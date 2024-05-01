Scandi Street Style Is Elite—These 6 Spring Dress Outfits Prove It

Okay, it might have not been the warmest spring thus far, but with the weather finally looking up as we edge closer to summer, we've been seeing optimistic Scandis doing what they do best: making the most of low-maintenance, high-impact dressing. The item on heaviest rotation in the most stylish Nordic wardrobes right now? Sundresses, of course.



When I think about spring fashion, my mind immediately goes to pretty dresses and sandals, but should the usual white dress and tan sandals combination feel a little bit samey, the Scandis have mastered the art of dress and shoe pairings to see you through the season stylishly. These women have a way of making dresses that we've worn time and again feel brand new, so before you relegate your old dresses to the back of the wardrobe, it's time for an expert lesson in restyling the classics with a modern update.

Should you be preparing your outfits ahead of bank holidays and beer gardens, keep scrolling to see six Scandi-inspired dress outfits you're going to want to wear now. Hot dresses and cool accessories for the win.

1. Dress and Cardi Co-Ord + Flats

Style Notes: It's just good sense to have an extra layer ready for whatever the British "spring" has to throw at us, so what better option than a matching dress and cardigan co-ord that takes the fuss out of getting ready in the morning? If you can't find the exact colour you want you can always cheat by pairing two pieces in a similar shade to re-create the look, and such an effortless outfit requires an equally laid-back shoe.

Shop the Outfit:

ALIGNE Mermaid V-Neck Knitted Dress £119 SHOP NOW All our editors are obsessed with this dress, and there just so happens to be a matching cardigan too. Shop the matching Michelle Ribbed Cardigan in Dark Green (£89).

River Island Black Crochet Cardigan and Slip Maxi Dress £65 SHOP NOW A 2-in-1 look!

COS Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan £75 SHOP NOW This cropped cardigan is too cute.

COS Square-Neck Knitted Slip Dress £95 SHOP NOW No matter that it's not an exact match—you'll get a lot of wear out of this sleek knitted dress.

H&M Sandals £22 SHOP NOW I have a feeling these will go with just about any summer outfit.

LE MONDE BERYL Regency Grosgrain-Trimmed Raffia Mules £350 SHOP NOW Raffia isn't just for basket bags.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW Reformation's Bethany flats just keep getting better, and now there's a new mesh iteration.

2. Animal-Print Dress + Mules

Style Notes: Animal-print dresses are back (that is, if they ever went away), and Scandi girls are wearing theirs with the It shoe of the past few years—a mid-heel mule. Move over Carrie Bradshaw; this statement dress and '90s shoe combination is the head-turning outfit pairing we didn't know we needed, but we're just happy to back any outfit that doesn't require killer stilettos.

Shop the Outfit:

Realisation Par The Gia in Animal £270 SHOP NOW The best-selling cult dress is still doing the rounds on Instagram.

NORMA KAMALI Leopard-Print Georgette Midi Dress £230 SHOP NOW Leopard print, but make it chic.

Rat & Boa Zinnia Dress £175 SHOP NOW Now this is how you make an entrance.

AEYDE Stina Patent-Leather Mules £320 SHOP NOW The perfect mules do exist.

ARKET Leather Mules £189 SHOP NOW The square toe gives these simple shoes a modern update.

THE ROW Combo Kitten 50 Leather Mules £890 SHOP NOW Pared-back perfection. We'd expect nothing less from The Row.

3. Bandeau Dress + Kitten-Heel Sandals

Style Notes: Picture the scene: It's 30ºC outside and we're in for a hot and sticky summer. With jeans and sleeves the furthest thing from your mind, a bandeau dress is an instant outfit designed for warm weather. Wondering how to dress up such a simple style? The answer lies in a pair of strappy sandals that will take you from desk to dinner effortlessly.

Shop the Outfit:

Topshop Topshop Shirring Bandeau Midi Dress in Ivory £60 £57 SHOP NOW Topshop dresses are exceptional right now.

Nobody's Child Brown Spot Print Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW I snapped this up as soon as it landed.

Free People Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi £78 SHOP NOW This dress deserves way more fanfare—the fit is ultra flattering and it comes in 10 different colours.

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal £248 SHOP NOW I would argue that this is the ideal heel height.

NANUSHKA Jol Leather Sandals £425 SHOP NOW Nanushka, stop. You're spoiling us.

Aquazurra Essential Thong Sandals £565 SHOP NOW A statement sandal that does all of the talking.

4. Tank Dress + Heels

Style Notes: If you reach for a jersey vest as soon as the sun comes out, you'll appreciate the latest dress trend of 2024: the tank dress. It has all of the pros of its top counterpart: versatile, comfy and timeless; but with the bonus of not having to be paired up with a bottom. Just add flats for the day and swap with an elegant heel for the evening. This could be one of the hardest working dresses in your wardrobe.

Shop the Outfit:

Mango A-Line Dress £30 SHOP NOW This comes in black too.

Albaray Chocolate Jersey and Woven Mix Vest Dress £75 SHOP NOW How good does this look in dark chocolate brown?

& Other Stories Tank Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Summer in a dress.

5. Slip Dress + Flip-Flops

Style Notes: We don't need to convince you of the virtues of the slip dress (and it's likely you've already got at least one in your wardrobe), but should you be wondering what shoes to wear with yours, flip-flops might not seem like the obvious choice, but somehow they make sense. Perhaps it's the '90s nostalgia, maybe it's the high-low mix, but either way, a pretty dress and comfortable flat shoes is always a winning combo.

Shop the Outfit:

Damson Madder Oceanus Slip Dress in Sage Rose £125 SHOP NOW Such a romantic slip.

Kiss The Sky Stealing Beauty Floral Maxi Dress £50 SHOP NOW Wear with a denim jacket, flip-flops and a mini bag.

Intimately Hailee Slip £118 SHOP NOW If this doesn't convince you to invest in a slip dress, nothing will.

Havaianas Havaianas Slim Square Flip Flops £30 SHOP NOW Havaianas come in just about every colour, but the burgundy is so good, and the square toe really elevates them.

THE ROW Ginza Leather and Suede Platform Flip Flops £960 SHOP NOW Back in stock! But likely not for long.

ZARA Flat Velvet Sandals £30 SHOP NOW Thats right, these are velvet.

6. Shirt Dress + Trainers

Style Notes: It wouldn't be a complete list without a trainer look, and although you can wear trainers with just about any dress you like, the Scandi set is leaning into menswear-inspired tailoring and wearing sporty kicks with oversized button-downs as minidresses. If you're looking for an off-duty weekend uniform that takes no longer than five minutes to put together, you just found it.

Shop the Outfit:

Mango Striped Wrap Shirt Dress £50 SHOP NOW This looks at least double the price.

Veronica Beard Rae Poplin Shirtdress £244 SHOP NOW When you're tired of trainers, this looks just as good dressed up with sandals.

COS Collarless Mini Shirt Dress £85 SHOP NOW A black dress, black bag and box-fresh white trainers? So, so chic.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Samba OG Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW Happy spring colours.

Adidas SL 72 Trainers £80 SHOP NOW Adidas' SL 72 is set to be the shoe of the year, and there are brand-new colourways to enjoy.