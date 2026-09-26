It's My Job to Predict Best-Sellers—These 7 Luxury Handbags Are Set to Dominate Autumn/Winter 2026
The very best bags in history are known by a singular name: the Puzzle, the Jackie or the Saddle, for example. For autumn/winter 2026, we take a look at the new-season It bags that could be next to enter the hallowed halls of the greatest designer handbags of all time.
From fresh takes on established house signatures to the new silhouettes poised to become the next big thing, the coming season is bringing plenty to get excited about. While clean totes and simple shoulder bags have always been wardrobe mainstays, A/W '26 feels particularly focused on pieces that balance timeless appeal with just enough fashion-forward detail to be considered "certified fresh". Think bold shapes, rich colour palettes and the kind of instantly recognisable designs that are likely to take over the street style circuit (and my saved folder) well into the colder months.
So, if you’re considering your next designer handbag purchase, these are the A/W '26 styles worth knowing about now. I'm convinced that there's something in the mix you're going to love.
The Very Best Autumn/Winter It Bags for 2026
Style Notes: The Puzzle, the Flamenco, the Amazona—Loewe has a knack for creating memorable handbags that feel distinctive without ever being overly flashy, and the Whisker bag is a perfect example. Think the oragami folds of the Puzzle but with the soft structure and curves of the Scarf, it has that effortless, fashion-insider appeal that makes a bag feel current while still being practical and wearable. The signature Loewe detailing adds just enough recognisability, while the compact proportions make it an easy choice for both pared-back daytime looks and more polished evening outfits. It might be one of the first original bags to come out of Loewe's McCollough Hernandez era, but expect to see the Whisker bag making a strong case for itself as one of the quietly chic pieces that fashion people have come to expect from the brand.
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Shop the Loewe Whisker:
Loewe
Small Whisker bag in glazed calfskin
Classic black will go with everything.
Loewe
Small Whisker bag in glazed calfskin
How to instantly lift a look with just one addition.
Style Notes: Few handbags in the history of time have had quite the staying power of Chanel’s Flap bag, but for A/W '26, it’s Blazy's oversized Maxi version that has caught my attention. Taking the house’s instantly recognisable lid closure and top strap and reworking it in a slightly more pared-back quilt and even smooth caviar leather, the generous, slouchy proportion feels in line with the creative director's approach to RTW—all of the classic Chanel hallmarks are still there, but with a younger, more laidback attitude. The beauty of the Maxi Flap is that it has enough presence to anchor a pared-back winter outfit (just take a look at the runway shots if you don't believe me), but you're still carrying that unmistakable Chanel appeal. If you’ve been looking for an investment bag that feels timeless but not predictable, this is one to have firmly on your radar. That is, before it sells out entirely.
Shop the Chanel Maxi Flap:
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
Smooth, seductive, perfection.
Chanel
Maxi Flap Bag
This is a guaranteed conversation starter.
Style Notes: If you already own a Jodie, Andiamo, Sardine or even a Casette you'll know, Bottega Veneta has a way of making even the most understated handbags feel like smash hits. The new Eilo is no exception, and from the moment it made its runway debut, it's boxy shape and ladylike finish have the kind of quiet sophistication that feels particularly right for A/W '26. Rather than relying on overt logos or fussy details, the design lets its silhouette do the talking, making it an effortless partner to everything from tailored separates to chunky winter knits. For those who prefer their investment pieces to feel luxurious without shouting about it, the Eilo is one of the new-season bags worth knowing about. Now to decide whether to go for slate grey, misty grey or that shade of inky blue.
Shop the Bottega Veneta Elio:
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Elio in Petroleum
Surprisingly roomy.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Small Elio in Petroleum
This unexpected colour is just so elegant.
Style Notes:Gucci and bamboo go together like autumn and cable knits, but the new Vendetta feels like a fresh chapter for one of the brand’s most recognisable signatures. The sturdy bamboo handle is a distinctive touch, now matching the colour of the bags rather than contrasting wood, while the refined silhouette keeps the overall effect feeling sophisticated rather than "stuffy". There’s something particularly appealing about the balance of heritage and modernity, and ladylike and minimalist, giving us exactly the kind of handbag that can elevate a simple knit and trousers combination just as easily as it can complement a more dressed-up look. If you weren't sold on the logomania of Gucci's recent bag offerings (though I myself am still dreaming about a Paparazzo), consider the Vendetta a strong contender for bag of the season.
Shop the Gucci Bamboo Vendetta:
Gucci
Bamboo Vendetta Medium Top Handle Bag
Honestly, this shade of brown will never look anything but expensive.
Gucci
Bamboo Vendetta Medium Top Handle Bag
Did you notice the optional shoulder bag strap?
Style Notes: You may see them everywhere right now, but Prada’s Buckle bag was one of the first to take the big belt buckle mainstream. While Hérmes' Birkin is all about the refined, smaller details that quietly nod to the wearer's status, the Buckle is a loud and proud statement that could become a fixture in fashion insiders’ wardrobes for 2026 and beyond. Softer and more rounded than a boxy bag, the buckle detail, gives the otherwise polished design a subtle utilitarian edge. And, as with so many of Prada’s best accessories, it's a little tongue-in-cheek, but still an easy pairing for everything from tailored coats to relaxed denim. If you’re looking for a new-season bag that feels directional but still has the versatility to earn its place in your everyday rotation, the Buckle is well worth knowing about.
Shop the Prada Buckle:
Prada
Prada Medium Belt Buckle Suede Bag With Belt
I can't help it—I'm a sucker for sumptuous suede.
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Bag with Belt
Isn't it just the cutest?
Style Notes: It might not be a brand new silhouette, butMiu Miu’s Arcadie bag has the ability to feel instantly recognisable while still looking fresh for a new season. The latest update—Western reminiscent studs—only serve to play up the contrast between the ladylike polish and the playful sensibility we’ve come to expect from Miuccia. In true Miu Miu fashion, I imagine this handbag draped on the arms of the street style crowd with oversized faux furs and tiny minis, though jeans and a jumper will do the job as well. This surprisingly versatile addition to an autumn wardrobe is ideal for those who are drawn to designer pieces with contemporary relevance, so expect to see the A-list cottoning on soon too.
Shop the Miu Miu Arcadie:
Miu Miu
Arcadie Studded Leather Bag
Perfectly paired with distressed denim.
Miu Miu
Arcadie Studded Leather Bag
Not for wallflowers.
Style Notes: Allow me a moment to draw you away from the Fendi Baguette. I know, easier said than done, but what had me most excited during the A/W '26 show was not just the array of bedazzled Baguettes, but what they were shown stacked alongside—the capacious Magic Shopper. What looks at first glance like a two-in-one, is in fact some of the best handbag styling I've seen in an age: the pretty, mini bag of our Y2K dreams, sat top a practical, spacious monogrammed shopper just as exiting as it's predecessor. The implication is clear, you could carry this big bag on it's own (it'll fit laptop, make up bag, even a change of shoes), but it looks even better with a mini bag with it, so now is a great time to retire that canvas tote bag you've been stuffing your practical bits into for the commute. Fendi says "if you're going to carry two bags, make sure one of the them is an unavoidable logo shopper".
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.