I'm a French Designer Living in London—These 6 Chic Buys Are the Key to Mastering Parisian Style

It goes without saying that there are fashionable women all over the world. Copenhagen is known for laidback, Scandi-cool, Milan is the capital of statement dressing and New York has a certain that Park-Avenue-meets-punk that is difficult to replicate; but when it comes to effortless elegance, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi that we can't help but envy. Where else in the world can you expect to find the same "I woke up like this" energy that Parisians in particular seem to possess? Sure, they may have made international heroes of ballet flats, Breton tops and bouclé jackets, but French style is so much more than clichés, and it's often what we see on the streets of Paris that sets the tone for what the rest of us will be wearing a year later.

With this in mind, we've been analysing French style in a bid to put together the perfect capsule wardrobe, and who better to ask for pointers than Parisian born fashion designer Talia Loubaton, creator director of luxury label Liberowe.

Those already familiar with Liberowe's brand of ladylike pieces inspired by mens tailoring need no introduction to Talia's contemporary approach to classic dressing, but should you be looking for the secret to achieving the streamlined wardrobe of a true Parisienne, keep scrolling to see the six pieces that make up her refined French capsule, perfect for life in London too.

Style Notes: "A chic cardigan is a Parisian staple, especially something with structure and made from cashmere," notes Loubaton. "It creates a statement outfit while indulging, a soft but tailored look which takes almost no effort at all. They're super easy to pair with jeans and ballet pumps for the day or over a dress for the evening."

Style Notes: Overwhelmed by the amount of skinny, straight, horseshoe, barrel, mom and wide leg jeans on the market? For Loubaton the answer is simple. "A mid-rise boyfriend cut makes any outfit look cool and effortless (a running theme here!). Straight but relaxed jeans give the perfect mix between masculine and feminine but are also comfortable, which is a priority all year round."

Style Notes: Investing in a good coat is not only about practicality, but timelessness too. When a coat can be an instant outfit, Loubaton recommends a style with structure you can wear time and again for years to come. "A coat is a statement piece in itself—it can be your whole outfit. A tailored, structural coat is empowering and elegant at the same time, and the best way to style it is paired with a button down as a dress, and sheer black tights with stilettos."

Style Notes: 'Jeans and a nice top' are a British go-to, but before you reach for the sequins and glitter, French women are opting for a more pared-back but equally arresting alternative that prioritises comfort too. "A sleek, minimalist dressy top can be so versatile, easy to take from day-to0night, and to dress up or dress down," adds Loubaton. "You want something that is easy to move in, while at the same time visually beautiful and usually a bit cinched at the waist."

Style Notes: "A chunky boot is key for extra centimetres and a strong feeling of empowerment," notes Loubaton. "I love the thickness of a shoe to give a bit of edge and ‘bad boy’ energy, especially when paired with a look which has more of a feminine feel. I think this is a very French thing to do—bringing in the attitude, an interesting contrast and not avoiding a total look at any cost. They also happen to be a great self-defence accessory as well, just in case."

Style Notes: And last but not least? A key piece in any rotation, a layering hero that we can all agree on. "No wardrobe is complete without a white tee: calm, considered, concise—this is a wardrobe staple packed with quiet charm," says Loubaton. "I like them a slightly oversized for a ‘borrowed from the boyfriend’ style with a crew neck and in soft jersey. A true French classic that becomes like a second skin."

