quality of its products. "At the heart is always how these pieces make you feel," explains Rachel. "They are something that you can really wear like a second skin."

Once an insider name, this brand has built a loyal following in the UK, which with the recent Nordstrom launch is no doubt set to head Stateside. Keep scrolling to see how influencers are styling Navygrey, and shop our favorite sweaters below.

Style Notes: The navy crewnecks are forever buys.

Style Notes: The cream knits also look so expensive, such as this funnel sweater.

Style Notes: This hooded knit is a new addition. You can also buy a detachable hood in the same yarn.

Style Notes: This Lorton sweater is an influencer favorite this winter.

