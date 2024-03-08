The Sub-$150 Accessory I've Spotted On Every Single It Girl This Year

If there's one thing Dua Lipa loves more than a vacation and a mirror selfie, clearly, it's using her Rimowa phone case. While my personal queen of pop has been hard at work on the studio, delivering bop day in and day out ahead of summer 2024, I've been spotting the same ribbed casing as I have on Olivia Rodrigo, Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, EmRata, and Rosé from Blackpink. Entering, Rimowa, the low-key luxe, if you know, you know, travel brand that everyone's been spotting this year.

As more and more celebrities travel post-SAG-AFTRA strike and in the midst of global music tours, it feels like every celebrity has adopted Rimowa suitcases. While the German-based, heritage brand isn't new by any means, the ideology it represents has been gaining more and more traction over the last few years. A growing "buy it for life," movement has gave way to a massive surge in popularity for the LVMH-owned company, first founded in 1898. With a life-time warranty, it's a no-brainer for It girls and celebs on-the-go to adopt the travel brand and join it's legions of stylish, chic, and innovation-loving clientele.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

As Rimowa, who's durable, long-lasting aluminum cases you've no-doubt seen on celebrities and influencers, becomes more hyped thanks to high-profile collaborations past and present with brands like Dior, Off-White and Supreme, you'd be hard-pressed to find a piece that's under $500— unless you're looking for a phone case, that is.

If you're looking to adopt that chic, elevated approach to travel that every celebrity and model-off-duty has without spending upwards of four-figures for a full-set, look no further than Miss Dula Peep. At $180, Rimowa's entry-level piece will give you the same look for much, much less. While I'm saving up for a Rimowa Trunk as a pass-me-down level investment suitcase buy, Dua Lipa's cool girl-approved phone case will have to settle, for now. I've already test-drove my boyfriend's for a week and frankly, although it's a splurge— I'm impressed. While there's few items that actually make you look cooler, Rimowa's celeb-beloved phone case makes you feel cooler, too.

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Shop Dua Lipa's Phone Case:

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

