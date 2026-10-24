If Taylor Swift's Red album is your all-time fave era, then you're in luck: Kansas City football weekends are back in full swing, and she's sporting her team's colors.
Last weekend, the newly married singer was spotted in the Kelce family box at Arrowhead Stadium, wearing a vibrant red turtleneck with black arm stripes and a striking new ring. And we're not talking about her wedding band.
Swift accessorized with a gorgeous gold-and-ruby wrap ring by Retrouvaí. Like many of her style choices, this particular item carries deep meaning. According to the Gem Society, "throughout history, rubies have been revered as a king's gemstone across numerous cultures. This regal association has infused ruby symbolism with powerful connections to authority, prosperity, and supernatural protection."
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Rubies, the July birthstone, have always been revered. Gem Society explains that "ancient Burmese soldiers prized the ruby as their signature stone, believing it granted invulnerability in battle." How on-the-nose for Swift to wear as her husband takes the field. Keep scrolling to browse ruby jewelry (including Taylor Swift's exact ring) to wear when you need to channel some of that regal red energy. Whether real or faux, the vibrant gemstone infuses any look with power.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.