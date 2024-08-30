These 7 Wildly Popular It Bags Will Be Everywhere During Fashion Month
It’s hard to believe it, but another fashion month is upon us, but the fashion crowd will soon be swapping their swimsuits for skirts and stilettos. Goodbye, sandy shores, hello, big city streets. You never really know what the weather will bring during September (and early October), but when it comes to bags, the temperature doesn’t matter all that much. So I’m placing some bets on which It bags we’ll see on the most showgoers arms during the various S/S 25 fashion weeks.
Truth be told, some current It bags are virtually impossible to find (without the help of an Instagram fashion sourcer, at least). So in the interest of not torturing you, I'm leaving a few current It bags off of this list: The Row Margaux, Loro Piana L19, and Hermès Kelly, to name a few. But there are several other current It bags (seven, to be exact) that you won't have to jump through hoops to get your hands on. And I guarantee that they'll pop up in plenty of street style photos in the coming weeks. Scroll to see (and shop) them for yourself. (And just a heads-up, if you have a special place in your heart for Prada and Miu Miu, they make up 75% of this roundup, so enjoy!)
Alaïa Le Teckel bag
With its slim, structured profile, Alaïa's Le Teckel bag stands out among a sea of slouchy shoulder bags. This museum-worthy bag easily transitions from day to night
Prada Re-Edition 1978 Bag
The latest in the Prada Re-Edition lineup to reach It-bag status is the 1978. The nylon and leather bowling bag is classic yet looks incredibly current. I predict we'll see this goes-with-everything bag a lot in the various fashion week cities soon.
Miu Miu Aventure Bag
Yep, this is one of those Miu Miu bags that's made for overstuffing and adorning with charms. To add to its appeal, it features a belt detail—a bag microtrend that its sister brand made famous with its popular buckle leather bag.
Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch
Bottega's highly coveted Andiamo bags have a new star in the form of a slim, elongated clutch with that signature knot hardware. This It bag will undoubtedly be held by some of the most elegant street style stars.
Gucci Burgundy Jackie Bags
The keyword here is burgundy. Gucci's reimagined Jackie bags have been going strong for several seasons, but if there's one thing 2024 has proven it's that people just want to get their hands on the Rosso Ancora iterations.
Prada East-West Shoulder Bag
Another Prada gem that's on the verge of blowing up is its East-West leather bag, which bears a resemblance in size and shape to Alaïa's Le Teckel bag. The buckle-detailed (yes, another one) bag is as close to street-style bait as it gets.
Miu Miu Ivy Bag
For those who prefer their It bags to be classic, simple, and roomy, Miu Miu's Ivy bag is likely to be their fashion week bag of choice. The best part is that it'll fit a water bottle, umbrella, and maybe even an extra pair of shoes.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
