Zendaya Just Wore the #1 Color Trend That's Both Seductive and Elegant
I don't know about you, but I'm still reeling from Zendaya's dress last weekend. She wore a vintage Bob Mackie number from F/W 01 that perfectly paid homage to Cher and quickly went viral on social media. Now, just five days later, Zendaya has raised the bar yet again. Stepping out of her New York City hotel on Thursday evening, Zendaya wore a long leather Louis Vuitton dress in this season's trendiest hue: burgundy.
Just how popular is this color, might you ask? Well, here at Who What Wear, we've dedicated multiple stories to burgundy. We've advised you on what colors to pair with it and given you plenty of burgundy shopping suggestions. One thing I love about the rich hue is that it's simultaneously elegant and seductive, as Zendaya has certainly proven. It certainly doesn't hurt that it looks expensive no matter the price point. Scroll down to see her newest outfit and shop my favorite burgundy dresses for fall 2024 and beyond.
On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton dress
Shop Burgundy Dresses
This specific color is exclusive to Moda Operandi.
