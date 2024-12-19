5 Designer Pieces That Will Define Winter 2024
The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space to explore everything from craftsmanship deep dives to the little-known details to consider when buying fine jewelry.
As we await arrivals from the S/S 25 runway collections, we are already getting a glimpse at how luxury shopping will take shape next year. The most popular designer buys this winter include everything from smart, seasonless pieces to high-impact colors and designs. Plus, the fashion set has been quick to snap up some of the just-dropped designer releases that are already primed to be big in 2025.
We're seeing the rise of timeless pieces like leopard outerwear that could easily be plucked from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's wardrobe. Insiders are also investing in modern classics, including High Sport's cult kick flare pants, albeit in fresh shades including lilac and powder pink. Bags from Saint Laurent and Balenciaga are resonating in a major way. Cartier is proving to be the most in-demand watch brand as it continues to reimagine iconic designs from the archives in new iterations. Ahead, take a closer look at the best designer winter shopping buys to invest in now and wear throughout 2025.
Cartier Monochrome Baignoire Watch
Searches for Cartier watches were up 104% in 2024, according to Fashionphile. Classic styles including the Tank watches have surged in popularity, but we're also seeing major interest in just-launched styles including new versions of the popular Baigoire. Last year, the bangle version was met with huge interest, and we are seeing the same for the new monochrome styles that just dropped.
Saint Laurent Y Bag
There has been anticipation around the launch of Saint Laurent's Y bag, which is already poised to be one of the biggest bags of 2025. Celebrities including Sofia Grainge, Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid have already been spotted wearing the tote version.
By Malene Birger Leopard Outerwear
By Malene Birger has carved itself out as one of the favorite designers of the fashion set. The brand's outerwear is especially popular and we see new pieces dominate each winter. This season, the leopard pony hair outerwear is heavily in demand, and coat is sold out in nearly every size.
High Sport Kick Flare Pants
While winter is typically tied to more muted colors, we are already seeing interest rise in shades from the spring/summer 2025 runways including powder pink and lilac. One way the style set is integrating this into their wardrobes? Investing in the cult High Sport kick flare pants in new shades.
Balenciaga Rodeo Bag
Elegant top-handle bags have dominated in 2024 and that momentum is continuing as we head into the new year. One of the most popular styles that is one the rise? The Balenciaga Rodeo bag designed with smooth calfskin leather, metal hardware, and a removable keyring.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury and runway content as well as wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and MyTheresa, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.
