5 Everyday Jewelry Trends We'll All Still Be Wearing in 2025

I have some good news about jewelry trends—they don't change all that often. There are only so many things you can do with jewelry, so the trend cycle moves a bit slower than other fashion items. So the jewelry you're wearing today will likely still be in style in 2025 (and beyond), and I'm here to talk about some of those specific styles.

The popular jewelry look in 2024 hasn't been subtle by any means. Many of the trends right now are bold, yet wearable. And people aren't saving their bold, piled-on jewelry for special occasions or nights out. They're wearing it every day, and their outfits are greatly benefiting from this maximalist approach to jewelry. Of the five everyday jewelry trends I've highlighted below, some have been around for a bit and others are newer on the scene, but they're all versatile and classic enough to continue to stand the test of time—trust me.

Keep scrolling to shop the trends you can wear now and straight through to 2025.

Bold Bangles

Bold bangles make a big impact and look chic with casual and dressed-up looks alike. The key is to stick to just one.

Layered Necklaces

After several seasons of singular statement-making necklaces being the trend, layered chain necklaces are back. If you ask me, the more necklaces, the better.

Silver Statement Earrings

2024 has been marked by the return of silver jewelry, and this trend won't be fading from relevance anytime soon.

Corded Stone Necklaces

Cord necklaces continue to be a major trend, and the latest variation of it is cord necklaces with stone pendants.

Gold '80s-Inspired Earrings

The defining earring style of 2024 is undoubtedly '80s-inspired styles. This trend is too big to go away anytime soon, which is fine with me.

