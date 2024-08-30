These 7 Wildly Popular It Bags Will Be Everywhere During Fashion Month

It’s hard to believe it, but another fashion month is upon us, but the fashion crowd will soon be swapping their swimsuits for skirts and stilettos. Goodbye, sandy shores, hello, big city streets. You never really know what the weather will bring during September (and early October), but when it comes to bags, the temperature doesn’t matter all that much. So I’m placing some bets on which It bags we’ll see on the most showgoers arms during the various S/S 25 fashion weeks.

Truth be told, some current It bags are virtually impossible to find (without the help of an Instagram fashion sourcer, at least). So in the interest of not torturing you, I'm leaving a few current It bags off of this list: The Row Margaux, Loro Piana L19, and Hermès Kelly, to name a few. But there are several other current It bags (seven, to be exact) that you won't have to jump through hoops to get your hands on. And I guarantee that they'll pop up in plenty of street style photos in the coming weeks. Scroll to see (and shop) them for yourself. (And just a heads-up, if you have a special place in your heart for Prada and Miu Miu, they make up 75% of this roundup, so enjoy!)

Alaïa Le Teckel bag

With its slim, structured profile, Alaïa's Le Teckel bag stands out among a sea of slouchy shoulder bags. This museum-worthy bag easily transitions from day to night

Woman with an Alaia Le Teckel bag

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Alaïa, Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Black
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Black

Alaïa, Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Red
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Red

Le Teckel East/west Canvas Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel East/west Canvas Shoulder Bag in Ecru

Prada Re-Edition 1978 Bag

The latest in the Prada Re-Edition lineup to reach It-bag status is the 1978. The nylon and leather bowling bag is classic yet looks incredibly current. I predict we'll see this goes-with-everything bag a lot in the various fashion week cities soon.

Emili Sindlev with a Prada bowling bag

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Prada, Prada Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag in Cork Beige
Prada
Prada Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag in Cork Beige

Prada, Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag in Black
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Two-Handle Bag in Black

Prada, Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Bag in Brown White
Prada
Re-Edition 1978 Medium Re-Nylon and Saffiano Leather Bag in Brown White

Miu Miu Aventure Bag

Yep, this is one of those Miu Miu bags that's made for overstuffing and adorning with charms. To add to its appeal, it features a belt detail—a bag microtrend that its sister brand made famous with its popular buckle leather bag.

Miu Miu Aventure bag

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Miu Miu, Aventure Nappa Leather Bag in Black
Miu Miu
Aventure Nappa Leather Bag in Black

Miu Miu, Aventure Nappa Leather Bag in Oak
Miu Miu
Aventure Nappa Leather Bag in Oak

Miu Miu, Aventure Bag
Miu Miu
Aventure Bag

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Clutch

Bottega's highly coveted Andiamo bags have a new star in the form of a slim, elongated clutch with that signature knot hardware. This It bag will undoubtedly be held by some of the most elegant street style stars.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo clutch

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
Bottega Veneta
Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch in Dark Brown

Bottega Veneta, Long Andiamo Clutch Bag With Handle in Barolo
Bottega Veneta
Long Andiamo Clutch Bag With Handle in Barolo

Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
Bottega Veneta
Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch in Black

Gucci Burgundy Jackie Bags

The keyword here is burgundy. Gucci's reimagined Jackie bags have been going strong for several seasons, but if there's one thing 2024 has proven it's that people just want to get their hands on the Rosso Ancora iterations.

Woman with a burgundy dress and burgundy Gucci Jackie bag

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Gucci, Jackie Notte Mini Bag in Rosso Ancora
Gucci
Jackie Notte Mini Bag in Rosso Ancora

Gucci, Gucci Jackie Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Rosso Ancora
Gucci
Gucci Jackie Small Leather Shoulder Bag in Rosso Ancora

Gucci, Jackie Small Shoulder Bag in Rosso Ancora Patent Leather
Gucci
Jackie Small Shoulder Bag in Rosso Ancora Patent Leather

Prada East-West Shoulder Bag

Another Prada gem that's on the verge of blowing up is its East-West leather bag, which bears a resemblance in size and shape to Alaïa's Le Teckel bag. The buckle-detailed (yes, another one) bag is as close to street-style bait as it gets.

Camille Charriere with a Prada bag

(Image credit: @camillecharriere)

Prada, Medium Leather Top Handbag in Grey
Prada
Medium Leather Top Handbag in Grey

Medium East-West Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Medium East-West Leather Shoulder Bag in

Prada, Medium Leather Top Handbag in Black
Prada
Medium Leather Top Handbag in Black

Miu Miu Ivy Bag

For those who prefer their It bags to be classic, simple, and roomy, Miu Miu's Ivy bag is likely to be their fashion week bag of choice. The best part is that it'll fit a water bottle, umbrella, and maybe even an extra pair of shoes.

Caro Daur with a Miu Miu tote bag

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Miu Miu, Ivy Suede Bag in Cocoa Brown
Miu Miu
Ivy Suede Bag in Cocoa Brown

Miu Miu, Ivy Leather Bag in Black
Miu Miu
Ivy Leather Bag in Black

Miu Miu, Ivy Leather Bag in Caramel
Miu Miu
Ivy Leather Bag in Caramel

