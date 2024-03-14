The 15 Most Stylish New Coffee Table Books of the Year

I love fashion and I'm obsessed with books, so putting together this story that melds the two didn't really feel like work. I could wax poetic about fashion books all day long, but I'll keep this intro to a tight two paragraphs so you can get scrolling and purchasing right away.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite new coffee table books of the year. I want you to feel ahead of the game, so I included many books that are not released yet, but are available for pre-order. I imagine one book, in particular, will inspire you click "add to cart" immediately: Barbie: the World Tour, which chronicles the red carpet fashion from the film's press tour. Since fashion doesn't exist in a vacuum, I also included titles that cover architecture, interior design, French history, and sports, so there's truly something here for everyone.

Barbie: the World Tour $55 $50 SHOP NOW Release date: March 19, 2024 Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour may be over, but it lives on forever in the pages of this new coffee table book. It highlights the iconic collaboration between Robbie and her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who worked painstakingly on the red-carpet looks that will go down in fashion history. The book also includes never-before-seen outfits that didn't see the light of day because of the SAG strike.

Collecting Fashion: Nostalgia, Passion, Obsession $75 SHOP NOW Release date: April 2, 2024 Some people collect art, some people collect Comme des Garçon clothes. This book's for the latter. The tome explores the impressive archives of fashion's most obsessive collectors. The vivid photography showcases hard-to-find vintage Issey Miyake pieces, iconic John Galliano items, and more. "Essays throughout by leading thinkers and writers provide insightful commentary alongside each collection featured in this new, enlightening fashion bible," the description reads. Consider me sold.

Fashion's Big Night Out: the Met Gala Look Book $20 SHOP NOW Release date: April 16, 2024 If you're anything like me, you have the first Monday in May circled on your calendar in red pen every single year. The Met Gala has been the site of some of fashion's most historic red carpet looks, and this book delves into the cream of the crop. With this year's extravaganza being held on May 6, the book is perfectly timed to drop three weeks before the big day.

Iris Van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses $80 $50 SHOP NOW Release date: January 19, 2024 This book is dedicated to the legendary Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, who is known the world 'round for her innovative, futuristic, and sculptural designs. It is timed to the opening of a museum retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris, which is open now until April 28, 2024.

Vivienne Westwood a to Z: the Life of an Icon: From Anglomania to Zips $17 SHOP NOW Release date: April 16, 2024 This brilliantly illustrated book chronicles Vivienne Westwood's life and career, including her climate change and anti-war advocacy, her Dame appointment by Queen Elizabeth II, and her spearheading of the punk fashion movement.

Liberty Equality Fashion: the Women Who Styled the French Revolution $35 SHOP NOW Release date: April 16, 2024 Brimming with over 100 full-color illustrations, this book is a must-have for any fashion history buff. It tells the story of an iconic trio of French women who dared to revolt against the restrictive clothing women had been forced to wear for centuries. The fascinating, audacious story of Joséphone Bonaparte, Térézia Tallien, and Juliette Récamier is finally getting the attention it rightly deserves.

Patterns of Portugal: a Journey Through Colors, History, Tiles, and Architecture $30 $27 SHOP NOW Release date: February 6, 2024 This book comes to life with over 200 vivid images of one of the most photogenic countries in the world: Portugal. It explores every stylish pocket of the country, highlighting its architecture, culture, traditions, and of course, its iconic ceramic tiles.

Naomi in Fashion: Naomi Campbell $65 SHOP NOW Release date: June 25, 2024 "This sumptuously illustrated celebration of Naomi Campbell’s extraordinary groundbreaking place in fashion accompanies the first exhibition spotlighting her career at London’s Victoria and Albert Museum," the description reads. What can you expect in its pages? A new, in-depth interview with Naomi as well as a vast selection of her personal favorite photographs.

Karl Lagerfeld: a Life in Houses $100 $72 SHOP NOW Release date: January 23, 2024 While there are plenty of books about Karl Lagerfeld's contributions to the fashion industry, this is the first book dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld's homes. In other words, interior design lovers will absolutely eat this up. His stylish properties included an apartment in Paris, a mansion on the island of Corsica, and a pied-a-terre in Rome.

Helmut Newton $25 SHOP NOW Release date: April 27, 2024 Fashion photography fans, this one's for you. One of the industry's most celebrated lensmen, Helmut Newton was known for his provocative, boundary-pushing images taken in Paris, Monte Carlo, Los Angeles, and other iconic locations. The book features images he took of Karl Lagerfeld, Princess Caroline of Monaco, Paloma Picasso, and other towering figures.

Audrey Hepburn in Paris $40 $32 SHOP NOW Release date: February 13, 2024 What do you get when you combine Hollywood's most famous actress with the world's most fashionable city? Audrey Hepburn in Paris, of course. This book celebrates Audrey's connection to the city via rare and never-before-published photographs, quotes, and anecdotes. "The influence of Paris on Audrey is visible in everything from her films to her fashion choices to the friendships she cherished," the description reads.

Little Book of Bottega Veneta: the Story of the Iconic Fashion House (little Books of Fashion, 30) $17 SHOP NOW Release date: February 27, 2024 I've long loved the Little Book of series and Bottega Veneta is the newest addition to my collection. This mini tome tells the complete story of the famed house, which was first established in Italy in 1966. At $17, this book is a heck of a lot cheaper than buying that Bottega bag you've been eyeing.

The Collars of RBG: a Portrait of Justice $30 $19 SHOP NOW Release date: November 14, 2023 This book uses Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's iconic collars as a jumping-off point to tell her life story. It explores her passion for the opera, marriage advice, career-defining moments, fight for gender equality, and more. If you don't already know about her famous "dissent collar," you should definitely pick up a copy of this small-but-mighty book.

Fila Timelapse $75 SHOP NOW Release date: April 30, 2024 As a tennis-loving fashion editor, this book is pretty much a dream come true. "A visual narrative that recapitulates FILA’s 110 years of history," the tome is the definitive story of the iconic sports and fashion brand. Its 320 pages are filled with archival images, catalogs, narrative text, and more.