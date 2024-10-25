Zendaya Just Wore the #1 Color Trend That's Both Seductive and Elegant

I don't know about you, but I'm still reeling from Zendaya's dress last weekend. She wore a vintage Bob Mackie number from F/W 01 that perfectly paid homage to Cher and quickly went viral on social media. Now, just five days later, Zendaya has raised the bar yet again. Stepping out of her New York City hotel on Thursday evening, Zendaya wore a long leather Louis Vuitton dress in this season's trendiest hue: burgundy.

Just how popular is this color, might you ask? Well, here at Who What Wear, we've dedicated multiple stories to burgundy. We've advised you on what colors to pair with it and given you plenty of burgundy shopping suggestions. One thing I love about the rich hue is that it's simultaneously elegant and seductive, as Zendaya has certainly proven. It certainly doesn't hurt that it looks expensive no matter the price point. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop my favorite burgundy dresses for fall 2024 and beyond.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress

Shop Burgundy Dresses

Reformation Gracen Satin Dress $398 SHOP NOW This Reformation dress is divine.

Favorite Daughter The Blackberry Satin Maxi Dress $300 SHOP NOW This specific color is exclusive to Moda Operandi.

ZARA Lace Slip Dress Zw Collection $109 SHOP NOW Zara is never a bad idea.

Chelsea28 Velvet Faux Wrap Midi Cocktail Dress $119 SHOP NOW Perfect for the holidays.

Shopbop Zimmermann Silk Corset Dress $775 SHOP NOW Wear this to your next wedding.