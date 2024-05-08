Our Editors Share the 2024 Met Gala Moments That Captured Their Attention
When the clock struck 4 p.m. ET on the first Monday in May this year, our editors were sitting together anxiously awaiting the biggest night in fashion. The 2024 Met Gala dress code, "The Garden of Time," was inspired by J.G. Ballard's short story of the same name and prompted a myriad of botanical and—dare I say—storybook looks. There was no shortage of whimsical, showstopping ensembles celebrating the Costume Institute's newest exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
On the latest episode of Who What Wear With Hillary Kerr, Who What Wear Editor in Chief Kat Collings and Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler sat down to discuss their favorite fashion moments of the night and the pieces that inspired them.
For excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Hillary Kerr: Let's talk about some of the biggest style trends we saw at the Met Gala this year. What were some of your favorite looks in each category?
Kat Collings: I couldn't stop looking at all the gloves. There were a few iterations. Some looked like satin. Others were lace or mesh, which I think is an easy entry point to the trend if you're a little unsure. But I love how it gives some drama to the look and has a retro feel. I noticed a lot of the ladies were wearing a big cocktail ring or bracelets on top of the gloves. So that's always a fun way to highlight the jewelry in an unexpected way.
Bobby Schuessler: I think for me, it was sheer for sure. We saw it so much on the carpet—full sheer, sheer accents, full naked dress, sheer accents on a skirt. And that's something we love this season—a sheer moment on a skirt or a sleeve. That's definitely my favorite trend.
HK: So if you had received a coveted invitation to fashion's biggest night, which direction would you have taken your look? And how would you have sourced the pieces to put your outfit together?
BS: I loved, of course, the archival looks. So I'd probably go in that direction, maybe with a gorgeous vintage piece. I feel like I would do a cool, vintage Valentino floral suit situation. And I always hunt eBay to source fantastic designer items, especially vintage designer items. I love the idea of bringing a vintage piece—or a piece, in general—back to life.
KC: I would do a look that adds some drama: a headpiece, a fantastic statement piece of jewelry. Of course, it's about the dress, but it's just as much about the accessories. And I feel like more than ever, as you've mentioned, Bobby, celebrity stylists are pulling these archival looks. And it's almost expected that there's going to be this cool storytelling moment.
Shop Pieces Inspired by the 2024 Met Gala
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. Next, check out our interview with celebrity stylist Dani Michelle.
Natalie Gray Herder is an Editor on the branded content team at Who What Wear. Originally from Los Angeles, Natalie decided to make the move to NYC after graduating from Loyola Marymount University in 2019. She is an avid researcher, reader, and explorer in and out of the office. She is inspired by the street style of her fellow New Yorkers and her laid-back roots in California.
