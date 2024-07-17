Bella Hadid Wore a Casual Necklace Trend With the New Bottega Veneta It Earrings

It's a good week for lovers of Bella Hadid's style because she's been out and about in NYC a lot looking as trendy as ever. Hadid, whose style has clearly been influenced by all the time she's been spending in Texas, was photographed the other day wearing a black halter, leather hot pants, and cowboy boots. But it was her jewelry that I focused on with this particular outfit.

The necklace trend of the season is a casual one—cord pendant necklaces—and Hadid just proved that it's the perfect thing to wear with a halter top. Hadid's necklace is a stunning Elsa Peretti x Tiffany & Co. find, but this is a trend you'll find at all price points. To complement the necklace, Hadid wore the earrings that are taking over the Bottega Veneta Teardrop Earrings as the new It earrings: the brand's Fin Earrings. The geometric earrings are just as statement-making as the teardrops, with a flat shape that resembles a fish fin (hence the name). And like the Teardrops, they come in two sizes in both silver and gold. Hadid opted for the large silver pair, which won't go unnoticed.

Now, keep scrolling to shop Hadid's trendy jewelry for yourself.

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Gotham/Getty Images)

On Bella Hadid: Khaite Toto Bodysuit ($1680); Fidan Novruzova shorts; Saint Laurent bag; Isabel Marant Denvee High Boots ($1150); Bonnie Clyde Groupie Sunglasses ($178); Elsa Peretti x Tiffany & Co. Round Pendant Necklace ($900); Bottega Veneta Large Fin Earrings ($1500)

