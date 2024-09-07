6 Trends Our Editors Can't Wait to Break Out During Fashion Month

A Michael Kors Collection F/W 24 look on Amber Valletta including a leopard-print car coat with a black clasp bag and pumps.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

What to wear during fashion month is something we talk about a lot in the lead-up to the biannual event. Our team DMs about it, Slacks about it, texts about it, and many of us even make very detailed Google presentations for it, usually including an entire mood board featuring a mix of runway, celebrity street style, and campaign imagery. It's all very over the top, yes. But it's fun, too. And during busy, high-stress occasions such as this one, it's important to fit in as much of that as possible.

Out of curiosity, I asked my co-workers to let me in on their sartorial plans for the shows. And while they wouldn't tell me everything about the outfits they have up their sleeves for fashion month, they were willing to share the fall trends that they're most excited to debut on the streets of New York, London, Paris, and/or Milan as they attend the spring 2025 shows. Ahead, get a sneak peek at the trends that Who What Wear editors will be spotted in this month, including elegant takes on suede and leopard print and so much more. After, stay tuned for all of our coverage of the S/S 25 shows throughout September. Trust me, it'll be worth your while.

Pencil Skirts

A Prada F/W 24 look including a black turtleneck, gray blazer, gray column maxi skirt, and green satin flats.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"During fashion month, I love to put together sophisticated ensembles that give off a business-chic vibe. This year, I've set my sights on building an ensemble centered on a striking maxi pencil skirt, widely regarded as one of the most refined and polished fashion items. The market is filled with countless tasteful options, with both Mango and Tibi offering compelling choices, leaving me in a delightful dilemma. While I'm unsure which piece to invest in, I will likely style it with an elevated tank top and sleek, pointed-toe knee-high boots." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

Belted Straight Twill Midi Skirt
LE17SEPTEMBRE
Belted Straight Twill Midi Skirt

Nsfw Petra Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt
High Sport
Nsfw Petra Stretch-Knit Midi Skirt

Smith Skirt
STAUD
Smith Skirt

Leopard Print

A Michael Kors Collection F/W 24 look on Amber Valletta including a leopard-print car coat with a black clasp bag and pumps.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"I've always had a thing for leopard print, with it somehow always being a staple in chic, understated women's wardrobes despite it being seemingly so loud and conspicuous. Think Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy. For fall, so many designers clearly felt the same way because elevated and elegant takes on the pattern showed up on countless runways, including Michael Kors Collection (worn by '90s supermodel Amber Valletta), Alaïa, and Marni. On the accessories side, Prada debuted leopard calf-hair shoes that are going viral right now, while Saint Laurent's leopard take on the 5 à 7 tote has already been spotted on Hailey Bieber, Zoë Kravitz, and Alexandra Saint Mleux. Basically, leopard print is dominating, and I for one can't wait to experiment with it during fashion month, working on ways to make it feel natural and easy alongside my existing fall staples." — Eliza Huber, Senior Fashion Editor

prada, Printed Leather Slingback Pumps
prada
Printed Leather Slingback Pumps

Leopard-Jacquard Mini Skirt
Alaïa
Leopard-Jacquard Mini Skirt

Oversized Jaguar-Print Coat
Michael Kors Collection
Oversized Jaguar-Print Coat

Suede

A Ralph Lauren F/W 24 look including a tan suede long jacket with matching belted trousers and a button-down shirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"Suddenly, suede pieces are everywhere, and I'm feeling heavily inspired to add some into my closet. I've been eyeing bags from The Row, Prada, and Manu Atelier that just dropped for fall in suede taupe shades. I'm also planning to wear a great suede jacket or trousers, as spotted on the Ralph Lauren runway." — Kristen Nichols, Associate Director of Special Projects

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Iana Button Down Suede Jacket
Khaite
Iana Button Down Suede Jacket

Mortimer Suede & Leather Top Handle Bag
Anya Hindmarch
Mortimer Suede & Leather Top Handle Bag

Cape Silhouettes

A turquoise F/W 24 Bottega Veneta look featuring a scarf-like cape top and matching A-line skirt with brown mules.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"The fall runways were replete with all manner of scarves, capes, and coverlets, and I plan on seeing to it that these chic layering pieces will feature on the street during fashion week, too. I love how they can be layered over something as simple as a tank top to transform the basic, which is how I plan on styling one, or married to a lightweight jacket or matching knit per Bottega Veneta come fall." — Anna LaPlaca, Senior Fashion Editor

Draped Backless Blouse With Train Detail
ALAÏA
Draped Backless Blouse With Train Detail

massimo dutti, Cotton Trench Coat with Scarf
massimo dutti
Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf

Karin Cashmere Crop Poncho Top
THE ROW
Karin Cashmere Crop Poncho Top

A-Line Silhouettes

An Emilia Wickstead look from the F/W 24 collection including a white button-down shirt worn under a gray wool jacket with a matching A-line skirt.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"I've been wanting to lean into the A-line skirt trend and give it a test drive myself, but I haven't quite found the time yet. There's no better time than fashion week to experiment, and this silhouette is high up on my list of things to test-drive. I plan on styling it with a bustier top to cosplay a classic silhouette that's been enamored by women for centuries. We might be calling it a trend, but it's been around forever, and it isn't going anywhere." — Sierra Mayhew, Associate Fashion Editor

Moore Pleated Organic Cotton Twill Suiting Midi Skirt
Proenza Schouler
Moore Pleated Organic Cotton Twill Suiting Midi Skirt

Stretch Cotton Sateen Midi Dress
Helsa
Stretch Cotton Sateen Midi Dress

External Pocket High Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt
Róhe
External Pocket High Waist A-Line Maxi Skirt

Collarless Jackets

A Chanel F/W 24 look including a pink-and-yellow plaid collarless blazer with a black belt and matching pencil skirt with cap-toe knee-high boots.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"Lately, I've noticed that collarless jackets, including Lady Jackets and denim jackets, have been gaining popularity. Naturally, I've been eagerly searching for the perfect one I can flaunt during fashion month and beyond. I recently stumbled upon a stunning lapel-less dark-wash denim jacket that I'm excited to style with matching denim pants in the same color wash, complemented by sleek black patent leather pointed-toe flats for a sophisticated and stylish Canadian tuxedo moment." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Fashion Editor

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
ALIGNE
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer

+ Net Sustain Velvet Peplum Jacket
LIBEROWE
Velvet Peplum Jacket

Collarless Blazer
TOTEME
Collarless Blazer

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

