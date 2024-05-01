Scandi Street Style Is Elite—These 6 Spring Dress Outfits Prove It
Okay, it might have not been the warmest spring thus far, but with the weather finally looking up as we edge closer to summer, we've been seeing optimistic Scandis doing what they do best: making the most of low-maintenance, high-impact dressing. The item on heaviest rotation in the most stylish Nordic wardrobes right now? Sundresses, of course.
When I think about spring fashion, my mind immediately goes to pretty dresses and sandals, but should the usual white dress and tan sandals combination feel a little bit samey, the Scandis have mastered the art of dress and shoe pairings to see you through the season stylishly. These women have a way of making dresses that we've worn time and again feel brand new, so before you relegate your old dresses to the back of the wardrobe, it's time for an expert lesson in restyling the classics with a modern update.
Should you be preparing your outfits ahead of bank holidays and beer gardens, keep scrolling to see six Scandi-inspired dress outfits you're going to want to wear now. Hot dresses and cool accessories for the win.
1. Dress and Cardi Co-Ord + Flats
Style Notes: It's just good sense to have an extra layer ready for whatever the British "spring" has to throw at us, so what better option than a matching dress and cardigan co-ord that takes the fuss out of getting ready in the morning? If you can't find the exact colour you want you can always cheat by pairing two pieces in a similar shade to re-create the look, and such an effortless outfit requires an equally laid-back shoe.
Shop the Outfit:
All our editors are obsessed with this dress, and there just so happens to be a matching cardigan too.
Shop the matching Michelle Ribbed Cardigan in Dark Green (£89).
This cropped cardigan is too cute.
No matter that it's not an exact match—you'll get a lot of wear out of this sleek knitted dress.
Raffia isn't just for basket bags.
Reformation's Bethany flats just keep getting better, and now there's a new mesh iteration.
2. Animal-Print Dress + Mules
Style Notes: Animal-print dresses are back (that is, if they ever went away), and Scandi girls are wearing theirs with the It shoe of the past few years—a mid-heel mule. Move over Carrie Bradshaw; this statement dress and '90s shoe combination is the head-turning outfit pairing we didn't know we needed, but we're just happy to back any outfit that doesn't require killer stilettos.
Shop the Outfit:
The best-selling cult dress is still doing the rounds on Instagram.
Leopard print, but make it chic.
Pared-back perfection. We'd expect nothing less from The Row.
3. Bandeau Dress + Kitten-Heel Sandals
Style Notes: Picture the scene: It's 30ºC outside and we're in for a hot and sticky summer. With jeans and sleeves the furthest thing from your mind, a bandeau dress is an instant outfit designed for warm weather. Wondering how to dress up such a simple style? The answer lies in a pair of strappy sandals that will take you from desk to dinner effortlessly.
Shop the Outfit:
This dress deserves way more fanfare—the fit is ultra flattering and it comes in 10 different colours.
4. Tank Dress + Heels
Style Notes: If you reach for a jersey vest as soon as the sun comes out, you'll appreciate the latest dress trend of 2024: the tank dress. It has all of the pros of its top counterpart: versatile, comfy and timeless; but with the bonus of not having to be paired up with a bottom. Just add flats for the day and swap with an elegant heel for the evening. This could be one of the hardest working dresses in your wardrobe.
Shop the Outfit:
5. Slip Dress + Flip-Flops
Style Notes: We don't need to convince you of the virtues of the slip dress (and it's likely you've already got at least one in your wardrobe), but should you be wondering what shoes to wear with yours, flip-flops might not seem like the obvious choice, but somehow they make sense. Perhaps it's the '90s nostalgia, maybe it's the high-low mix, but either way, a pretty dress and comfortable flat shoes is always a winning combo.
Shop the Outfit:
Havaianas come in just about every colour, but the burgundy is so good, and the square toe really elevates them.
6. Shirt Dress + Trainers
Style Notes: It wouldn't be a complete list without a trainer look, and although you can wear trainers with just about any dress you like, the Scandi set is leaning into menswear-inspired tailoring and wearing sporty kicks with oversized button-downs as minidresses. If you're looking for an off-duty weekend uniform that takes no longer than five minutes to put together, you just found it.
Shop the Outfit:
When you're tired of trainers, this looks just as good dressed up with sandals.
Adidas' SL 72 is set to be the shoe of the year, and there are brand-new colourways to enjoy.
