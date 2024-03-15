6 Jeans Styles Our Editors Are No Longer Interested in

Remember how prevalent ultra-skinny jeans once were, or how everyone went wild for raw, tassel-hemmed jeans circa 2015? Whilst some jeans styles are considered pretty impenetrable in terms of timelessness, others, well, simply don't have as long a shelf life. Like anything else in the fashion realm, jeans ebb and flow in popularity, and in some instances, will begin to feel dated once fresher fits are launched or more classic options come back to the fore. Still, I don't want to be dismissive—something feeling less current than it once did isn't reason alone to purge it from your wardrobe or replace it with a similar item.

I look at every purchase I make as a commitment, and whilst I understand things might be cool for a while, I try to think about the long game and whether or not I'll still want to wear said piece in five or 10 years. This in itself guides me to make smarter shopping choices. Taking the conversation back to jeans, there are styles I have in my wardrobe that I don't wear so much right now but I have decided to hold on to, knowing they'll fall back into favour at some point. Instead, I've found myself gravitating to some of my other pairs of late, thus sparking an idea.

I wanted to find out from my stylish colleagues which jeans styles they're enjoying wearing this season, and in turn, which pairs they think, for lack of a better term, are a little "dated" and that they've decided to pause on wearing. Please, take their opinions with a pinch of salt—if you own these jeans and love wearing them, that's great. These are just personal points of view, not gospel, nor do they necessarily speak to the "trends" we're seeing currently. Jeans have a habit of dividing opinions—scroll on to see if your own match up with any of our editors'.

6 JEANS OUR EDITORS ARE INTO THIS SEASON (PLUS THE ONES THEY AREN'T)

WEARING: HORSESHOE

PAUSING: SKINNY

"I've always been a fan of skinny jeans, even when straight-leg styles came into play. Still, all those years of loyalty are starting to feel a little stale. Whilst I'll never dismiss them from my wardrobe entirely, I am interested in exploring some different silhouettes to help keep things interesting. Right now, arched, horseshoe cuts are everywhere, and I think they have staying power. That's where I'm putting my denim energy this season," says senior fashion and beauty editor for branded content Rebecca Rhys-Evans.

WEARING: ECRU

PAUSING: WHITE

"White jeans are a warm-weather staple, but if you ask me, off-white or ecru pairs look much chicer and more expensive than pure white. The market is full of creamy denim for 2024, too, so it seems that brands and designers share the same sentiment," says managing editor Poppy Nash.

WEARING: PLEAT-FRONT

PAUSING: PAPERBAG

"Paperbag-waist jeans are still all over the market (my friends love Zara's pairs), but there's something about this silhouette that I think should be reserved for trousers. In terms of waistlines to try right now, for me, it has to be pleats. Lots of soft, wide-leg jeans feature dart pleats that help the jeans hang perfectly on the body. I wouldn't mind trying a pair myself," says news writer Natalie Munroe.

WEARING: LOW-RISE

PAUSING: MOM

"I've been an avid wearer of high-rise jeans for, well, forever, but lately, I tried a pair of low-rise jeans and my horizons have been forever broadened. Finally overcoming my fear, I actually found them to be very stylish (I wore mine with a tight-fitting tee and only the slightest bit of skin on show—baby steps) and significantly more comfortable for long-time wear. Proof you should always be open to trying new clothes," says deputy editor Maxine Eggenberger.

WEARING: FADED GREY

PAUSING: JET BLACK

"Black jeans are high maintenance. The colour is notoriously difficult to keep looking fresh—two washes and I feel it's time to crack out the Dylon. Also, come spring, they can look too wintery. Instead, I've been leaning into deliberately-faded grey pairs lately, and not only do they look just as elevated, but they work with even more of my tops," says acting affiliates editor Florrie Alexander.

WEARING: TURN-UP

PAUSING: RAW-HEM

"Whilst I wouldn't go as far as to say they're 'dated', raw or cut-off hems on jeans don't seem to dominate the market as much as they once did. Stitched hems may provide a cleaner and more classic finish, but another jeans style I want to try is the turn-up hem. Yes, they're big for 2024, but also timeless enough to carry with you into other seasons," says fashion editor Remy Farrell.

