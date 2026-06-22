I Know You're an Ahead-of-the-Curve Fashion Person If You're Wearing This Shoe Brand

Footwear designer Nina Christen began her career at The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Loewe, where she honed her craft before founding her shoe label, Christen. With a focus on meticulous engineering, Italian craftsmanship, and design rooted in traditional techniques and modern innovation, Christen is one of the most noteworthy new brands to emerge in the footwear space in recent years.
Since her namesake brand launched in 2024, it’s a darling among buyers and is already stocked at retailers including Net-a-Porter and Bergdorf Goodman. It’s also a favorite of celebrities and fashion insiders including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is often spotted wearing the eye-catching. Standout styles this season include barely-there floss kitten heels with delicate ankle straps, angular pumps with sharp stiletto heels finished in faux crocodile, and sculptural wedge thong sandals crafted in lizard-effect leather. Ahead, shop our edit of shoes from Christen.
CHRISTEN
Helix Buckled Croc-Effect Patent-Leather Sandals
CHRISTEN
Edge T-Strap 35 Lizard-Effect Leather Sandals