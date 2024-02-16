J.Lo Just Wore This Ultra-Popular Pant Trend With a Quintessentially French Accessory
Jennifer Lopez and her stylist are booked and busy. She's been changing outfits at lightning speed while promoting her new Prime Video film called This Is Me… Now in New York City this week. While all of her looks were supremely stylish, one outfit stuck out to us. It consisted of a hugely popular pant trend and a quintessentially French accessory. We're talking about wide-leg trousers and a beret, of course!
Photographed en route to an appearance on the Today show, Lopez wore a faux-fur coat by The Attico along with her signature Hermès Birkin bag. As you probably already know, wide-leg trousers have been eclipsing skinny pants for a while now—did you see Florence Pugh's excellent interpretation of the wide-leg trend last week? However, that's not to say that skinny pants will ever go away. In fact, Meghan Markle just wore them in Canada this week. Whichever pant silhouette you feel best in is certainly fine with us. Scroll down to see Jennifer Lopez's new outfit.
On Jennifer Lopez: The Attico faux-fur jacket; Hermès bag
