Bella Hadid Wore a Casual Necklace Trend With the New Bottega Veneta It Earrings
It's a good week for lovers of Bella Hadid's style because she's been out and about in NYC a lot looking as trendy as ever. Hadid, whose style has clearly been influenced by all the time she's been spending in Texas, was photographed the other day wearing a black halter, leather hot pants, and cowboy boots. But it was her jewelry that I focused on with this particular outfit.
The necklace trend of the season is a casual one—cord pendant necklaces—and Hadid just proved that it's the perfect thing to wear with a halter top. Hadid's necklace is a stunning Elsa Peretti x Tiffany & Co. find, but this is a trend you'll find at all price points. To complement the necklace, Hadid wore the earrings that are taking over the Bottega Veneta Teardrop Earrings as the new It earrings: the brand's Fin Earrings. The geometric earrings are just as statement-making as the teardrops, with a flat shape that resembles a fish fin (hence the name). And like the Teardrops, they come in two sizes in both silver and gold. Hadid opted for the large silver pair, which won't go unnoticed.
Now, keep scrolling to shop Hadid's trendy jewelry for yourself.
On Bella Hadid: Khaite Toto Bodysuit ($1680); Fidan Novruzova shorts; Saint Laurent bag; Isabel Marant Denvee High Boots ($1150); Bonnie Clyde Groupie Sunglasses ($178); Elsa Peretti x Tiffany & Co. Round Pendant Necklace ($900); Bottega Veneta Large Fin Earrings ($1500)
Shop the Earrings
Shop Cord Pendant Necklaces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Pant Trend I Keeping Spotting on Chic French Women
This is how to bring it into 2024.
By Natalie Munro
-
These Under-$50 Amazon Prime Day Finds Are Guaranteed to Make Your Outfit Look More Expensive
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Bella Hadid Just Wore the Under-$500 It Bag That On-the-Go Fashion People Want RN
It's sure to be a best seller.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Elle Fanning and Bella Hadid Are Skipping Shorts for This Classic Skirt Trend
It's taking over, from L.A. to Paris.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
This Formerly Dated Trend Is Back With a Vengeance for Summer
Don't come at me!
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
Bella Hadid Wore the '90s Dress Trend That's Going to Be Major This Summer
She's killing it at Cannes.
By Allyson Payer
-
Bella Hadid Wore the Vintage Pant Trend People Are Ditching Baggy Jeans For
Come June, everyone will be wearing these.
By Eliza Huber
-
Where to Shop to Build Your Collection of Fine Layering Necklaces
It's a skill.
By Kit Kilroy