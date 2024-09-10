6 Anti-Trend Sweaters That the Most Elevated Dressers Will Wear This Fall

Allyson Payer
Much to my delight, sweater season is almost here. We finally made it out of the heat and humidity (well, almost) and are nearing crisp air and falling leaves. As someone who admittedly buys far too many sweaters each fall out of sheer excitement, I'm trying to be a bit more mindful this year. The smartest way to shop for sweaters is to avoid overly trendy styles that you won't be enthused to reach for in a year's time. So I'm here to guide you toward six specific styles that you will be happy to reach for for years to come.

If you look in the closet of any elevated dresser, you'll find a stack of sweaters that aren't trendy but are timeless and elegant. There's no need to worry about looking dated when wearing any of these. With that, keep scrolling to start building your anti-trend sweater collection, with standout styles from J.Crew, Reformation, Everlane, H&M, and more.

Oversize V-Neck

The beauty of an oversize V-neck sweater is that they're very comfortable and can easily be dressed up or down. (Style tip: Wear a white crewneck T-shirt under yours like the fashion crowd does.)

Liv Perez wearing a V-neck sweater

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop Oversize V-Neck Sweaters

Maisie Sweater
Free People
Maisie Sweater

Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater

Everlane, The Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck
Everlane
The Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck

Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

Polo

It's true—polo sweaters are a bit trendy right now, but sometimes anti-trends are trends. It's a strange concept to wrap your head around, but items like this will likely never go out of style.

Lucy Williams wearing a polo sweater

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Polo Sweaters

Dedham Stripe Polo Sweater
Madewell
Dedham Stripe Polo Sweater

Cashmere Button Polo
White + Warren
Cashmere Button Polo

Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater
Reformation
Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater

Fine-Knit Collared Sweater
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Sweater

Cable-Knit Crewneck

When you want to look supremely cozy, wear a cable-knit crewneck sweater and manifest that you're sitting by a roaring fire in New England.

Aimee Song wearing a trench coat and cableknit sweater

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Shop Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweaters

Wool & Cashmere Blend Cable Crewneck Sweater
Favorite Daughter
Wool & Cashmere Blend Cable Crewneck Sweater

Texture Cable Sweater
English Factory
Texture Cable Sweater

Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater
Gap
Cable-Knit Cropped Sweater

Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater
Free People
Frankie Cable Cotton Sweater

Striped

Striped sweaters are as preppy and classic as it gets. They're a bit more interesting than solid-colored styles, but just as easy to style. (Pro tip: Stick to neutral colors for the most elevated look.)

Woman wearing a striped sweater and khaki pants

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Striped Sweaters

Marina Sweater
La Ligne
Marina Sweater

Stripe Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater
Toteme
Stripe Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater

Milan Stripe Sweater
Z Supply
Milan Stripe Sweater

Sweater
H&M
Sweater

Sleeveless Turtleneck

A sleeveless turtleneck is the perfect summer-to-fall transitional sweater and is easy to layer with once the chill in the air sticks around.

Woman wearing a sleeveless turtleneck sweater

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweaters

Zea Sleeveless Funnel Neck Rib Sweater
ASTR the Label
Zea Sleeveless Funnel Neck Rib Sweater

Equilibrium Top
Aritzia
Babaton Equilibrium Top

Callum Top
Staud
Callum Top

The Viscose Mock Neck Top
Everlane
The Viscose Mock Neck Top

Crewneck Cardigan

If you're like me, you bought more than one crewneck cardigan last fall and winter. The good news is that cardigans are a classic wardrobe staple, so adding another one to your closet certainly won't hurt.

Woman wearing a cardigan and trench coat

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop Crewneck Cardigans

Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan

Cardigan Sweater in Tencel™-Lyocell
J.Crew
Cardigan Sweater in Tencel-Lyocell

Almina Concept, Classic Crew Wool Cardigan
Almina Concept
Classic Crew Wool Cardigan

Knitted Cardigan
& Other Stories
Knitted Cardigan

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

