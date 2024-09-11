5 Everyday Jewelry Trends We'll All Still Be Wearing in 2025

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

I have some good news about jewelry trends—they don't change all that often. There are only so many things you can do with jewelry, so the trend cycle moves a bit slower than other fashion items. So the jewelry you're wearing today will likely still be in style in 2025 (and beyond), and I'm here to talk about some of those specific styles.

The popular jewelry look in 2024 hasn't been subtle by any means. Many of the trends right now are bold, yet wearable. And people aren't saving their bold, piled-on jewelry for special occasions or nights out. They're wearing it every day, and their outfits are greatly benefiting from this maximalist approach to jewelry. Of the five everyday jewelry trends I've highlighted below, some have been around for a bit and others are newer on the scene, but they're all versatile and classic enough to continue to stand the test of time—trust me.

Keep scrolling to shop the trends you can wear now and straight through to 2025.

Bold Bangles

Bold bangles make a big impact and look chic with casual and dressed-up looks alike. The key is to stick to just one.

Woman wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red bag, and silver jewelry

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop Bold Bangles

Colette Cuff
Jenny Bird
Colette Cuff

Chunky Domed Cuff Bracelet
Madewell
Chunky Domed Cuff Bracelet

Textured Hinge Cuff Bracelet
J.Crew
Textured Hinge Cuff Bracelet

Sawyer Xl Cuff Bracelet
Aureum
Sawyer XL Cuff Bracelet

Wide Molten Bangle, Size Small
Alexis Bittar
Wide Molten Bangle, Size Small

Layered Necklaces

After several seasons of singular statement-making necklaces being the trend, layered chain necklaces are back. If you ask me, the more necklaces, the better.

Emili Sindlev wearing a bomber jacket and layered necklaces

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop Chain Necklaces For Layering

Freya Necklace in Green and Gold
Wolf Circus Jewelry
Freya Necklace in Green and Gold

Heart and Soul Mini Pendant Necklace
Roxanne Assoulin
Heart and Soul Mini Pendant Necklace

Necklace Assoluto
Pianegonda
Necklace Assoluto

Bamboo Layer Necklace Pack
Madewell
Bamboo Layer Necklace Pack

Mejuri, Sapphire Choker
Mejuri
Sapphire Choker

Silver Statement Earrings

2024 has been marked by the return of silver jewelry, and this trend won't be fading from relevance anytime soon.

Woman wearing a Tory Burch dress and silver jewelry

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop Silver Statement Earrings

The Elizabeth Silver Earrings
Lie Studio
The Elizabeth Silver Earrings

Juliette Earrings
Agmes
Juliette Earrings

Recycled Silver Cubic Zirconia Earrings
Completedworks
Recycled Silver Cubic Zirconia Earrings

Organic-Shape Silver Stud Earrings
& Other Stories
Organic-Shape Silver Stud Earrings

Textured Round Earrings
Mango
Textured Round Earrings

Corded Stone Necklaces

Cord necklaces continue to be a major trend, and the latest variation of it is cord necklaces with stone pendants.

Woman wearing a trench coat, white dress, and stone cord necklace

(Image credit: @monihk)

Shop Corded Stone Necklaces

Julia Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Julia Necklace

Dhari Necklace
Daphine
Dhari Necklace

Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord Necklace
Missoma
Wavy Ridge Caspia Gemstone Cord Necklace

Crevice Gold Vermeil and Onyx Cord Necklace
Sophie Buhai
Crevice Gold Vermeil and Onyx Cord Necklace

Valentina Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Valentina Necklace

Gold '80s-Inspired Earrings

The defining earring style of 2024 is undoubtedly '80s-inspired styles. This trend is too big to go away anytime soon, which is fine with me.

Cass Dimicco wearing Aureum earrings and sunglasses

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop '80s-Inspired Earrings

Naomi Textured Circle Earrings
Aureum
Naomi Textured Circle Earrings

Aperitivo Earrings
Jordan Road
Aperitivo Earrings

Ribbed Maxi Gold Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Ribbed Maxi Gold Earrings

Puffy Heart Huggies
Jenny Bird
Puffy Heart Huggies

Step Earrings
MÉGA
Step Earrings

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸