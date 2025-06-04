All the Stunning Details Behind Anna Lambe's Grunge-Meets-Glam Gotham Awards Look

It didn't take long for the Netflix series North of North to win over audiences. Equal parts charming and funny—think Schitt's Creek meets Parks and Recreation—the comedy centers a tight-knit community in a remote village deep in the Arctic region of Canada and a 20-something Inuk woman named Siaja looking to rebuild her life post-divorce. It's a joyful story about love and finding yourself with incredibly likable characters and lots of laughs along the way. Following its spring release, the show promptly (and appropriately) received a second-season order as well as a Gotham Television Awards nomination for its star Anna Lambe.

While already a Canadian breakout thanks to roles in The Grizzlies and CBC's Trickster, Lambe is proving herself to be quite the rising talent stateside. It should be noted that the actress also appeared alongside Jodie Foster in HBO's True Detective. Raised in Iqaluit, Nunavut, Lambe is an outspoken advocate for Indigenous rights, using her platform to speak out on critical issues affecting the community while also amplifying Indigenous voices and talent.

For Monday night's Gotham TV Awards, Lambe proudly highlighted her heritage by selecting a gown by Lesley Hampton , a First Nations Canadian designer out of Toronto. Featuring a statement-making silver-and-black brocade design and draped skirt, the strapless number from the designer's Obsidian collection made a big statement on the carpet. Lambe finished the look with Courage My Love and Greg Morgan jewels, a Marc Jacobs purse, and cherry Steve Madden heels, plus a punchy red lip to match. Between combating the nerves and partaking in a little room service, the actress documented her experience of preparing for her first American award show.

"Building this look for the Gothams was a marrying of all things I love—grunginess, elegance, fun shapes and silhouettes, and a pop of color."

"Every part of this look was a strong choice—Lesley Hampton's dress from her Obsidian collection; a pair of cherry-red heels, a strong and dark eye; slicked, spiky hair; a red lip; and my everyday jewelry. The most important thing for me in developing this look was choosing things that I find fun and interesting but still feel very 'me.'"

"I met Wesley [O'Meara] (hairstylist) and Tina [Turnbow] (makeup artist) during my first American press tour a few months ago. I love a good chitchat during glam, and they're both so fun and interesting. It only made sense to get to do my first American award show as a nominee with them again! I needed the good energy to calm my nerves beforehand!"

"Developing glam looks with this team is so much fun. I send my reference photos, and not only do they understand the assignment—they're getting A+s with extra credit and distinction!"

"The preshow nerves are real! Everything feels chill until you remember that this thing that's been ping-ponging in your brain for weeks is actually about to happen. A good chat and being a bit silly beforehand definitely takes the pressure off. [It] keeps me present and allows me to enjoy the process a bit more."

"Traveling with work and seeing new hotels and places is such a treat. I definitely pretend like I'm bougie when ordering room service or charging meals to the room when it's covered by per diem. Lolz."

"Shout-out to my agent Candace for being a legend and helping me get this dress corseted up and pinned. It took about 10 minutes and some trial and error, but it was definitely worth it. We love women supporting women."

"This moment was when the nerves started really setting in before the show. We had just run into Saagar Shaikh (who was nominated in the same category!), his wife Wajiha, and Poorna Jagannathan in the hallway of the hotel, and it hit me that everything was actually happening!"

"Regaining composure despite the nerves to lock in and slay."

"In all seriousness, I feel incredibly lucky to have been nominated at the 2025 Television Gothams, to have gone to the show with my lovely agent Candace, reunited with Wesley and Tina, and gotten to meet Orion, the photographer for this photo series. Glam is one of my favorite parts of events like these, getting to know people a little better and playing a bit of dress-up. I had such a nice time and hope maybe there's a future where I get to experience it again someday."

Photographer: Orion Bustamante

Hairstylist: Wesley O'Meara

Makeup Artist: Tina Turnbow