5 Designer Pieces That Will Define Winter 2024

The Luxury List is a monthly column on all things luxury, tapping the foremost experts in the fashion space to explore everything from craftsmanship deep dives to the little-known details to consider when buying fine jewelry.

As we await arrivals from the S/S 25 runway collections, we are already getting a glimpse at how luxury shopping will take shape next year. The most popular designer buys this winter include everything from smart, seasonless pieces to high-impact colors and designs. Plus, the fashion set has been quick to snap up some of the just-dropped designer releases that are already primed to be big in 2025.

We're seeing the rise of timeless pieces like leopard outerwear that could easily be plucked from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's wardrobe. Insiders are also investing in modern classics, including High Sport's cult kick flare pants, albeit in fresh shades including lilac and powder pink. Bags from Saint Laurent and Balenciaga are resonating in a major way. Cartier is proving to be the most in-demand watch brand as it continues to reimagine iconic designs from the archives in new iterations. Ahead, take a closer look at the best designer winter shopping buys to invest in now and wear throughout 2025.

Cartier Monochrome Baignoire Watch

Searches for Cartier watches were up 104% in 2024, according to Fashionphile. Classic styles including the Tank watches have surged in popularity, but we're also seeing major interest in just-launched styles including new versions of the popular Baigoire. Last year, the bangle version was met with huge interest, and we are seeing the same for the new monochrome styles that just dropped.

cartier Baignoire Watch $7250 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Y Bag

There has been anticipation around the launch of Saint Laurent's Y bag, which is already poised to be one of the biggest bags of 2025. Celebrities including Sofia Grainge, Laura Harrier, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid have already been spotted wearing the tote version.

YSL Y Tote $3600 SHOP NOW

By Malene Birger Leopard Outerwear

By Malene Birger has carved itself out as one of the favorite designers of the fashion set. The brand's outerwear is especially popular and we see new pieces dominate each winter. This season, the leopard pony hair outerwear is heavily in demand, and coat is sold out in nearly every size.

By Malene Birger Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat $5000 SHOP NOW

By Malene Birger Rowani Lamb Leather Jacket $3300 SHOP NOW

High Sport Kick Flare Pants

While winter is typically tied to more muted colors, we are already seeing interest rise in shades from the spring/summer 2025 runways including powder pink and lilac. One way the style set is integrating this into their wardrobes? Investing in the cult High Sport kick flare pants in new shades.

High Sport Kick Stretch-Cotton Knit Cropped Flared Pants $860 SHOP NOW

Balenciaga Rodeo Bag

Elegant top-handle bags have dominated in 2024 and that momentum is continuing as we head into the new year. One of the most popular styles that is one the rise? The Balenciaga Rodeo bag designed with smooth calfskin leather, metal hardware, and a removable keyring.

Balenciaga Rodeo Small Handbag $3450 SHOP NOW

Balenciaga Rodeo Mini Handbag $2990 SHOP NOW