The 6 Key Autumn Handbag Trends That Tell People You're in the Know in 2024

2024 has been a mixed year when it comes to following fashion trends. On the one hand, the prevailing narrative—timeless and classic buys that you can wear for a lifetime, on the other, the buzzy moments defined by pop culture. Cowboycore! Football mania! Brat Summer! But whether you subscribed to a wardrobe full of neutrals or one packed with pops of acid green, the one thing you can count on as a wise investment is a wearabie, versatile handbag. At the start of the year designer offerings made up the bestselling styles: The Row's Margaux, The Ferragamo Hug, The Loro Piana Extra Pocket, and of course, plenty of Miu Miu Tricks, but for those looking for the brand-new styles to hit the market, there’s plenty in the way of new-season inspo to choose from.

Are you team tote? A busy, on-the-go multitasker with a heavy workload and a bag to match. Team clutch? Elegant, sophisticated, and with a passion for retro styling. Or, perhaps you're team micro bag, and only carry the most essential items. Whatever your personality, there's undoubtedly an autumn bag trend that speaks the most to you, and after scouring the AW '24 runways and zooming in on the most important part of any look, the accessories, we've pulled together a handy edit of the bag trends that really matter.

So, from the business-ready top handles we spotted at Jil Sander, Gabriela Hearst and Roksanda, to the effortlessly elegant, laidback bags at Acne, Michael Kors and Stella McCartney, keep scrolling for Who What Wear's pick of the very best autumn handbag trends in 2024.

Who What Wear's Top Autumn Handbag Styles 2024:

1. HIT THE CLUTCH

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Style Notes: When September's back-to-school energy leaves you juggling more than you'd expected, it pays to keep your hands free. Far from the embellished, evening box clutches of the 1990s, the 2020s clutch is minimalist, oversized and usually worn in the day—a status symbol that the wearer is busy, important, and wouldn't be caught out in an outfit (or with an accessory) that could be casually "thrown on".

Shop Clutch Bags:

Sultan of Swing Maxi Leather Clutch
JOHANNA ORTIZ
Sultan of Swing Maxi Leather Clutch

A delicious shade of chocolate leather.

Victoria Beckham, Small Classic Leather Clutch
Victoria Beckham
Small Classic Leather Clutch

Victoria Beckham always gets luxe bags right.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

Easily the best clutch on the high street right now.

Medium Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin
Loewe
Medium Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin

The Flamenco might come with a handle, but it changed the game for what daytime clutches could look like.

Jil Sander, Goji textured-leather clutch
Jil Sander
Goji Textured-Leather Clutch

A black leather bag never goes out of style.

2. SLOUCH AROUND

autumn handbag trends 2024

(Image credit: Who what wear)

Style Notes: Big bags have been the look du jour for the last two years and in 2024 they are larger (and looser) still. If your bag has enough structure to stand up on its own, it's missed the brief—languid, slouchy totes in suede and buttery soft leather were pouring over model's arms on every runway from Copenhagen to New York, and are perfect for a season that we requires we carry an umbrella, scarf, hat, and sunnies just in case.

Shop Slouchy Bags:

Christian Louboutin, Le 54 Suede Tote
Christian Louboutin
Le 54 Suede Tote

Louboutin don't just make exceptional shoes.

Long Nappa Leather Bag
Massimo Dutti
Long Nappa Leather Bag

That's right, I thought this was designer too.

Leather Shopper Bag
MANGO
Leather Shopper Bag

You can't argue with that colour, or that price.

Small Bindle Bag in Leather
The Row
Small Bindle Bag in Leather

Hot red? Yes please!

Large Hop
Bottega Veneta
Large Hop

I have a feeling this is about to be a bestseller.

3. THE STRAIGHT AND NARROW

autumn handbag trends 2024

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: From North South totes to envelope clutches, slimline bags with ladylike polish are the micro trend we didn't see coming. Tall, elegant, and the antithesis of the slouchy tote, these narrow bags might not be designed with practicality in mind, but they do make an exciting new silhouette option for those looking for a dressier option that prioritises the essentials.

Shop Slim Bags:

Jimmy Choo, Lenny North-South M
Jimmy Choo
Lenny North-South M

This also comes in biscuitty beige.

Leia Tote Bag
Charles & Keith
Leia Tote Bag

Charles and Keith are experts in luxury-looking bags for an affordable price.

Buckle Horizontal Tote in Classic Calfskin
Loewe
Buckle Horizontal Tote in Classic Calfskin

Is there anything Loewe can't do?

Jil Sander, All-Day textured-leather shoulder bag
Jil Sander
All-Day textured-leather shoulder bag

Such a dreamy crossbody.

4. UTTERLY CHARMING

autumn handbag trends 2024

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: You would have had to be very busy in 2024 to miss the rise and rise of the bag charm. Granted, this isn't related to a specific bag style rather than a bag accessory, but it's ability to change simple bags into something worth Instagramming cannot be denied. From fluffy toys and logos, to even smaller, mini bags, charms continue to be the way to showcase your style for the rest of the year so expect to see these into the beginning of 2025 too.

Shop Bags and Charms:

Prada, Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano leather bag
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano leather bag

This Prada bag comes with its own mini charm.

Paloma Keyring
Balenciaga
Paloma Keyring

Sure it's expensive, but its also instantly recognisable.

Heart Mirror Handbag Charm
Aspinal of London
Heart Mirror Handbag Charm

Its always handy to have a mirror at all times.

Eioyumy Cherry Keychain Bag Pendant, Cherry Bag Charm for Women, Shiny Resin & Metal Accessories for Purses and Bags, Red, Large
EIOYUMY
Eioyumy Cherry Keychain Bag Pendant

Too cute for words.

Ganni, Bou logo metallic leather keyring
Ganni
Bou Logo Metallic Leather Keyring

Perfectly stackable.

Max Mara, Teak bear bag charm
Max Mara
Teak bear bag charm

This has "Christmas gift" written all over it.

5. THE WESTERN FRONT

autumn handbag trends 2024

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: Saddle up partner, if summer's cowboy boots and hats weren't enough to convince you that nothing is quiet on the western front, perhaps this bag trend will. Suede, stitching, fringing and studs make this less-than-subtle style one of the most popular bag trends of 2024. Quiet luxury who? This year we're going all out in a celebration of autumnal textures and the perfect rusty colour palette.

Shop Western Bags:

Khaite, Elena medium studded suede shoulder bag
Khaite
Elena medium studded suede shoulder bag

I've spotted at least 3 dupes this week.

Large Arco Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Large Arco Tote Bag

Undeniably luxe.

Weekend Xl Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
Metier
Weekend Xl Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

This has been on my wish list since the moment it dropped.

The Origami Tote Large - Alt-Nappa Crochet Large Tote - Off White/tan
NANUSHKA
The Origami Tote Large

A chic nod to patchwork, crochet and artisanal detailing.

Penelope Chilvers, Fringe Handy Suede Bag
Penelope Chilvers
Fringe Handy Suede Bag

This also comes in khaki, chestnut, and russet.

jimmy choo, Cinch M
Jimmy Choo
Cinch M

It's even wearing its own bolo tie.

6. WHITE HOT

autumn handbag trends 2024

(Image credit: WHO WHAT WEAR)

Style Notes: White might not be the first thing to come to mind when you think of the shades of autumn, but that's precisely why this unexpected colour trend hit so hard on the 2024 runways. Crisp, clean, and always attention grabbing, bright whites might just be the pop your fall wardrobe needs to bring it up to date. There's no particular style associated with the look (but bonus points if you touch on any of the above trends), just be careful around red wine or black coffee.

Shop White Bags:

The Structured Tote - Leather
COS
The Structured Tote - Leather

Honestly, my dream bag RN.

Prada, Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag
Prada
Aimée Large Leather Shoulder Bag

This classic shoulder bag will never date.

Massimo Dutti, Nappa Leather Half Moon Bag
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Half Moon Bag

The focus point of any outfit.

Toni Knotted Curved Hobo Bag
Charles & Keith
Toni Knotted Curved Hobo Bag

Proof that white looks good on any style.

Bandit Shoulder Bag
COACH
Bandit Shoulder Bag

So ladylike.

