What to Buy From Saks for an Elite Spring Wardrobe
I've been thinking ahead to what I'll be shopping for in the upcoming season just as spring drops have started trickling into stores. The new arrivals have me mapping out my wardrobe for the months ahead and thinking closely about which pieces deserve a spot in my closet. Right now, I've been feeling the pull of the new direction fashion is taking into a more elegant and sophisticated space, and my spring shopping list reflects that.
Specific pieces such as top-handle bags, pointed leather ballerina flats, and fitted blazers are on my radar. Luxe fabrics like satin and organza feel fresh. The pendulum has swung back to items we haven't seen in a while—like cigarette pants, which are making a big return. For the best investment-worthy designer spring shopping, I made an edit of my top finds from Saks. Ahead, see every piece that has landed on my short list.
Pointed leather ballerina flats are the shoes to own in 2024.
This collarless jacket shape is equal parts timeless and of-the-moment.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She covers seasonal runway reports, fashion trends, the luxury market, industry expert interviews, fall and spring issue features, on-the-rise brands, self-styled shopping stories on the best current buys, and columns including The Luxury List. She also contributes to podcast recordings, branded content initiatives, and social media takeovers. Kristen has worked with luxury brands including Prada, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her personal style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, and the CFDA. Prior to Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.