I'm a French Designer Living in London—These 6 Chic Buys Are the Key to Mastering Parisian Style
It goes without saying that there are fashionable women all over the world. Copenhagen is known for laidback, Scandi-cool, Milan is the capital of statement dressing and New York has a certain that Park-Avenue-meets-punk that is difficult to replicate; but when it comes to effortless elegance, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi that we can't help but envy. Where else in the world can you expect to find the same "I woke up like this" energy that Parisians in particular seem to possess? Sure, they may have made international heroes of ballet flats, Breton tops and bouclé jackets, but French style is so much more than clichés, and it's often what we see on the streets of Paris that sets the tone for what the rest of us will be wearing a year later.
With this in mind, we've been analysing French style in a bid to put together the perfect capsule wardrobe, and who better to ask for pointers than Parisian born fashion designer Talia Loubaton, creator director of luxury label Liberowe.
Those already familiar with Liberowe's brand of ladylike pieces inspired by mens tailoring need no introduction to Talia's contemporary approach to classic dressing, but should you be looking for the secret to achieving the streamlined wardrobe of a true Parisienne, keep scrolling to see the six pieces that make up her refined French capsule, perfect for life in London too.
1. THE CARDIGAN
Style Notes: "A chic cardigan is a Parisian staple, especially something with structure and made from cashmere," notes Loubaton. "It creates a statement outfit while indulging, a soft but tailored look which takes almost no effort at all. They're super easy to pair with jeans and ballet pumps for the day or over a dress for the evening."
Shop Cardigans:
This bestseller is back in stock, but act fast before it sells out again.
2. THE BOYFRIEND JEAN
Style Notes: Overwhelmed by the amount of skinny, straight, horseshoe, barrel, mom and wide leg jeans on the market? For Loubaton the answer is simple. "A mid-rise boyfriend cut makes any outfit look cool and effortless (a running theme here!). Straight but relaxed jeans give the perfect mix between masculine and feminine but are also comfortable, which is a priority all year round."
Shop Boyfriend Jeans:
Turned up cuffs are still having a moment.
3. THE TAILORED COAT
Style Notes: Investing in a good coat is not only about practicality, but timelessness too. When a coat can be an instant outfit, Loubaton recommends a style with structure you can wear time and again for years to come. "A coat is a statement piece in itself—it can be your whole outfit. A tailored, structural coat is empowering and elegant at the same time, and the best way to style it is paired with a button down as a dress, and sheer black tights with stilettos."
Shop Tailored Coats:
4. THE "DRESSED-UP" TOP
Style Notes: 'Jeans and a nice top' are a British go-to, but before you reach for the sequins and glitter, French women are opting for a more pared-back but equally arresting alternative that prioritises comfort too. "A sleek, minimalist dressy top can be so versatile, easy to take from day-to0night, and to dress up or dress down," adds Loubaton. "You want something that is easy to move in, while at the same time visually beautiful and usually a bit cinched at the waist."
Shop Versatile Tops:
5. THE CHUNKY BOOT
Style Notes: "A chunky boot is key for extra centimetres and a strong feeling of empowerment," notes Loubaton. "I love the thickness of a shoe to give a bit of edge and ‘bad boy’ energy, especially when paired with a look which has more of a feminine feel. I think this is a very French thing to do—bringing in the attitude, an interesting contrast and not avoiding a total look at any cost. They also happen to be a great self-defence accessory as well, just in case."
Shop Chunky Boots:
i have a feeling these are about to be very popular this winter.
6. THE PLAIN WHITE TEE
Style Notes: And last but not least? A key piece in any rotation, a layering hero that we can all agree on. "No wardrobe is complete without a white tee: calm, considered, concise—this is a wardrobe staple packed with quiet charm," says Loubaton. "I like them a slightly oversized for a ‘borrowed from the boyfriend’ style with a crew neck and in soft jersey. A true French classic that becomes like a second skin."
Shop White Tees:
Thick enough that you won't have to worry about it going sheer.
SHOP MORE OF OUR FAVOURITE LIBEROWE PIECES:
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
-
I Own Over 8 Staud Bags, But These 4 Are the Ones I Actually Tell People to Buy
Confession time.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Effortless, Chic, and Classic—These 35 Zara Finds Have All the Makings of a Great French-Girl Outfit
Add these to your cart tout de suite.
By Judith Jones
-
I Just Got Back From My First Trip to Paris—6 Trends I Saw Everywhere
French-girl trends for fall, anyone?
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
The French Knitwear Brand Every Parisian Has in Their Closet
The greatest of all time.
By Ana Escalante
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
6 French Women I Repeatedly Get Chic Outfit Ideas From
They never let me down.
By Allyson Payer
-
If a Parisian and New Yorker Shopped the Nordstrom Fall Sale, They'd Be Into These 31 Items
Chic picks.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
Pamela Anderson and French Women Agree—These $98 Jeans Are Second to None
I bought mine at Nordstrom.
By Eliza Huber