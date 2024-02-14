Meghan Markle Just Wore Skinny Jeans With Everyone's Favorite Snow Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans are in for a treat. We haven't had a Sussex spotting in quite a while, but we finally caught a glimpse of the power couple today. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry jetted to Whistler, Canada, to celebrate being exactly one year away from the next Invictus Games, which will be held in both the city of Vancouver and the mountain town of Whistler. The event will be adding new winter sports to the agenda in 2025, including skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling.

To meet with some of the participating athletes, Markle cozied up in a Calvin Klein puffer coat, white skinny jeans, Sorel snow boots, and a Burberry beanie. The result was a practical yet chic outfit that stayed true to her signature style. While wide-leg pants are hugely popular right now, Markle just proved that skinnies aren't going anywhere. Music to my ears. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Burberry beanie; Calvin Klein coat; Sorel boots

Shop Sorel Boots

SOREL Winter Carnival Waterproof Boots $144 SHOP NOW

SOREL Caribou WP Boot $160 SHOP NOW

SOREL Brex Faux Shearling Lace-Up Boots $136 SHOP NOW

SOREL Hi-Line Cozy Lace-Up Hiking Boots $148 SHOP NOW

SOREL Joan Now Faux Shearling Trim Waterproof Boots $210 SHOP NOW

Sorel Snow Angel Boots $140 $98 SHOP NOW

Sorel Brex Chelsea Boots $180 $108 SHOP NOW

Sorel Brex Chelsea Boots $180 $108 SHOP NOW

Sorel Tivol IV WP Boots $145 $87 SHOP NOW