6 Anti-Trend Sweaters That the Most Elevated Dressers Will Wear This Fall

Much to my delight, sweater season is almost here. We finally made it out of the heat and humidity (well, almost) and are nearing crisp air and falling leaves. As someone who admittedly buys far too many sweaters each fall out of sheer excitement, I'm trying to be a bit more mindful this year. The smartest way to shop for sweaters is to avoid overly trendy styles that you won't be enthused to reach for in a year's time. So I'm here to guide you toward six specific styles that you will be happy to reach for for years to come.

If you look in the closet of any elevated dresser, you'll find a stack of sweaters that aren't trendy but are timeless and elegant. There's no need to worry about looking dated when wearing any of these. With that, keep scrolling to start building your anti-trend sweater collection, with standout styles from J.Crew, Reformation, Everlane, H&M, and more.

Oversize V-Neck

The beauty of an oversize V-neck sweater is that they're very comfortable and can easily be dressed up or down. (Style tip: Wear a white crewneck T-shirt under yours like the fashion crowd does.)

Polo

It's true—polo sweaters are a bit trendy right now, but sometimes anti-trends are trends. It's a strange concept to wrap your head around, but items like this will likely never go out of style.

Cable-Knit Crewneck

When you want to look supremely cozy, wear a cable-knit crewneck sweater and manifest that you're sitting by a roaring fire in New England.

Striped

Striped sweaters are as preppy and classic as it gets. They're a bit more interesting than solid-colored styles, but just as easy to style. (Pro tip: Stick to neutral colors for the most elevated look.)

Sleeveless Turtleneck

A sleeveless turtleneck is the perfect summer-to-fall transitional sweater and is easy to layer with once the chill in the air sticks around.

Crewneck Cardigan

If you're like me, you bought more than one crewneck cardigan last fall and winter. The good news is that cardigans are a classic wardrobe staple, so adding another one to your closet certainly won't hurt.

