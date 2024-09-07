6 Trends Our Editors Can't Wait to Break Out During Fashion Month

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

What to wear during fashion month is something we talk about a lot in the lead-up to the biannual event. Our team DMs about it, Slacks about it, texts about it, and many of us even make very detailed Google presentations for it, usually including an entire mood board featuring a mix of runway, celebrity street style, and campaign imagery. It's all very over the top, yes. But it's fun, too. And during busy, high-stress occasions such as this one, it's important to fit in as much of that as possible.

Out of curiosity, I asked my co-workers to let me in on their sartorial plans for the shows. And while they wouldn't tell me everything about the outfits they have up their sleeves for fashion month, they were willing to share the fall trends that they're most excited to debut on the streets of New York, London, Paris, and/or Milan as they attend the spring 2025 shows. Ahead, get a sneak peek at the trends that Who What Wear editors will be spotted in this month, including elegant takes on suede and leopard print and so much more. After, stay tuned for all of our coverage of the S/S 25 shows throughout September. Trust me, it'll be worth your while.

Pencil Skirts

"During fashion month, I love to put together sophisticated ensembles that give off a business-chic vibe. This year, I've set my sights on building an ensemble centered on a striking maxi pencil skirt, widely regarded as one of the most refined and polished fashion items. The market is filled with countless tasteful options, with both Mango and Tibi offering compelling choices, leaving me in a delightful dilemma. While I'm unsure which piece to invest in, I will likely style it with an elevated tank top and sleek, pointed-toe knee-high boots." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

Leopard Print

"I've always had a thing for leopard print, with it somehow always being a staple in chic, understated women's wardrobes despite it being seemingly so loud and conspicuous. Think Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy. For fall, so many designers clearly felt the same way because elevated and elegant takes on the pattern showed up on countless runways, including Michael Kors Collection (worn by '90s supermodel Amber Valletta), Alaïa, and Marni. On the accessories side, Prada debuted leopard calf-hair shoes that are going viral right now, while Saint Laurent's leopard take on the 5 à 7 tote has already been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Alexandra Saint Mleux. Basically, leopard print is dominating, and I for one can't wait to experiment with it during fashion month, working on ways to make it feel natural and easy alongside my existing fall staples." — Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor

Suede

"Suddenly, suede pieces are everywhere, and I'm feeling heavily inspired to add some into my closet. I've been eyeing bags from The Row, Prada, and Manu Atelier that just dropped for fall in suede taupe shades. I'm also planning to wear a great suede jacket or trousers, as spotted on the Ralph Lauren runway." — Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects

Cape Silhouettes

"The fall runways were replete with all manner of scarves, capes, and coverlets, and I plan on seeing to it that these chic layering pieces will feature on the street during fashion week, too. I love how they can be layered over something as simple as a tank top to transform the basic, which is how I plan on styling one, or married to a lightweight jacket or matching knit per Bottega Veneta come fall." — Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor

A-Line Silhouettes

"I've been wanting to lean into the A-line skirt trend and give it a test drive myself, but I haven't quite found the time yet. There's no better time than fashion week to experiment, and this silhouette is high up on my list of things to test-drive. I plan on styling it with a bustier top to cosplay a classic silhouette that's been enamored by women for centuries. We might be calling it a trend, but it's been around forever, and it isn't going anywhere." — Sierra Mayhew, Associate Fashion Editor

Collarless Jackets

"Lately, I've noticed that collarless jackets, including Lady Jackets and denim jackets, have been gaining popularity. Naturally, I've been eagerly searching for the perfect one I can flaunt during fashion month and beyond. I recently stumbled upon a stunning lapel-less dark-wash denim jacket that I'm excited to style with matching denim pants in the same color wash, complemented by sleek black patent leather pointed-toe flats for a sophisticated and stylish Canadian tuxedo moment." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

