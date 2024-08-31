The 6 Key Autumn Handbag Trends That Tell People You're in the Know in 2024

(Image credit: who what wear)

2024 has been a mixed year when it comes to following fashion trends. On the one hand, the prevailing narrative—timeless and classic buys that you can wear for a lifetime, on the other, the buzzy moments defined by pop culture. Cowboycore! Football mania! Brat Summer! But whether you subscribed to a wardrobe full of neutrals or one packed with pops of acid green, the one thing you can count on as a wise investment is a wearabie, versatile handbag. At the start of the year designer offerings made up the bestselling styles: The Row's Margaux, The Ferragamo Hug, The Loro Piana Extra Pocket, and of course, plenty of Miu Miu Tricks, but for those looking for the brand-new styles to hit the market, there’s plenty in the way of new-season inspo to choose from.



Are you team tote? A busy, on-the-go multitasker with a heavy workload and a bag to match. Team clutch? Elegant, sophisticated, and with a passion for retro styling. Or, perhaps you're team micro bag, and only carry the most essential items. Whatever your personality, there's undoubtedly an autumn bag trend that speaks the most to you, and after scouring the AW '24 runways and zooming in on the most important part of any look, the accessories, we've pulled together a handy edit of the bag trends that really matter.



So, from the business-ready top handles we spotted at Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst and Roksanda, to the effortlessly elegant, laidback bags at Acne, Michael Kors and Stella McCartney, keep scrolling for Who What Wear's pick of the very best autumn handbag trends in 2024.

Who What Wear's Top Autumn Handbag Styles 2024:

1. HIT THE CLUTCH

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: When September's back-to-school energy leaves you juggling more than you'd expected, it pays to keep your hands free. Far from the embellished, evening box clutches of the 1990s, the 2020s clutch is minimalist, oversized and usually worn in the day—a status symbol that the wearer is busy, important, and wouldn't be caught out in an outfit (or with an accessory) that could be casually "thrown on".

Shop Clutch Bags:

JOHANNA ORTIZ Sultan of Swing Maxi Leather Clutch £1000 SHOP NOW A delicious shade of chocolate leather.

Victoria Beckham Small Classic Leather Clutch SHOP NOW Victoria Beckham always gets luxe bags right.

COS Cavatelli Clutch - Leather £135 SHOP NOW Easily the best clutch on the high street right now.

Loewe Medium Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin £2000 SHOP NOW The Flamenco might come with a handle, but it changed the game for what daytime clutches could look like.

Jil Sander Goji Textured-Leather Clutch £2750 SHOP NOW A black leather bag never goes out of style.

2. SLOUCH AROUND

(Image credit: Who what wear)

Style Notes: Big bags have been the look du jour for the last two years and in 2024 they are larger (and looser) still. If your bag has enough structure to stand up on its own, it's missed the brief—languid, slouchy totes in suede and buttery soft leather were pouring over model's arms on every runway from Copenhagen to New York, and are perfect for a season that we requires we carry an umbrella, scarf, hat, and sunnies just in case.

Shop Slouchy Bags:

Christian Louboutin Le 54 Suede Tote £1895 SHOP NOW Louboutin don't just make exceptional shoes.

Massimo Dutti Long Nappa Leather Bag £299 SHOP NOW That's right, I thought this was designer too.

MANGO Leather Shopper Bag £60 SHOP NOW You can't argue with that colour, or that price.

The Row Small Bindle Bag in Leather £980 SHOP NOW Hot red? Yes please!

Bottega Veneta Large Hop £3670 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this is about to be a bestseller.

3. THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: From North South totes to envelope clutches, slimline bags with ladylike polish are the micro trend we didn't see coming. Tall, elegant, and the antithesis of the slouchy tote, these narrow bags might not be designed with practicality in mind, but they do make an exciting new silhouette option for those looking for a dressier option that prioritises the essentials.

Shop Slim Bags:

Jimmy Choo Lenny North-South M £1051 SHOP NOW This also comes in biscuitty beige.

Charles & Keith Leia Tote Bag £79 SHOP NOW Charles and Keith are experts in luxury-looking bags for an affordable price.

Loewe Buckle Horizontal Tote in Classic Calfskin £1650 SHOP NOW Is there anything Loewe can't do?

Jil Sander All-Day textured-leather shoulder bag £850 SHOP NOW Such a dreamy crossbody.

4. UTTERLY CHARMING

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: You would have had to be very busy in 2024 to miss the rise and rise of the bag charm. Granted, this isn't related to a specific bag style rather than a bag accessory, but it's ability to change simple bags into something worth Instagramming cannot be denied. From fluffy toys and logos, to even smaller, mini bags, charms continue to be the way to showcase your style for the rest of the year so expect to see these into the beginning of 2025 too.

Shop Bags and Charms:

Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano leather bag £1750 SHOP NOW This Prada bag comes with its own mini charm.

Balenciaga Paloma Keyring £450 SHOP NOW Sure it's expensive, but its also instantly recognisable.

Aspinal of London Heart Mirror Handbag Charm £30 SHOP NOW Its always handy to have a mirror at all times.

EIOYUMY Eioyumy Cherry Keychain Bag Pendant £9 £8 SHOP NOW Too cute for words.

Ganni Bou Logo Metallic Leather Keyring £55 SHOP NOW Perfectly stackable.

Max Mara Teak bear bag charm £230 SHOP NOW This has "Christmas gift" written all over it.

5. THE WESTERN FRONT

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: Saddle up partner, if summer's cowboy boots and hats weren't enough to convince you that nothing is quiet on the western front, perhaps this bag trend will. Suede, stitching, fringing and studs make this less-than-subtle style one of the most popular bag trends of 2024. Quiet luxury who? This year we're going all out in a celebration of autumnal textures and the perfect rusty colour palette.

Shop Western Bags:

Khaite Elena medium studded suede shoulder bag £2640 SHOP NOW I've spotted at least 3 dupes this week.

Bottega Veneta Large Arco Tote Bag £4030 SHOP NOW Undeniably luxe.

Metier Weekend Xl Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote £4050 SHOP NOW This has been on my wish list since the moment it dropped.

NANUSHKA The Origami Tote Large £995 SHOP NOW A chic nod to patchwork, crochet and artisanal detailing.

Penelope Chilvers Fringe Handy Suede Bag £199 SHOP NOW This also comes in khaki, chestnut, and russet.

Jimmy Choo Cinch M £1650 SHOP NOW It's even wearing its own bolo tie.

6. WHITE HOT

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: White might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think of the shades of autumn, but that's precisely why this unexpected colour trend hit so hard on the 2024 runways. Crisp, clean, and always attention grabbing, bright whites might just be the pop your fall wardrobe needs to bring it up to date. There's no particular style associated with the look (but bonus points if you touch on any of the above trends), just be careful around red wine or black coffee.

Shop White Bags:

COS The Structured Tote - Leather £225 SHOP NOW Honestly, my dream bag RN.

Prada Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag £2400 SHOP NOW This classic shoulder bag will never date.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Half Moon Bag £249 SHOP NOW The focus point of any outfit.

Charles & Keith Toni Knotted Curved Hobo Bag £85 SHOP NOW Proof that white looks good on any style.