I'm a French Designer Living in London—These 6 Chic Buys Are the Key to Mastering Parisian Style

french fashion 2024
It goes without saying that there are fashionable women all over the world. Copenhagen is known for laidback, Scandi-cool, Milan is the capital of statement dressing and New York has a certain that Park-Avenue-meets-punk that is difficult to replicate; but when it comes to effortless elegance, French women have a certain je ne sais quoi that we can't help but envy. Where else in the world can you expect to find the same "I woke up like this" energy that Parisians in particular seem to possess? Sure, they may have made international heroes of ballet flats, Breton tops and bouclé jackets, but French style is so much more than clichés, and it's often what we see on the streets of Paris that sets the tone for what the rest of us will be wearing a year later.

With this in mind, we've been analysing French style in a bid to put together the perfect capsule wardrobe, and who better to ask for pointers than Parisian born fashion designer Talia Loubaton, creator director of luxury label Liberowe.

French girl style

Those already familiar with Liberowe's brand of ladylike pieces inspired by mens tailoring need no introduction to Talia's contemporary approach to classic dressing, but should you be looking for the secret to achieving the streamlined wardrobe of a true Parisienne, keep scrolling to see the six pieces that make up her refined French capsule, perfect for life in London too.

1. THE CARDIGAN

french girl fashion

Style Notes: "A chic cardigan is a Parisian staple, especially something with structure and made from cashmere," notes Loubaton. "It creates a statement outfit while indulging, a soft but tailored look which takes almost no effort at all. They're super easy to pair with jeans and ballet pumps for the day or over a dress for the evening."

Shop Cardigans:

Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan
LIBEROWE
Ruffled Cashmere Peplum Cardigan

The peplum hem elevates a simple cardigan to new levels.

Gaspard Cardigan - Black - Super Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sezane
Gaspard Cardigan

An influencer favourite that comes in 21 different colours.

Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red
&Daughter
Ada Crewneck Cardigan in Poppy Red

This bestseller is back in stock, but act fast before it sells out again.

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

Chocolate brown is undoubtedly the It shade of the season.

2. THE BOYFRIEND JEAN

french girl fashion

Style Notes: Overwhelmed by the amount of skinny, straight, horseshoe, barrel, mom and wide leg jeans on the market? For Loubaton the answer is simple. "A mid-rise boyfriend cut makes any outfit look cool and effortless (a running theme here!). Straight but relaxed jeans give the perfect mix between masculine and feminine but are also comfortable, which is a priority all year round."

Shop Boyfriend Jeans:

Low Slung Baggy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Slung Baggy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Just the right amount of distressed.

Alba Jeans
LIBEROWE
Alba Jeans

Mid-weight with no stretch for the perfect slouch in the leg.

Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Turned up cuffs are still having a moment.

Cloud Low Loose Jeans
ARKET
Cloud Low Loose Jeans

Grey washes are a strong option for winter.

3. THE TAILORED COAT

fashion girl fashion

Style Notes: Investing in a good coat is not only about practicality, but timelessness too. When a coat can be an instant outfit, Loubaton recommends a style with structure you can wear time and again for years to come. "A coat is a statement piece in itself—it can be your whole outfit. A tailored, structural coat is empowering and elegant at the same time, and the best way to style it is paired with a button down as a dress, and sheer black tights with stilettos."

Shop Tailored Coats:

Imperial Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Blend Coat
LIBEROWE
Imperial Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Blend Coat

The military feel is both commanding and refined.

Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat

Super sized to wear over cosy knits.

Jamie Virgin Wool Coat
Fforme
Jamie Virgin Wool Coat

Nothing beats a cream coat for dressing to the nines.

Damira - Double Wool and Silk Coat - Anthracite
NANUSHKA
Damira Double Wool and Silk Coat

I'm saving this entire look to copy later.

4. THE "DRESSED-UP" TOP

french girl fashion

Style Notes: 'Jeans and a nice top' are a British go-to, but before you reach for the sequins and glitter, French women are opting for a more pared-back but equally arresting alternative that prioritises comfort too. "A sleek, minimalist dressy top can be so versatile, easy to take from day-to0night, and to dress up or dress down," adds Loubaton. "You want something that is easy to move in, while at the same time visually beautiful and usually a bit cinched at the waist."

Shop Versatile Tops:

Coral Top in Turkish Coffee
Ninety Percent
Coral Top in Turkish Coffee

How to make jersey feel a mllion dollars.

Amber Top
LIBEROWE
Amber Top

The thick wool bouclé makes this the perfect choice for winter party season.

Open-Back Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Tank
MAGDA BUTRYM
Open-Back Mohair-Blend Turtleneck Tank

All the party is in the back.

Roxana Top
Reformation
Roxana Top

Polka dots! Ruffled sleeves! A backless keyhole!

5. THE CHUNKY BOOT

french girl fashion

Style Notes: "A chunky boot is key for extra centimetres and a strong feeling of empowerment," notes Loubaton. "I love the thickness of a shoe to give a bit of edge and ‘bad boy’ energy, especially when paired with a look which has more of a feminine feel. I think this is a very French thing to do—bringing in the attitude, an interesting contrast and not avoiding a total look at any cost. They also happen to be a great self-defence accessory as well, just in case."

Shop Chunky Boots:

Othello Zip Leather Boots
Allsaints
Othello Zip Leather Boots

i have a feeling these are about to be very popular this winter.

Nobilis Tr Knee Boot in Leather
The Row
Nobilis Tr Knee Boot in Leather

The Row always get leather accessories right.

Antya Leather Ankle Boots
Isabel Marant
Antya Leather Ankle Boots

Moto boots made luxe.

X New Rock Leather Boots
Rabanne
X New Rock Leather Boots

A serious conversation starter.

6. THE PLAIN WHITE TEE

french girl fashion

Style Notes: And last but not least? A key piece in any rotation, a layering hero that we can all agree on. "No wardrobe is complete without a white tee: calm, considered, concise—this is a wardrobe staple packed with quiet charm," says Loubaton. "I like them a slightly oversized for a ‘borrowed from the boyfriend’ style with a crew neck and in soft jersey. A true French classic that becomes like a second skin."

Shop White Tees:

Cotton T-Shirt
Vince
Cotton T-Shirt

Vince are experts in quality basics.

Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt

Size up for an even more relaxed fit.

Cotton T-Shirt
RAILS
Cotton T-Shirt

Light, breathable cotton you can comfortably wear under anything.

Women's Iconic Plain Short-Sleeved Rib Knit T-Shirt
Petit Bateau
Women's Iconic Plain Short-Sleeved Rib Knit T-Shirt

Thick enough that you won't have to worry about it going sheer.

SHOP MORE OF OUR FAVOURITE LIBEROWE PIECES:

Arya Draped Satin Blouse
LIBEROWE
Liberowe Arya Draped Satin Blouse

Ruffled Brushed-Wool Peplum Cardigan
LIBEROWE
Ruffled Brushed-Wool Peplum Cardigan

+ the Vanguard Striped Cotton-Poplin Peplum Blouse
LIBEROWE
+ the Vanguard Striped Cotton-Poplin Peplum Blouse

Vera Duchesse-Satin Mini Skirt
LIBEROWE
Vera Duchesse-Satin Mini Skirt

+ the Vanguard Amber Wool-Crepe Mini Dress
LIBEROWE
+ the Vanguard Amber Wool-Crepe Mini Dress

Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Peplum Jacket
LIBEROWE
Wool-Blend Bouclé-Tweed Peplum Jacket

+ Net Sustain Raja Velvet-Trimmed Wool-Tweed Blazer
LIBEROWE
Raja Wool-Tweed Blazer

Velvet Peplum Jacket
LIBEROWE
Velvet Peplum Jacket

Alba Wool-Blend Tweed Wide-Leg Pants
LIBEROWE
Alba tweed Wide-Leg Pants

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

