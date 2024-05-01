Scandi Street Style Is Elite—These 6 Spring Dress Outfits Prove It

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Okay, it might have not been the warmest spring thus far, but with the weather finally looking up as we edge closer to summer, we've been seeing optimistic Scandis doing what they do best: making the most of low-maintenance, high-impact dressing. The item on heaviest rotation in the most stylish Nordic wardrobes right now? Sundresses, of course.

When I think about spring fashion, my mind immediately goes to pretty dresses and sandals, but should the usual white dress and tan sandals combination feel a little bit samey, the Scandis have mastered the art of dress and shoe pairings to see you through the season stylishly. These women have a way of making dresses that we've worn time and again feel brand new, so before you relegate your old dresses to the back of the wardrobe, it's time for an expert lesson in restyling the classics with a modern update.

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @millakuoksa)

Should you be preparing your outfits ahead of bank holidays and beer gardens, keep scrolling to see six Scandi-inspired dress outfits you're going to want to wear now. Hot dresses and cool accessories for the win.

1. Dress and Cardi Co-Ord + Flats

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Style Notes: It's just good sense to have an extra layer ready for whatever the British "spring" has to throw at us, so what better option than a matching dress and cardigan co-ord that takes the fuss out of getting ready in the morning? If you can't find the exact colour you want you can always cheat by pairing two pieces in a similar shade to re-create the look, and such an effortless outfit requires an equally laid-back shoe.

Shop the Outfit:

Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress
ALIGNE
Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress

All our editors are obsessed with this dress, and there just so happens to be a matching cardigan too.

Shop the matching Michelle Ribbed Cardigan in Dark Green (£89).

River Island, Black Crochet Cardigan and Slip Maxi Dress
River Island
Black Crochet Cardigan and Slip Maxi Dress

A 2-in-1 look!

Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan
COS
Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan

This cropped cardigan is too cute.

COS, Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress
COS
Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress

No matter that it's not an exact match—you'll get a lot of wear out of this sleek knitted dress.

H&M, Sandals
H&M
Sandals

I have a feeling these will go with just about any summer outfit.

Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mules
LE MONDE BERYL
Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mules

Raffia isn't just for basket bags.

Reformation, Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

Reformation's Bethany flats just keep getting better, and now there's a new mesh iteration.

2. Animal-Print Dress + Mules

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @millakuoksa)

Style Notes: Animal-print dresses are back (that is, if they ever went away), and Scandi girls are wearing theirs with the It shoe of the past few years—a mid-heel mule. Move over Carrie Bradshaw; this statement dress and '90s shoe combination is the head-turning outfit pairing we didn't know we needed, but we're just happy to back any outfit that doesn't require killer stilettos.

Shop the Outfit:

The Gia - Animal
Realisation Par
The Gia in Animal

The best-selling cult dress is still doing the rounds on Instagram.

Leopard-Print Georgette Midi Dress
NORMA KAMALI
Leopard-Print Georgette Midi Dress

Leopard print, but make it chic.

Rat & Boa, Zinnia Dress
Rat & Boa
Zinnia Dress

Now this is how you make an entrance.

Stina Patent-Leather Mules
AEYDE
Stina Patent-Leather Mules

The perfect mules do exist.

Leather Mules - White - Arket Gb
ARKET
Leather Mules

The square toe gives these simple shoes a modern update.

Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules
THE ROW
Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules

Pared-back perfection. We'd expect nothing less from The Row.

3. Bandeau Dress + Kitten-Heel Sandals

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Picture the scene: It's 30ºC outside and we're in for a hot and sticky summer. With jeans and sleeves the furthest thing from your mind, a bandeau dress is an instant outfit designed for warm weather. Wondering how to dress up such a simple style? The answer lies in a pair of strappy sandals that will take you from desk to dinner effortlessly.

Shop the Outfit:

Topshop Shirring Bandeau Midi Dress in Ivory
Topshop
Topshop Shirring Bandeau Midi Dress in Ivory

Topshop dresses are exceptional right now.

Brown Spot Print Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Spot Print Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

I snapped this up as soon as it landed.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Free People
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

This dress deserves way more fanfare—the fit is ultra flattering and it comes in 10 different colours.

Reformation sandals
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

I would argue that this is the ideal heel height.

Jol - Leather Sandals - Nut Brown
NANUSHKA
Jol Leather Sandals

Nanushka, stop. You're spoiling us.

Aquazurra, Essential Thong Sandals
Aquazurra
Essential Thong Sandals

A statement sandal that does all of the talking.

4. Tank Dress + Heels

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

Style Notes: If you reach for a jersey vest as soon as the sun comes out, you'll appreciate the latest dress trend of 2024: the tank dress. It has all of the pros of its top counterpart: versatile, comfy and timeless; but with the bonus of not having to be paired up with a bottom. Just add flats for the day and swap with an elegant heel for the evening. This could be one of the hardest working dresses in your wardrobe.

Shop the Outfit:

Mango, A-Line Dress
Mango
A-Line Dress

This comes in black too.

Albaray, Chocolate Jersey and Woven Mix Vest Dress
Albaray
Chocolate Jersey and Woven Mix Vest Dress

How good does this look in dark chocolate brown?

Tank Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Tank Midi Dress

Summer in a dress.

5. Slip Dress + Flip-Flops

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: We don't need to convince you of the virtues of the slip dress (and it's likely you've already got at least one in your wardrobe), but should you be wondering what shoes to wear with yours, flip-flops might not seem like the obvious choice, but somehow they make sense. Perhaps it's the '90s nostalgia, maybe it's the high-low mix, but either way, a pretty dress and comfortable flat shoes is always a winning combo.

Shop the Outfit:

Oceanus Slip Dress - Sage Rose
Damson Madder
Oceanus Slip Dress in Sage Rose

Such a romantic slip.

Kiss the Sky Stealing Beauty Floral Maxi Dress
Kiss The Sky
Stealing Beauty Floral Maxi Dress

Wear with a denim jacket, flip-flops and a mini bag.

Hailee Slip
Intimately
Hailee Slip

If this doesn't convince you to invest in a slip dress, nothing will.

Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops
Havaianas
Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops

Havaianas come in just about every colour, but the burgundy is so good, and the square toe really elevates them.

Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops
THE ROW
Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops

Back in stock! But likely not for long.

Flat Velvet Sandals
ZARA
Flat Velvet Sandals

Thats right, these are velvet.

6. Shirt Dress + Trainers

scandi dress outfits

(Image credit: @cassklatzkow)

Style Notes: It wouldn't be a complete list without a trainer look, and although you can wear trainers with just about any dress you like, the Scandi set is leaning into menswear-inspired tailoring and wearing sporty kicks with oversized button-downs as minidresses. If you're looking for an off-duty weekend uniform that takes no longer than five minutes to put together, you just found it.

Shop the Outfit:

Striped Wrap Shirt Dress - Women
Mango
Striped Wrap Shirt Dress

This looks at least double the price.

Rae Poplin Shirtdress
Veronica Beard
Rae Poplin Shirtdress

When you're tired of trainers, this looks just as good dressed up with sandals.

COS, Collarless Mini Shirt Dress
COS
Collarless Mini Shirt Dress

A black dress, black bag and box-fresh white trainers? So, so chic.

Samba Og Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Happy spring colours.

Adidas, SL 72 Trainers
Adidas
SL 72 Trainers

Adidas' SL 72 is set to be the shoe of the year, and there are brand-new colourways to enjoy.

New Balance 2002r Trainers - Off White - Arket Gb
New Balance
New Balance 2002r Trainers

It doesn't get cooler than New Balance and tube socks.

