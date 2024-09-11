5 Everyday Jewelry Trends We'll All Still Be Wearing in 2025
I have some good news about jewelry trends—they don't change all that often. There are only so many things you can do with jewelry, so the trend cycle moves a bit slower than other fashion items. So the jewelry you're wearing today will likely still be in style in 2025 (and beyond), and I'm here to talk about some of those specific styles.
The popular jewelry look in 2024 hasn't been subtle by any means. Many of the trends right now are bold, yet wearable. And people aren't saving their bold, piled-on jewelry for special occasions or nights out. They're wearing it every day, and their outfits are greatly benefiting from this maximalist approach to jewelry. Of the five everyday jewelry trends I've highlighted below, some have been around for a bit and others are newer on the scene, but they're all versatile and classic enough to continue to stand the test of time—trust me.
Keep scrolling to shop the trends you can wear now and straight through to 2025.
Bold Bangles
Bold bangles make a big impact and look chic with casual and dressed-up looks alike. The key is to stick to just one.
Shop Bold Bangles
Layered Necklaces
After several seasons of singular statement-making necklaces being the trend, layered chain necklaces are back. If you ask me, the more necklaces, the better.
Shop Chain Necklaces For Layering
Silver Statement Earrings
2024 has been marked by the return of silver jewelry, and this trend won't be fading from relevance anytime soon.
Shop Silver Statement Earrings
Corded Stone Necklaces
Cord necklaces continue to be a major trend, and the latest variation of it is cord necklaces with stone pendants.
Shop Corded Stone Necklaces
Gold '80s-Inspired Earrings
The defining earring style of 2024 is undoubtedly '80s-inspired styles. This trend is too big to go away anytime soon, which is fine with me.
Shop '80s-Inspired Earrings
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
32 Elegant Accessories From Revolve, Shopbop, and Nordstrom I'm Eyeing for My Fall Wardrobe
Add instant polish.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
I'm an Accessory Designer and Fashion Creative—30 Chic Fall Items I Have My Eye On
Bring on the elevated outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm an L.A.-Based Fashion Stylist—31 Chic Nordstrom Picks I'd Like to See My Clients In
I may have to get them for myself as well.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm a Jewelry-Obsessed Shopping Editor—30 Luxe-Looking Pieces I'm Eyeing for Fall
Bring on the bling.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The Stunning Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry That's Worth the Investment
Shine bright like a diamond.
By Ana Escalante
-
The Unexpected Jewelry Trend Fashion People Are Loving RN
It was a favorite at Copenhagen Fashion Week.
By Ana Escalante
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Beads, Pearls, and Color: This Is the Best Summer Jewelry on the Internet
These scream summer.
By Caitlin Burnett