What to Buy From Saks for an Elite Spring Wardrobe

I've been thinking ahead to what I'll be shopping for in the upcoming season just as spring drops have started trickling into stores. The new arrivals have me mapping out my wardrobe for the months ahead and thinking closely about which pieces deserve a spot in my closet. Right now, I've been feeling the pull of the new direction fashion is taking into a more elegant and sophisticated space, and my spring shopping list reflects that. 

Specific pieces such as top-handle bags, pointed leather ballerina flats, and fitted blazers are on my radar. Luxe fabrics like satin and organza feel fresh. The pendulum has swung back to items we haven't seen in a while—like cigarette pants, which are making a big return. For the best investment-worthy designer spring shopping, I made an edit of my top finds from Saks. Ahead, see every piece that has landed on my short list.

Stretch Rib-Knit Polo Shirt
Vince
Stretch Rib-Knit Polo Shirt

A beautiful take on a classic polo.

Asymmetric Leather Ballerina Flats
Toteme
Asymmetric Leather Ballerina Flats

Pointed leather ballerina flats are the shoes to own in 2024.

Fannie Ruffled Satin Midi-Skirt
Altuzarra
Fannie Ruffled Satin Midi-Skirt

The ruffle takes this satin skirt to the next level.

Margaux 15 Leather Top-Handle Bag
The Row
Margaux 15 Leather Top-Handle Bag

The bag everyone is referring to as the new Birkin.

Spark Scoopneck Midi Dress
Altuzarra
Spark Scoopneck Midi Dress

A gorgeous silhouette.

Anagram Brooch
LOEWE
Anagram Brooch

Brooches are back! Add one to a coat or blazer.

Printed Georgette Skirt
Prada
Printed Georgette Skirt

New in from Prada's S/S 24 collection.

Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag
Saint Laurent
Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag

Elegant and sophisticated.

Wes Seamed Silk Organza Dress
Khaite
Wes Seamed Silk Organza Dress

Yes to all things organza for spring.

Small Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag
Bottega Veneta
Small Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag

Found your new everyday bag.

Girl Crew Aka Jill Cashmere Sweater
TWP
Girl Crew Aka Jill Cashmere Sweater

This soft pink feels primed for spring.

Small Maeve Leather Crossbody Bag
Khaite
Small Maeve Leather Crossbody Bag

Another elegant bag I'm eyeing.

Leather Collarless Jacket
Loulou Studio
Leather Collarless Jacket

This collarless jacket shape is equal parts timeless and of-the-moment.

Demi Ballerina Slingback Flats
Gucci
Demi Ballerina Slingback Flats

For a cool take on logo prints.

Eleanor Pebbled Leather Satchel
Tory Burch
Eleanor Pebbled Leather Satchel

Embrace the Toryssance.

Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

Another stunning take on pointed leather ballerinas.

India 15.75 Leather Tote Bag
The Row
India 15.75 Leather Tote Bag

Yet another gorgeous bag from The Row.

U-Turn Fitted Mikado Blazer
Rosie Assoulin
U-Turn Fitted Mikado Blazer

We are starting to see fitted blazers everywhere.

Small Hug Leather Top-Handle Bag
FERRAGAMO
Small Hug Leather Top-Handle Bag

Ferragamo's Hug bag is topping my spring buy list.

Luphia Short-Sleeve Sweater
Khaite
Luphia Short-Sleeve Sweater

Just add cigarette pants.

Lenn Satin Cigarette Pants
Khaite
Lenn Satin Cigarette Pants

Speaking of cigarette pants, this pair is stunning.

Claudette Leather Flats
The Row
Claudette Leather Flats

Wear-with-everything flats.

Embroidered Organza Midi Skirt
Prada
Embroidered Organza Midi Skirt

Sheer skirts are the moment.

Pierre Calfskin Weekender Bag
Khaite
Pierre Calfskin Weekender Bag

Just in from Khaite.

Dissa Sleeveless Midi-Dress
Khaite
Dissa Sleeveless Midi-Dress

So beautiful.

Ysl Leather Belt
Saint Laurent
YSL Leather Belt

Simple yet gorgeous.

Compact Wool Midi-Skirt
Bottega Veneta
Compact Wool Midi-Skirt

A-line silhouettes are key for spring.

55mm Slingback Heart Pumps
Alaïa
55mm Slingback Heart Pumps

To wear with everything from dresses to jeans.

Enrica Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
The Row
Enrica Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

A beautiful investment knit.

Jones 75mm Leather T-Strap Sandals
Khaite
Jones 75mm Leather T-Strap Sandals

A great take on strappy sandals.

Kristen Nichols
Associate Director, Special Projects

Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She covers seasonal runway reports, fashion trends, the luxury market, industry expert interviews, fall and spring issue features, on-the-rise brands, self-styled shopping stories on the best current buys, and columns including The Luxury List. She also contributes to podcast recordings, branded content initiatives, and social media takeovers. Kristen has worked with luxury brands including Prada, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her personal style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, and the CFDA. Prior to Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.

