"We Knew We Had a Winner": Maria Taylor on Her Sultry Oscars Look

(Image credit: Christian Hogstedt)

The 97th annual Academy Awards were a night of spectacular highs, like Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's goose bump–inducing opening performance, good old-fashioned laughs courtesy of host Conan O'Brien, and some pleasant shockers, including Anora's five wins. The fashion is what we really come for, and boy did this year's nominees and presenters deliver. Thousands of crystals. Gorgeous shades of pink. Architectural silhouettes. Archival jewelry. There was so much glamour happening on the red carpet but also adjacent to it, as producer and NBC Sports and E! Live From the Red Carpet co-host Maria Taylor served up her own eye-catching look.

With help from stylist Shiona Turini, whose client list includes Beyoncé, Taylor selected a sultry velvet Tom Ford number that perfectly highlighted her statuesque frame. The halter dress featured front and back keyhole cutouts and a thigh-high slit and was paired with Lagos jewelry, a Carolina Herrera bag, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

We asked Taylor to break down all the details for us, including the inspiration behind the look, what you have to consider for on-camera dressing, and how to execute the perfect Glambot pose.

(Image credit: Christian Hogstedt)

(Image credit: Christian Hogstedt)

You selected a look by Tom Ford. What about this look stood out to you among the rest and felt like "the one" for the Oscars?

This dress literally jumped off the rack. I am always drawn to black when I'm choosing a dress, but the combination of sheer and velvet paneling immediately made me fall in love. It was the first dress we tried on, and we all knew it was the one. I felt like it was made for me, from the neckline that accentuated my broad shoulders to the fact that the dress was actually long enough for my 6'2" frame. … We knew we had a winner.

Was there a specific reference or vibe you and stylist Shiona Turini were channeling for this look?

Since the majority of our show was taking place at the historic Roosevelt hotel where the very first Oscars took place in 1929, we wanted to give a nod to Old Hollywood and create a look that would give shades of Lena Horne and Dorothy Dandridge. I also explained to Shiona that I had a 14-month-old baby at home that I had breastfed for a full year, and I truly wanted to reclaim my body and feel present in it. After nearly a full year of either being a baby apartment for my son or his personal milkmaid, I just wanted to wear something that showed how proud I was of this body I inhabit.

(Image credit: Christian Hogstedt)

(Image credit: Christian Hogstedt)

As an on-camera red carpet host, what are some things you have to consider when deciding on a final look that is maybe different from just walking the carpet?

We have to always consider the exaggerated lighting for television, so Shiona had the tailor go in with additional fabric to line the dress to make sure that, when those bright lights hit the dress, you couldn't see through it. You always want a dress that is beautiful yet comfortable. I was broadcasting for five hours in this dress, and I still didn't want to take it off once we wrapped.

What are the beauty products that are a must for you for a big red carpet like this?

My makeup artist Pierre [Ellis Varnado] has made me a Danessa Myricks stan, so anything from her Yummy Skin collection, but I wouldn't set foot on the red carpet without the Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder. My lip combo will forever be MAC Chestnut lip liner and Ami Colé gloss.

(Image credit: Christian Hogstedt)

You are a Glambot pro at this point. What is your secret to getting the perfect Glambot pose?

The Glambot is super fast! The key is just being confident and knowing that even the subtle movements and a fierce face can make for an incredible Glambot video.

Who do you think has been winning this award season on the red carpet?

Demi Moore. She is the epitome of what it looks like to be true to yourself and thrive as you age as a woman in Hollywood, from her trademark long black hair to the way she accentuates her body to perfection while dressing unapologetically. I can only hope that when I'm 60 I feel as good as she looks!

Talent: Maria Taylor

Photographer: Christian Högstedt

Stylist: Shiona Turini

Hairstylist and Makeup Artist: Pierrereyon Ellis Varnado