The Pretty Top Trend Stylish People in London Are Wearing With Jeans and Wide-Leg Trousers
This time of year is the perfect opportunity to embrace more playful trends, be it wearing a jewel-tone colour you wouldn't ordinarily choose for a typical work day to adding some pretty details to your look, there are a multitude of ways to embrace the more joyful side of fashion December brings out.
Christmas jumpers are great and all, but I'm also in the market for something that feels chic and is more wearable after the festive season. Charmed by the pretty knits that have started to populate the market as well as the outfits catching my eye on my feed, this year I'm interested in a pretty bow cardigan.
Bringing a festive charm to daily wares, bow cardigans are everywhere I look and I can't help but be inspired by how fashion people are currently wearing theirs. Pairing well with jeans for a low-key option, a bow cardigan also works well for more formal occasions, such as your work party or New Year's Eve drinks. Just swap denim for a long-line skirt or pair with wide-leg trousers and your choice of elegant shoe.
An evolution from the coquette trend that's been circulating for the past 12 months, a bow cardigan carries the same kitsch appeal but with a more refined and polished edge.
For an unequivocally elegant take on festive style and for an easy outfit option to see you through whatever plans you have this month, read on to discover our edit of the best bow cardigans to shop right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BOW CARDIGANS:
