The 6 Key Autumn Handbag Trends That Tell People You're in the Know in 2024
2024 has been a mixed year when it comes to following fashion trends. On the one hand, the prevailing narrative—timeless and classic buys that you can wear for a lifetime, on the other, the buzzy moments defined by pop culture. Cowboycore! Football mania! Brat Summer! But whether you subscribed to a wardrobe full of neutrals or one packed with pops of acid green, the one thing you can count on as a wise investment is a wearabie, versatile handbag. At the start of the year designer offerings made up the bestselling styles: The Row's Margaux, The Ferragamo Hug, The Loro Piana Extra Pocket, and of course, plenty of Miu Miu Tricks, but for those looking for the brand-new styles to hit the market, there’s plenty in the way of new-season inspo to choose from.
Are you team tote? A busy, on-the-go multitasker with a heavy workload and a bag to match. Team clutch? Elegant, sophisticated, and with a passion for retro styling. Or, perhaps you're team micro bag, and only carry the most essential items. Whatever your personality, there's undoubtedly an autumn bag trend that speaks the most to you, and after scouring the AW '24 runways and zooming in on the most important part of any look, the accessories, we've pulled together a handy edit of the bag trends that really matter.
So, from the business-ready top handles we spotted at Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst and Roksanda, to the effortlessly elegant, laidback bags at Acne, Michael Kors and Stella McCartney, keep scrolling for Who What Wear's pick of the very best autumn handbag trends in 2024.
Who What Wear's Top Autumn Handbag Styles 2024:
1. HIT THE CLUTCH
Style Notes: When September's back-to-school energy leaves you juggling more than you'd expected, it pays to keep your hands free. Far from the embellished, evening box clutches of the 1990s, the 2020s clutch is minimalist, oversized and usually worn in the day—a status symbol that the wearer is busy, important, and wouldn't be caught out in an outfit (or with an accessory) that could be casually "thrown on".
Shop Clutch Bags:
The Flamenco might come with a handle, but it changed the game for what daytime clutches could look like.
2. SLOUCH AROUND
Style Notes: Big bags have been the look du jour for the last two years and in 2024 they are larger (and looser) still. If your bag has enough structure to stand up on its own, it's missed the brief—languid, slouchy totes in suede and buttery soft leather were pouring over model's arms on every runway from Copenhagen to New York, and are perfect for a season that we requires we carry an umbrella, scarf, hat, and sunnies just in case.
Shop Slouchy Bags:
3. THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW
Style Notes: From North South totes to envelope clutches, slimline bags with ladylike polish are the micro trend we didn't see coming. Tall, elegant, and the antithesis of the slouchy tote, these narrow bags might not be designed with practicality in mind, but they do make an exciting new silhouette option for those looking for a dressier option that prioritises the essentials.
Shop Slim Bags:
Charles and Keith are experts in luxury-looking bags for an affordable price.
4. UTTERLY CHARMING
Style Notes: You would have had to be very busy in 2024 to miss the rise and rise of the bag charm. Granted, this isn't related to a specific bag style rather than a bag accessory, but it's ability to change simple bags into something worth Instagramming cannot be denied. From fluffy toys and logos, to even smaller, mini bags, charms continue to be the way to showcase your style for the rest of the year so expect to see these into the beginning of 2025 too.
Shop Bags and Charms:
This Prada bag comes with its own mini charm.
5. THE WESTERN FRONT
Style Notes: Saddle up partner, if summer's cowboy boots and hats weren't enough to convince you that nothing is quiet on the western front, perhaps this bag trend will. Suede, stitching, fringing and studs make this less-than-subtle style one of the most popular bag trends of 2024. Quiet luxury who? This year we're going all out in a celebration of autumnal textures and the perfect rusty colour palette.
Shop Western Bags:
This has been on my wish list since the moment it dropped.
6. WHITE HOT
Style Notes: White might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think of the shades of autumn, but that's precisely why this unexpected colour trend hit so hard on the 2024 runways. Crisp, clean, and always attention grabbing, bright whites might just be the pop your fall wardrobe needs to bring it up to date. There's no particular style associated with the look (but bonus points if you touch on any of the above trends), just be careful around red wine or black coffee.
Shop White Bags:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
