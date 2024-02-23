What to Buy From Saks for an Elite Spring Wardrobe

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

I've been thinking ahead to what I'll be shopping for in the upcoming season just as spring drops have started trickling into stores. The new arrivals have me mapping out my wardrobe for the months ahead and thinking closely about which pieces deserve a spot in my closet. Right now, I've been feeling the pull of the new direction fashion is taking into a more elegant and sophisticated space, and my spring shopping list reflects that.

Specific pieces such as top-handle bags, pointed leather ballerina flats, and fitted blazers are on my radar. Luxe fabrics like satin and organza feel fresh. The pendulum has swung back to items we haven't seen in a while—like cigarette pants, which are making a big return. For the best investment-worthy designer spring shopping, I made an edit of my top finds from Saks. Ahead, see every piece that has landed on my short list.

Vince Stretch Rib-Knit Polo Shirt $195 SHOP NOW A beautiful take on a classic polo.

Toteme Asymmetric Leather Ballerina Flats $620 SHOP NOW Pointed leather ballerina flats are the shoes to own in 2024.

Altuzarra Fannie Ruffled Satin Midi-Skirt $1795 SHOP NOW The ruffle takes this satin skirt to the next level.

The Row Margaux 15 Leather Top-Handle Bag $2595 SHOP NOW The bag everyone is referring to as the new Birkin.

Altuzarra Spark Scoopneck Midi Dress $1995 SHOP NOW A gorgeous silhouette.

LOEWE Anagram Brooch $350 SHOP NOW Brooches are back! Add one to a coat or blazer.

Prada Printed Georgette Skirt $1590 SHOP NOW New in from Prada's S/S 24 collection.

Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie Shoulder Bag $2950 SHOP NOW Elegant and sophisticated.

Khaite Wes Seamed Silk Organza Dress $2600 SHOP NOW Yes to all things organza for spring.

Bottega Veneta Small Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag $4650 SHOP NOW Found your new everyday bag.

TWP Girl Crew Aka Jill Cashmere Sweater $595 SHOP NOW This soft pink feels primed for spring.

Khaite Small Maeve Leather Crossbody Bag $2100 SHOP NOW Another elegant bag I'm eyeing.

Loulou Studio Leather Collarless Jacket $720 SHOP NOW This collarless jacket shape is equal parts timeless and of-the-moment.

Gucci Demi Ballerina Slingback Flats $770 SHOP NOW For a cool take on logo prints.

Tory Burch Eleanor Pebbled Leather Satchel $798 SHOP NOW Embrace the Toryssance.

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $920 SHOP NOW Another stunning take on pointed leather ballerinas.

The Row India 15.75 Leather Tote Bag $4190 SHOP NOW Yet another gorgeous bag from The Row.

Rosie Assoulin U-Turn Fitted Mikado Blazer $718 SHOP NOW We are starting to see fitted blazers everywhere.

FERRAGAMO Small Hug Leather Top-Handle Bag $2900 SHOP NOW Ferragamo's Hug bag is topping my spring buy list.

Khaite Luphia Short-Sleeve Sweater $940 SHOP NOW Just add cigarette pants.

Khaite Lenn Satin Cigarette Pants $1480 SHOP NOW Speaking of cigarette pants, this pair is stunning.

The Row Claudette Leather Flats $1090 SHOP NOW Wear-with-everything flats.

Prada Embroidered Organza Midi Skirt $3600 SHOP NOW Sheer skirts are the moment.

Khaite Pierre Calfskin Weekender Bag $4400 SHOP NOW Just in from Khaite.

Khaite Dissa Sleeveless Midi-Dress $2400 SHOP NOW So beautiful.

Saint Laurent YSL Leather Belt $545 SHOP NOW Simple yet gorgeous.

Bottega Veneta Compact Wool Midi-Skirt $3300 SHOP NOW A-line silhouettes are key for spring.

Alaïa 55mm Slingback Heart Pumps $1180 SHOP NOW To wear with everything from dresses to jeans.

The Row Enrica Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $1790 SHOP NOW A beautiful investment knit.